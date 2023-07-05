Olga Davida (Moreus) Spanjer, 107, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Ocala, Florida.
Olga was born in Richmond Hill, New York, to Swedish immigrant parents Ivan Botvid Moreus and Julia Olivia (Hammar) Moreus on Dec. 21, 1915. She was a Gold Star Wife having lost her husband in the Battle of the Bulge.
She later married William H. Spanjer, Jr. and they settled in Sussex County, New Jersey. The Spanjers relocated to Dunnellon in 1960.
Olga was an active 4H mom, the president of the Rainbow Lakes Republican Club, and a dedicated member of Dunnellon Presbyterian Church.
She loved swimming and league bowling. She had a competitive spirit, challenging family and friends to a good game of Scrabble, horseshoes or any kind of board or card game, most often winning!
She was a housewife who enjoyed cooking, sewing and baking awesome Swedish coffee cakes (Stollen). She loved to travel.
Her hobby was painting and her paintings decorated her home and guest house on the banks of the Rainbow River and her residence at Hampton Manor Memory Care Center.
She remained active and engaged into her hundreds.
Olga is survived by her son Rodger Spanjer (Rachael) of Ocala, her daughter Christina Bates (Scott) of Chicago, and her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Bartels Spanjer, of Pine Bush, New York. She had 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Olga was preceded in death by her husband William Henry Spanjer, Jr., her son Bill Spanjer, III, her sister, Vera Lundberg, and her two brothers, Eric and Henry Moreus.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church. Visitation will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charities: Hospice of Marion County, Children’s Miracle Network (Shands), the Salvation Army, or Dunnellon Presbyterian Church.
