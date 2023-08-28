Karen Paula Shoemaker, 75, died on August 22, 2023, at her home in Dunnellon. She was born into this life on July 17, 1948, in Easton, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter to the late Paul and Estelle (Brush) Mackerer.

In 2004, Karen and her husband made their home in Dunnellon from Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church and enjoyed crafting, painting, quilting and helping her husband in any way she could.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 42 years, Reynold Shoemaker; his two daughters, Hollie Lorenzo and Levonne Andrews; his eight grandchildren and one on the way and 13 great grandchildren

Memorial service will be held at a later date at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church.

Condolences can be left online at robertsofdunnellon. com.

Arrangements are under the careful direction of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.

