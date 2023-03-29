Doris Magursky, 88, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in the loving arms of her children John and Holly. She was born in St Louis, Missouri; parents George Nash and Ida Niccum.
She moved to Miami where she met and married John Magursky in 1951. After raising four children, Doris and her late husband, Johnny, moved to Dunnellon from Miami in 1992.
Since then, Doris has been an integral member of the community. When she wasn’t volunteering at her granddaughter and best friend Jillian Capps’ schools, she volunteered at numerous organizations around town.
Doris was often called the Energizer Bunny. She could be seen shuffling around town from one event to another.
Upon the occasion of her 75th birthday in August of 2009, the town issued a proclamation in honor of her years of dedication to the town of Dunnellon.
She worked the Board of Elections for many years as well as serving as a member of the City of Dunnellon Historic Preservation Board and Dunnellon Main Street.
Doris volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club of Dunnellon, she was a member of the original Annie Johnson Center working the food pantry, she helped develop the murals at the American Legion and she was Mrs. Claus in Dunnellon’s Christmas Parades. Doris was part of the inception of the Friends of Dunnellon Public Library, and she volunteered at the Dunnellon Chamber of Commerce.
From Boomtown Days to the Two Rivers Music Festival, Doris has worked them all and everything in between. She was named Special Ambassador to the Chamber in 2004, and in 2006 she received the Community Involvement Award.
Doris spent countless hours working for the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society and Train Depot. She was instrumental in getting the grant from the State of Florida to fix the Depot and bring it back to life.
She spent many a night as a cook for the various activities hosted by the Depot as well as keeping the books and sitting on the Board.
Her survivors include her son Capt. John Magursky (Mari), her daughter Holly Magursky Capps, her granddaughter, Jillian Capps, and her siblings David Nash (Laura), Jim Nash (Jackie), Sherry Nash Terry (Tom) and Ben Nash (Pam). She’s predeceased by her three children, John Roy Magursky, Cindy Sue Magursky, and Steven Magursky and her siblings Marie Castille, George, Bill and John Nash.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society (Train Depot), PO Box 1836, Dunnellon, FL 34430.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Dunnellon Train Depot.
Online condolences can be made to robertsof dunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.