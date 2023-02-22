Lila Cox, mother, wife, Nana, Gigi, Triple G, spiritual mom to many, died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 16, 2023 in Woodstock, Georgia.
She is predeceased in death by her parents, James and May Moore, her loving husband of almost 50 years, Rex Cox, her siblings, Arad Moore, Nellie Moore, Thelma Adele Smith, Marvin Moore, and Robert Moore, and great-grandson Daniel Echols.
Lila is survived by her two daughters, Sue Schultz (husband Michael) and Linda Gibson (husband John); four grandchildren Jeremiah Schultz, Gracie Echols, Kimberly Gibson and Kaitlyn Huhmann; five great-grandchildren Nathan Echols, Jonathan Schultz, Jewel Echols, Briana Echols, and Jonah Schultz; and one great-great granddaughter, Izzy Echols.
Lila took her job seriously to stay home and raise her daughters. When she became a grandmother, she promised to be the best Nana she could as her grandparents had died before she could know them.
Lila worked in bookkeeping and accounting until age 80, finally retiring from the International Mission Board where she ministered in Jesus’ Name in England, Thailand and other Asian countries.
Lila’s greatest joy was helping people to know and love her Lord Jesus, Who was the anchor for her soul.
Now she’s finally Home, dancing in brilliant fields of Grace!
A viewing is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Hiers-Baxley TimberRidge Chapel, 9695 SW 100th St., Ocala, Florida, 34481 (352) 873-4114.
