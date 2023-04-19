Dorothy, servant of our Lord Christ Jesus, received her eternal crown of righteousness on March 23, 2023, after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer. A genuine woman, with a heart of gold who loved others unconditionally and compassionately.
Dorothy was born on April 22, 1956, and grew up in Los Angeles, Ca. She graduated from Hollywood High School and went on to be a seamstress for a well-known production company.
She loved to create and sew. She had an eye for colors and made her visions and yours a reality. From scratch, a pattern, or a vintage wedding gown became a true work of art. She could create whatever you gave to her from an explanation or by a shown picture.
She went on to become a wife, a mother of many, and a grandmother. She loved her family and friends with all of her heart.
She truly lived to serve! She had a passion for Jesus and lived God’s word daily. We joked that she was a Saint because she had the ability to forgive so easily. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Raymond Robert Shelton; her only son, Raymond Robert Shelton II; her daughters Kellie Eugenia Benedict, Natasha Dena Castro, Regina Louise (Shelton) Mooney, Sheila Rae (Shelton) Landrian, Victoria Kellie (Shelton) Drotleff, Olivia Vera Shelton and Gabriella Elena Shelton; nieces Shannon Duffy Ruddick, Lauren Duffy Hillin, Erin Duffy Boyle, and Megan Duffy Finlay; mother, Delores Post; grandchildren Brianna Maria Benedict, Wesley James Benedict, Jack James Benedict, James Porter Benedict, Adan Castro, Sophia Marie Castro, Raquel Cecilia Castro, Frankie Eloise Mooney, Patrick Raymond Mooney, Blakely Anne Mooney, Amelia Kate Mooney, and David Shelton Drotleff; and sons-in-law Jim Benedict, Christian Castro, Frank Arthur Mooney, Jhonathan Landrian and Justin Drotleff.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Minnie Cervantes, her uncle, Antonio Cervantes, and her sister, Ellen Michelle Duffy.
Condolences for the family can be left at www. robertsofdunnellon.com
