Carmen Cruz-Berrios, 104, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Ocala Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Aug. 11, 1918, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and was the daughter to the late Jose and Rufina (Berrios) Cruz.
Carmen moved to Dunnellon 2002 from Puerto Rico to live with her daughter. She retired as a supervisor with a manufacturing plant making ladies’ apparel.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Dunnellon and enjoyed quilting and embroidering.
Carmen’s secret to longevity was her doctor and a glass of wine. She also enjoyed traveling with her daughter and son-in-law.
Carmen was a strong-willed lady who will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Pintado- Reyes, and she is survived by her daughters, Carmen Pintado-Kusiak and her husband, Joseph, of Dunnellon, and Nelly Bohling and her husband, Tommy, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her four grandchildren, Wayne and his wife Stephanie, Caroline and her husband, Steven, James and his wife, Mary, and Thomas, Jr.; and nine great grandchildren.
There will be a funeral mass held 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs, Florida. Carmen will be buried next to her husband in Puerto Rico at a later date.
Messages of sympathy may be left on Carmen’s obituary on the funeral home’s website: www. robertsofdunnellon.com.
Care for Carmen and her family is being provided by Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
