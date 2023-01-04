Growing up in Philadelphia, Al Wright was accustomed to a church that offered more than just spiritual guidance to its patrons. When Rev. Al Brooks, Jr., pastor of First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Dunnellon, asked Wright for an idea to attract more young people to church, Wright wanted to bring back the church’s educational role for local youth.
“(The church) is where I learned to speak in public, it’s where I obtained information about college,” Wright said. “Unfortunately, a lot of churches now aren’t doing things to bring young people in.
“I’m a true believer, don’t get me wrong. But I’m a believer that the church should also be responsible for educating people. That’s the type of church I grew up in. I attribute that church to the man I am today.”
Wright is a retired probation officer and entrepreneur who moved to Dunnellon in 2019 and joined First Bethel in 2022. For the next four Wednesdays, from Jan. 11 to Feb. 1, he’s hosting a youth career fair at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. Each session will feature a variety of speakers from various occupations and careers to talk to local students and their parents.
Wright said the sessions will aim to offer the kind of practical guidance many youth are missing today. While many might have dreams of becoming professional athletes, he wants to offer them some alternative perspectives that helps them keep their options open. Former NFL wide receiver and Dunnellon native Ernie Mills is one of the speakers that will be delivering that message.
“Not to burst anybody’s bubble, but sometimes when you talk to certain people, it gives you a different incentive,” Wright said. “I’m not saying anybody should say, ‘I can’t be a pro athlete.’ Keep that dream, but hopefully you can do more than one thing.”
With a balanced selection of speakers, many of whom from the Dunnellon area, Wright said the fair will not only expose attendees to a wide variety of occupations, including those from vocational, educational, military, first responder, and entrepreneurial backgrounds, but will also provide guidance on what various careers require.
“I think sometimes young people have a dream, but it’s like a road map – Do you know how to get there without a map? We want to help people understand their goals, to keep an open mind, but to try to also maybe find their purpose.”
That purpose involves linking up someone’s talents to a potential livelihood.
“I think everybody has certain talents and skills, and it’s a matter of trying to stop, think, listen and talk to people, and maybe find out what you can do to translate it into a profession.”
Wright knows there’s skepticism that such an event can attract significant attention, but he’s willing to try.
“Especially people from rural towns, I think this will be a good program for parents as well. I pray to God this will be a benefit for young people and parents too.”
The sessions are all from 4 to 6 p.m. and are free and open to anyone. The dates are Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.
First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is located at 11849 N. Williams St.
