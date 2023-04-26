Carlton Lewis Brown of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away on April 18, 2023, at Estelle’s House in Ocala, Florida, with his wife Linda at his side.
Carlton was born in Senoia, Georgia, on Jan. 25, 1930, to Bela and Artie (Bell) Brown. After graduating from high school, Carlton attended Martha Berry College in Rome, Georgia.
After serving in the Air Force, Carlton returned to the area, beginning his work for the Federal government. He joined the National Archives Records Center in East Point, Georgia, eventually becoming Director. During this time, while working, he received a BA degree in Business Administration from Georgia State College (now Georgia State University).
Carlton transferred to Washington, D.C., where he served as Director of the Washington National Records Center and then as Director of the Preservation Division of the National Archives. He retired from the latter position in 1986.
Carlton and his wife Linda moved to Rainbow Springs in Dunnellon, Florida, in December 1996. Carlton enjoyed working in his yard, playing golf, and exploring the beauty and history of the area, especially Rainbow Springs State Park. He and Linda traveled throughout the southeast and cruised well over 200 days from the Caribbean to the Canadian Maritimes to the Panama Canal to Hawaii and Alaska. With the local Rainbow Springs travel group, they went on two river cruises, sailing along the Rhine and Danube and to Bermuda.
Carlton is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Brown of Rainbow Springs. He is also survived by his sons Dr. Steven Brown (Tamarah) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Craig Brown (Lucy) of Newtown, Pennsylvania, granddaughters Alison Brown, Jocelyn Lybrand (Holmes) and grandson Elliot Brown, great grandchildren Hadley and Ames Lybrand and many nieces and nephews.
Carlton was preceded in death by his son Kevin Brown, his brothers Horace, Edwin, and William Brown and his sisters Mildred Mann, Willene Hill, and Mary Louise Tinsley.
If you wish to make a donation in Carlton’s memory, please choose either the Salvation Army of Marion County, Berry College (Horace Brown Chemistry Scholarship), or the charity of your choice.
