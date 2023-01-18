Justin Lee Brown, 19, died on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, due to an automobile accident. He was born on Jan. 5, 2003, in Gainesville, Florida, and was the son to William and Pattie Brown of Dunnellon.
Justin was in his senior year at West Port High School and was working part time at Wrench Monkey in Hernando learning the trade of auto mechanics. His goal was to become an automotive technician after graduating high school.
Justin belonged to a car club in Ocala and was a member of the Riverland Baptist Church in Dunnellon.
In his younger days, he played Pop Warner football and enjoyed collecting legos, but as he got older, he became more interested in working on cars.
He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
He leaves behind his parents, William IV and Pattie Brown; his paternal grandfather, William Brown, III; his maternal grandmother, Gladys Jones; his brother, William “Billy” Brown V; his sister-in-law, Kayla Brown; his sister, Stephanie DeLoach; his brother-in-law, Brian DeLoach; and his nieces, Addison Delight Brown, Savannah and Summer Deloach.
The family will be receiving relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon.
The burial will be held in the Cotton Plant Cemetery.
Messages of sympathy may be left on Justin’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.robertsof dunnellon.com
Care for Justin and his family is being provided by Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
