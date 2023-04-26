Albin G. Stolarik, 83, died suddenly on April 19, 2023, at his home in Dunnellon, Florida. He was born on March 12, 1940, in Passaic, New Jersey, to the late Albin John Stolarik and Josephine Marylyn Derzsak. He grew up in New Jersey and after college, he enlisted with the United States Navy.
Following an extensive career in the hospitality business, he decided to move to Florida, and in 1999 he and his wife Loretta made their home in Dunnellon from North Redington Beach, Florida.
He was catholic by faith and was member of the VFW Ed Penno Post #4864, Moose Lodge of Dunnellon, American Legion Post #273 and the Elks lodge of Madeira Beach. Albin enjoyed playing tennis, darts and bicycling. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his brother.
Albin is survived by his wife, Loretta Stolarik, and one niece and nephew.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432.
