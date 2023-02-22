Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC), located at 1201 W. Main St. in Inverness, will host an open house event 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.
Potential students are invited to visit the college, meet the instructors, visit classrooms and shops, ask questions, enroll in classes, and learn more about WTC and the programs it offers.
Most programs at WTC can be completed in one school year or less. Among the 20 plus career and technical education programs offered are: Medical Assisting, Nursing Assistant (Articulated), Cosmetology, Industrial Machinery Controls Technician, Automotive Service Technology, Professional Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Electricity, HVAC, Technology Support Services, Massage Therapy, and Welding Technology.
Additional programs offered include adult education such as GED(r) preparation and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). Additionally, law enforcement and corrections training are available through our Public Safety Academy.
Withlacoochee Technical College is fully accredited by the Council on Occupational Education. Financial assistance is available for qualifying programs for qualified students, including veterans.
