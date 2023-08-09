John J Kenny passed into the loving arms of God on July 19, 2023. He was surrounded by family and friends.
John was born in Manistee, Michigan, on May 25,1940, to the late Hugh Kenny and Lucile (Rodal) Kenny. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald H. Kenny II.
John grew up in Onekama, Michigan, and graduated from Onekama High School.
Upon graduation, John enlisted in the Navy and served as a Navy Corpsman at the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for his entire term. He met several presidents and attended John F Kennedy’s inauguration.
John moved to Florida when his father and mother retired. He obtained his real estate license and sold real estate for a short time. His interest in health and medicine led him into medical sales of wound management equipment. Afterwards, he started a successful family health business.
John was well known for his great sense of humor and quick wit. He could not carry on a conversation without making people laugh. He was a true family man greatly loved and will be missed beyond measure.
John is survived by his wife, Louise, his four sons, John Kenny and wife Jackie, David Kenny, David Vaughn and wife Stephanie and Philip Vaughn and wife Melissa.
John was a beloved grandpa to Brett Kenny, Keegan Kenny, Derek Kenny, Karsyn Vaughn, David Vaughn II and Bethany Vaughn, and great grandpa to Harper and Heidi.
He is also survived by his beloved sister, Kay Bauer and husband Ken, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, and extended family. His place of interment is Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Onekama, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.