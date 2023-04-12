Lela passed away on Friday April 7, 2023, surrounded by her five children, her daughter-in-law Gena, her granddaughter Windy, and her cousin Frank.
Lela was born in Dunnellon at the old home place on Park Avenue (her Daddy was also born there). She has dedicated her life to Dunnellon and has worked with various organizations within the community.
Lela was awarded the American Legion Citizens Award in fourth grade. As a young teenager, she worked at Wise’s Drug Store as a soda jerk and spent summers working as a clerk in Rush’s Department Store.
She has been active in the first United Methodist Church since she joined at age 8 years old. There she held many roles, including Sunday school teacher, Youth Group coordinator, organizer of the UNICEF drive and Vacation Bible School. She was liaison between the Dunnellon Ministerial Association and the Dunnellon Chamber of Commerce. She was an active member of the Angel Friends group at her church. She wrote for the Communication Line (a flier for the youth group) as well as letters to the editor of our local paper about happenings around the Dunnellon area. Lela wrote many stories for friends and family special events. She was involved with reading the Bible at the City Hall on World Day of Prayer, and she taught Bible in the School, a program that was sponsored by United Way. She was one of the founders of Somebody Cares ministry (the little white church prayer boxes that were in many businesses throughout Dunnellon). She was a “Prayer Warrior” and has prayed for many over the years. She was a firm believer in intercessory prayer.
She spent hours working to save the city beach when the bathrooms were torn down, actively participated in saving Rainbow Springs as a State Park, and to save the old Dunnellon water tower. She worked with the free food giveaway at the American Legion and took communion to many shut-ins in the Dunnellon area. She provided activities for the White House (a daycare for elderly) and offered devotion and comfort to those staying there.
She graduated from Dunnellon High school in 1946 and married her high school sweetheart in 1947. Many of her family is still in and around the Dunnellon area, including kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids and extended family.
She raised her kids and grandkids in Dunnellon and supported numerous school activities and sports programs through the years. She taught her children about the love of God and nature and is a member of Barksdale Hammock Inc., a family camp in Gulf Hammock.
For many, she is known as Mrs. Riley. After her husband died in 1973, she remarried and became Mrs. Evers. She has touched many lives in the Dunnellon area and at 94 years old, continued to pray for those in need. Many friends know her as Lela or Lee, and family will remember her as Mama, Grandma, Grammy, Aunt Lela Mae, or Aunt Mae.
She has never lived anywhere else but Dunnellon. A true member of the community. A beloved Christian Woman.
Preceded in death by husbands Donald “Corky” Riley (1973), Chan Evers (2004), great-grandson Ryan Flowers, son-in-law Tom Bellon, parents John “Buddy” Barksdale and Lela Barksdale, and sister Gladys Chesser, and Judy Schweers.
She’s survived by children Dona Riley, Jeanie Riley, Debbie Riley Towns (David), John “Corky” Riley (Gena), Lisa Riley Marlett (Randy); 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; four stepchildren and numerous step-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Visitation with the family is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939. E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at First Methodist Church Dunnellon, 21501 County Road 40, Dunnellon, FL 34431. Refreshments immediately following the service are in the Friendship Hall. Graveside service is to follow in Dunnellon Memorial Gardens.
If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please choose either First Methodist Church Dunnellon or Hospice of Marion County. Messages of sympathy may be left on the funeral home’s website: www.robertsofdunnellon.com.
