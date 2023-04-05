Robert “Dan” Rutkowski passed into God’s hands on March 31, 2023. He was born May 20, 1941, in Somerville, New Jersey, to the late Stanley and Eleanor (Kosakowski) Rutkowski. The family moved to Florida when Dan was in middle school, and he graduated from Largo High School. He attended St. Petersburg Jr. College before enlisting in the United States Air Force.
Dan met his wife Laura (Zilkey) while stationed in Winnemucca, Nevada. They would have been married 59 years on April 24.
Dan worked for Nevada Bell in Reno for 15 years prior to accepting a promotion with AT&T in New Jersey. He was an International Capacity Manager in the Satellite division. The family lived in New Jersey until Dan retired early in 1996 to care for his father in Dunnellon, Florida.
Post retirement, he obtained his real estate license and worked for Blue Run Realty. Dan was an active member of the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, the Rainbow River Conservation and Tri County Radio Control Club.
He served on the Dunnellon City Council as Councilman and as Mayor. He was a past Vice Chair of the Marion County Transportation Planning Organization, a member of the Historical Preservation Board and also served on the Chamber of Commerce Travel and Tourism committee. He was an avid advocate for keeping the Rainbow River clean and participated in many river cleanups and maintained duck boxes. Dan was also a volunteer at the Will McLean festival for many years.
Dan loved the outdoors and was very active throughout his life, enjoying sailing, hiking, biking and kayaking.
Dan is survived by his wife, Laura; his daughter, Debra Brown; his granddaughter, Taylor Sampson (Jared); grandson, Andrew Brown; and great grandson, Aiden Sampson. Dan was an honorable and much-loved family man and will be missed each and every day.
If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please choose either First Methodist Church of Dunnellon or Rainbow River Conservation.
Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, April 5, at First Methodist Church of Dunnellon with a reception immediately following. Burial was held following the reception at Dunnellon Memorial Gardens.
Messages of sympathy may be left on Robert’s obituary on the funeral home’s website: www. robertsofdunnellon.com
Care for Robert and his family is being provided by Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.