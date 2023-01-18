Andrew Joseph Kelleher II, 85, died on Jan. 2, 2023. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He attended West Chester Teacher’s College on a football scholarship and studied Physical Education.
He served in the Army Reserves at Fort Dix and Fort Benning.
He was a vice president at First National Bank in Clearwater and worked in numerous other positions within the financial industry.
He was an active member of the Rotary, Lions, and Kiwanis Clubs; the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce; and the American Red Cross.
A lifelong soccer fan, he coached and refereed in local soccer leagues.
He retired to a beautiful home on Lake Rousseau in Dunnellon, Florida.
A devout member of the Catholic Church, He was a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus.
He was a connoisseur of food, who loved cooking and canning it almost as much as he enjoyed eating it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Regina and Andrew Joseph Kelleher; his brother, Gerald Kelleher (Mary); his sister, Anne Clawson; and son, Kevin.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene, whom he deeply adored; his beloved children, Dell (Kim) and Kelly (Matt Bowen); his granddaughter Autumn; niece Bonnie (Mark); his nephew Andrew (Bridget); daughter in law Misty; brother in law Scott Clawson; and his sister-in-law, Danette Stringfellow (Jack).
Special thanks to the caring staff of Cypress Cove Nursing Care in Crystal River, Florida.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
