Paul B. Lorentz, 98, of Dunnellon, Florida, died Dec. 22, 2022.
Paul was born on Sept. 28, 1924, in Marietta, Ohio. His parents were Paul E. and Winifred G. Lorentz.
Paul settled in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he attended college and married. He worked for the Upjohn Company, now Pfizer. He retired at age 58 and moved to Florida.
Paul was a very practical man and he passed on his common sense to his daughter, Deni. He cleaned his house well into his 90s, saying, “My house has seven rooms, and there are seven days in the week. So If I clean one room a day, my house will always be clean.” And it was.
He is survived by daughter Deni Ahnstedt (Terry) of Austin, Texas, and close friends Janet Reynolds, Mike Brophy, Don VanKersen and Judy Rafferty. He is predeceased by wife Jean and daughter Sherri.
Paul was an avid golfer and reader. He was a member of Gull Lake Country Club, the Moors Golf Club and Rainbow Springs Country Club.
No services are planned, but cards sharing your memories of Paul are welcome.
