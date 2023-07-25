The Yankeetown Marina was struck by lightning Monday, causing substantial damage from the resulting fire.
Firefighters from Levy and Citrus counties responded to the fire, which caused extensive damage inside and out. Firefighters were able to control the blaze before it reached the marina’s fuel tank.
How to help
The community has started a GoFundMe page, under the heading ”Yankeetown Marina Fire – Dave & Charlotte.”
The marina is located on the Withlacoochee River in Yankeetown, about 20 miles north of Crystal River.
No one was reported hurt in the fire.
