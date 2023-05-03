Andrew E. Sebeck Jr. of Dunnellon, Florida, and Gilbertsville, New York, passed away April 25, 2023, at The Cates Hospice House in Ocala, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.
Andrew was the oldest son of Andrew and Olga Sebeck. He was born on April 23, 1939, in Passaic, New Jersey. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne, of 60 years; his children, Mark (Susan), Steven (Jennifer), Andrea (Jeff); grandson Nicholas; granddaughters Alicia, Sophia, and Addison; brothers Gerald and Richard; and sister, Beverly. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
After graduating from South New Berlin Central School, he attended SUNY Broome College. He then served in the United States Army as an MP during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
After leaving the Army, Andrew joined the Chenango County Sheriff’s Department. He then entered the New York State Police where he proudly served for 25 years (you would always see him wearing his hat).
Following his retirement, he served as a Justice of the Peace for the Town of Butternuts.
Andrew was a very honorable, loving, and devoted family man. He will be remembered and missed by the many lives he touched.
Andrew belonged to the Leatherstocking Chapter of the NYSP, American Legion Post 1339, Gilbertsville Rod and Gun Club, Butternut Valley Grange, the Moose and Elks Clubs, and the NY Club of Citrus County. He really loved being a part of the Holy Faith Family.
Services were held at Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Dunnellon, Florida, at 7 p.m. on Friday April 28, as well as live-streamed via YouTube. A reception immediately followed the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Andy’s memory to the E.W. & Lucille Cates House, Hospice of Marion County.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the Cates House hospice team and to the veterans program who honored him.
There will be a celebration of life in upstate New York at a later date.
