Eckerd Connects Workforce Development, in partnership with CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion, is calling for more youths, ages 16 to 24, to apply for training programs which prepare them for trades like construction, where there are shortages of workers.
“There is a huge push for the trades now, because we have all these people retiring and nobody going into the field to replace them,” said Kimberly Grey of Eckerd Connects Workforce Development.
The State of Florida is experiencing a shortage of workers, with the Florida Scoreboard reporting only 61 people unemployed for every 100 open jobs. Grey is reaching out to the young, inexperienced workers.
“We offer help to get their diploma, while being paid to earn credentials and skills that they will have for their futures. So, they are not stuck in what some might consider dead end jobs,” Grey said.
Eckerd Connects Workforce is now accepting applications for the next class of YouthBuild pre-apprentice program, which prepares youth for jobs in construction. Through the course participants will receive:
240 classroom hours
work with Habitat for Humanity building a house
forklift certification
OSHA certification
warehouse certification
a high school diploma
Grey said the program welcomes a new group of recruits for YouthBuild this Fall, but other programs are available now. There’s state funding for the Work Experience (WEX) program, which allows participants to work with local companies and receive on-the-job training, at no expense to the employer.
“The employer can utilize our training services to bring on a young employee and train them under our payroll for 12 weeks, which sometimes ends with the company hiring the participant,” Grey said.
Eckerd Connects Workforce Development aims to help empower young adults for successful employment, no matter their limitations. Jesus Dominguez came to Eckerd Workforce with a hearing impairment, but also with a desire to work in the trades.
After learning job skills, earning a career pathway certificate for AHLEI Maintenance Technician, and revising his resume, Dominguez landed himself a paid work experience with training site partner DK Construction. He was offered a job at the end and is now employed.
“My time with the program was helpful,” he said. “I was able to learn new career skills and experience a new job opportunity. Having a one-on-one career coach greatly helped me.”
“Eckerd Connects Workforce Development is preparing workers for the many jobs that are available with training,” Grey said. “We’re encouraging the youth to reach for the stars and set goals that will help them earn financial independence.”
