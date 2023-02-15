James (Jim) Patrick Curran, Jr., aged 73, from Dunnellon, Florida, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2023, with his wife, Kathy, by his side, at AdventHealth Ocala Hospital in Ocala, Florida, after a short illness.
Jim was born on Sept. 5, 1949, in Newark, New Jersey, to James Curran Sr. and Gladys (Rowley) Curran. He attended Bishop Francis Essex Catholic High School in Newark, graduating in 1967, before studying business education and accounting at Montclair State University and graduating in 1972. Later in 1972, he married Marion Jarrett, with whom he had a life-long friendship, though they later divorced.
Jim began his working career as a math teacher in Newark for two years at Newark Business School. He then joined the world of insurance working as a salesman for Agway and then Prudential, from which he would retire in 2021.
On Aug. 27, 1979, he welcomed his daughter, Jennifer, into the world. A devoted father, he loved Jennifer dearly, and because they lived mostly apart, Jim made dozens of visits to upstate New York to spend time with her throughout his life.
He married Kathleen “Kathy” Sharon (Snyder) Wyckoff in 1985, and they made their home and home office together in Brick, New Jersey for over 20 years, until moving south to Florida. Kathy worked as Jim’s office manager for several years as his insurance business grew. They traveled the world together visiting family and taking dozens of cruises to near and faraway locations.
Jim loved traveling, meeting new people, and hearing their stories. He had interests in history and investing and spent much time reading and learning about both.
Jim was a life-long active member of the Catholic Church, most recently the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon. He established and managed several charitable outreach ministries at the Church, always seeking ways to help the less fortunate. He volunteered helping the homeless of Lakewood, New Jersey, for many years. His charity and goodwill towards everyone extended beyond his Church activities as he helped many family members over the years and heartily and genuinely welcomed all guests into his home. He never missed a chance to call for a party. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Jennifer Kilpatrick; son-in-law, Donald Kovalewski; granddaughter, Grace Kilpatrick; brothers Neil (Donna) and Dennis Curran; stepchildren [grand stepchildren] Michael [Samantha, Melanie], Penny [Larissa, Ashley, Caitlyn, Cindy], and Roy [Kaylee, Roy III, Brayden] and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral Mass for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 U.S. Highway 41, Dunnellon, FL.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, should be directed to the St. John the Baptist Emergency Relief Ministry.
