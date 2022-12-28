Arnette donation

A family who received a Camry for Christmas from the Arnette House, left, with their DCF Case Manager, middle, and Cheri Pettitt, CEO of Arnette House.

When Arnette House, Inc. staff brainstormed over what to do with one of its aging vehicles, the idea of donating a “Camry for a family” won the day. The Ocala-based crisis center provides emergency services for children in need in Marion and surrounding counties.

On Dec. 22, a local family received the vehicle, a trunk full of gifts and gift cards, AAA membership, food, and a Christmas tree complete with all the fixings at the Arnette House in Ocala.

“What a great day we had blessing some members of this amazing community that has blessed Arnette House for over 40 years now!” Arnette House CFO Jason Kasten said.

As the Department of Children and Families worked on finding a family for the donation, Arnette staff members Denise Paradis and David Ulloa worked quickly with the youth in Arnette’s vocational program to prepare the vehicle for its new owner. Their effort combined with support from community sponsors allowed the Arnette to replace the tires and compressor, paint the car, and make sure all fluids and filters were new.

Arnette House thanked sponsors for their assistance: AAA, Philips Printing of Ocala, Sabal Primary Care, Publix, Brandon Chrysler, Bikes for Tikes, Ocala Inc, RideNow Powersports Ocala and Ben Maricano as well as the Sexuar Foundation for its support of Arnette House’s vocational program, which aims to teach youth “out of the classroom” skills.

Visit www.arnettehouse.org, for more information.

