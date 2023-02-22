Margaret C. Hegedus, aged 99, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Born and raised in New Jersey, she moved to Dunnellon in 1986 from Fords, New Jersey.
Margaret is survived by her son James Hegedus; her daughter, Gail Karpowich; her daughter-in-law, Marge Hegedus; her grandsons Wayne Hegedus, Bill Turnbach, and Ron Hegedus; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as many cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Hegedus, her son Michael Hegedus, and her son-in-law, Michael Karpowich.
Margaret had a great joy for life! She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
A visitation with family and friends was held at Fero Funeral Home Celebration Lodge, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 23. A Funeral Mass is held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon, Florida.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.fero funeralhome.com for the Hegedus family.
