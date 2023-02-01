Richard A. Lemma, 83, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, while under the care of Hospice at Cates House in Ocala. He was born on Dec. 4, 1939, in North Tonawanda, New York, and was the son of Sisto and Ada (Tagliaferri) Lemma.
Richard served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam era. While in the military, he was stationed in Fort Wolters in Mineral Wells, Texas.
Following the military, he worked for Buffalo Pumps and afterwards went to work at Goulds Pumps, which is an industrial pump manufacturer for a wide range of markets – including chemical, mining, oil and gas, power generation, pulp, paper, and general industry.
He was a graduate from the University of Buffalo with a bachelor of science degree and Texas Tech with a master’s degree in Business.
Richard met his wife, Sally, after moving back to New York from Texas. They both lived in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, before retiring to Dunnellon in 1997.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #58 and the Dunnellon Moose Lodge #2308 and worked as a Property Manager for 19 years with Rainbow Springs Realty in Dunnellon. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and cruising.
Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Lemma.
He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Sally Lemma; his sons, Robert Lemma and David Lemma of North Tonawanda, New York; his daughter, Sheila Swartz, Hearne, Texas; his sisters, Mary Jane Miller, North Tonawanda, New York, and Maxine Willett, Hayward, California; his stepdaughters, Jennifer Geiser, Sunberry, Pennsylvania, and Cindy Lou Davis, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania; his eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will be held on the same day at 1:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with military honors.
Messages of sympathy may be left on Richard’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.roberts ofdunnellon.com
Care for Richard and his family is being provided by Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.