The Winter Maker’s Market will show off the wares of more than 20 talented artists on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Grumbles House Antiques and Garden Shop in Dunnellon.
Harpist Terri Miller of Gainesville kicks off the entertainment with morning music from 10 a.m. to noon. Citrus County’s Barry Denham then entertains us on guitar with his Seals & Croft or Art Garfunkle-sounding music from noon to 2 p.m.
The event takes place on the lawn and parking lot of Cedar Street Boutique, directly behind Grumbles House in Dunnellon’s Historic Village, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Shops are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to further entertain lookers, and Sweetie’s Cafe has tables inside and out for lunch options.
Some of the crafts include homemade soaps, stained glass, wood crafts, seasonal wreaths and floral arrangements, candles and tealights, sewn and crocheted items, pottery, hand-painted rocks, plant stakes and yard art, farmhouse and seaside décor, wood and laser engraving, jewelry, gourd art, pal frons with alcohol paint, whimsical wood and canvas, art, teapot whimsies and glass birdbaths, hand-painted home decor, macramé and decoupage.
Grumbles House also hosts monthly “Garden Groupies” events with Marion County Master Gardeners teaming up to speak on a wide range of topics to help local gardeners be successful in their outdoor endeavors. They’re always at 10:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. This month, on Jan. 24, the topic is camellias.
A spring market is coming Saturday, March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.