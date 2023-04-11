Darrell E. Hilton (Bud), passed on April 4, 2023. He was born on April 4, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan.
He was a veteran who served in the Marine Corps and was a longtime resident and business owner in Marion County, Florida.
He was survived by his wife, Mary Ann Hilton; children Greg, Pam, Don and Dan; and also many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Viewing at Roberts Funeral Home, 6041 SW Highway 200, is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15.
