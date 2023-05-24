Christina Santoro Toth, 33, cherished wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on the evening of May 11, 2023, in Ocala, Florida. Christina was born on June 17, 1989, in Bethpage, New York. She moved to Florida during her childhood and settled to raise her family in Dunnellon.
During her formative years, she developed her equestrian skills and became an accomplished competitor. As an adult, she had the opportunity to train and care for her beloved horses.
Christina had graduated from the Police Academy in 2010. She served as a corrections officer before marrying and settling down to raise her family. Recently, she embarked on a new career with H&R Block.
Her most important work was raising her family and volunteering with the Dunnellon Little League. Christina spent her spare time as a member of the Riverland Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed.
Christina is preceded in death by her father, Vincent Lewis Santoro Jr; her brother, Vincent Lewis Santoro III; her grandmother Marylou Santoro; and her grandfather Vincent Lewis Santoro.
She leaves behind her husband, Stephen Toth; her daughter, Riley Evans; her son, Tucker Toth; her stepsons Cody Toth and Levi Toth; her mother, Helen Rainis; her sisters Paula Beltran and her husband Jeffrey Beltran, and Laura Santoro; her nieces Prudence Michels and Angelina Santoro; and her nephews Joseph Beltran and Xavier Beltran.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Riverland Baptist Church in Dunnellon.
Expressions of sympathy may be left to Christina’s family at robertsofdunellon.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432 (489-2429).
