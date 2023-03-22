Denise E. Tousignant, 61, died on March 10, 2023, at her home in Dunnellon while under the care of Hospice of Marion County. She was born on Feb. 8, 1962, in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Denise moved to Dunnellon roughly 11 years ago. After retiring as a postmaster, she was affectionately known as the “Banana Lady” by her neighbors in reference to one of her post retirement jobs as a fruit vendor.

Denise was Roman Catholic by faith and her enjoyment in life was her cat, reading a good book, music and traveling the world. She loved the Withlacoochee River and its beautiful view from her living room window. She will be greatly missed.

Denise is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Tousignant.

She is survived by her mother, Lorraine Tousignant; her brother, David Tousignant; her sister, Donna Slate and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made in Denise’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society: PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 (https://givenow.lls.org/).

Condolences can be made online at robertsofdunnellon .com

Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.

