Formerly of Dunnellon, Joan Barbara Morris, 88, died peacefully at her residence in Palm Coast, Florida.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter to the late Paul Henry Miller and Lillian Matilda (Fink) Miller.
Joan moved to Dunnellon in 1981 from Pennsylvania.
She was Catholic by faith.
She is survived by her companion friend, Vincent Mazzie, and his son, Ken J. Mazzie, and her half brother, Paul Miller.
Joan will be interred at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Messages of sympathy may be left on Joan’s obituary on the funeral home’s website at www.robertsof dunnellon.com
Care for Joan and her family is being provided by Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
