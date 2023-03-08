Rainbow Springs Art Fest March 18
The annual Rainbow Springs Art Festival, featuring nearly 40 area artists, is set for March 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Cedar Street in Downtown Dunnellon.
Food vendors, music, and art, ranging from photography to painting, sculpted drywall to jewelry, will be available. A raffle benefits two arts scholarships and the festival helps support the nonprofit Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon Gallery.
The gallery is at 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Contact 352-445-8547, rsacoop2016@gmail.com, or www.rain bowspringsart.com.
Spring Basket Extravaganza March 25
The Woman’s Club of Dunnellon presents a Spring Basket Extravaganza on March 25, at the First Baptist Church, located at the corner of Powell Road and Cedar Street. The event features raffle baskets and includes lunch and musical entertainment provided by Jazzed.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and tickets are $20. For tickets and information, call Betty at 352-547-4273 or 352-615-8951, or Elaine at 352-522-0079 or 352-209-6260.
Friends of Library spring book sale
The Friends of Dunnellon Library is holding its Spring Book Sale each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 13, through Saturday, March 18. Fill a bag of books and media for only $5. Individual items are half price. Proceeds benefit the Dunnellon Library, 20351 Robinson Road.
Historical society to host music
The Dunnellon Depot will come alive with great music and good food on Friday, March 24.
It’s all part of the Whistle Stop Cafe’s programs that are offered on a somewhat regular basis.
The doors open at 5 p.m. to serve crowd favorites of fried green tomatoes, gourmet grilled cheese, hobo stew, veggie wraps and desserts. Food is served until 8 p.m.
Music is part of the evening from 7-9 p.m. The band in March will be Harry and the Hendersons. The four-piece band will offer a variety of music from rock ‘n’ roll to some country favorites.
Admission to the event is $5 to help cover the cost of the band. Food purchases are extra and BYOB is allowed.
Proceeds of the evening will help the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society maintain the depot and continue work on the caboose.
Community yard sale at Dunnellon Square
Dunnellon Square mobile home park is hosting a community-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 1. The park is located at 20451 Powell Road in Dunnellon.
Community meal at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a community meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20. The meal is a corned beef hash dinner.
All are welcome to attend, there is no cost, this is our outreach to the community.
The church is at 7201 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Easter egg hunt at St. John is April 9
Join the fun! St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9, in the back field of the church at 11:45 am.
For information, call MaryAlice Hogan 352-489-3166. Please come and join us!
The church is at 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Lake Trop spring flea market
The Lake Tropicana Civic Association will be hosting their Spring Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24 and March 25, at the Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181 Court, Dunnellon, off State Road 40 north of Dunnellon
Daily table rents are $7 per table inside and $5 per space outside. For more information and to reserve your space, contact Karen at 208-5006, Betty at 214-907-8214, or send email to kcarney5593@gmail.com.
A pancake breakfast will also be served until 11 a.m., then hot dogs and chili dogs are served until closing. Bakery items are also available.
Free community meal April 17 at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran is hosting a community meal 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.
Meatball, subs, slaw, beverages and dessert offered.
The church is at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon – church on the hill at State Road 40 and U.S. 41.
Phone: 352-489-5881.
This is our community outreach. It’s free to all. Everyone’s invited.
Rummage sale at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a rummage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
Everything you never knew you wanted: Christmas, clothing, toys, tools, books and puzzles, dishes, glassware, home decor, electronics and much more.
The church is at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Call for more information: 352-489-5881.
CF Vintage Farm hosts educational field day on April 1
The College of Central Florida invites the community to the Vintage Farm Campus, 4020 SE Third Ave., Ocala, for an Educational Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The 103-acre working farm is the home of CF’s hands-on Equine and Agribusiness programs and will be open for tours and demonstrations by students, faculty and alumni.
Equine topics will include clicker training, genetics of sport horses, writing judging arguments, therapeutic modalities, bandaging, round pen work, handling and horse care.
Agribusiness demonstrations will include ongoing horticulture work plus the integration of technology in agribusiness management.
For more information, visit CF.edu/BusTechEvents.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore. Thanks!
Project Greenlight offers reduced rates for court dues
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host its annual Operation Green Light event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 through March 24. Extended hours will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, and Thursday, March 23.
This event is an opportunity for Marion County residents with suspended driver’s licenses to get their license back by paying overdue court obligations in full, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 20 percent in additional fees. This year’s event will be available to customers in person, by phone, and virtually.
Pay in Person at the Criminal Division – 110 NW First Ave., Room 303 or the Traffic Division – 110 NW First Ave., Room 101.
Pay by phone: Criminal Division – 352-671-5674. Traffic Division – 352-671-5599
Apply for a payment plan online or in person at: the Court Compliance/Payment Plans Division, located at 110 NW First Ave., Room 105; Criminal Payment Application online at www.marioncountyclerk.org/criminall; Traffic Payment Application online at www.marioncountyderk.org/ traffic.
For more information, call 352-671-5604 or visit www.marioncountyclerk.org.
Gospel concert in Inverness Saturday
Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness is hosting After the Downbeat with David Phelps in concert from 7-8 p.m. March 11.
The platinum-selling Phelps has won 12 Dove Awards with the Gaither Vocal Band and is a four-time Grammy Award nominee.
Tickets are available now in the church office and at the back of the worship center.
General admission is $25, and admission to the Artist Circle is $40.
Cornerstone Baptist Church is at 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Inverness.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Ocala home brewing club meets monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more info, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcity brewers or email us at brick citybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 2 at Hiatus Brewing Company, 6230 SW State Road 200.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses meeting
The March meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27, at Mimi’s Café. The address is 4414 SW College Road, Route 200, Ocala. We’ll order lunch off the menu.
Following lunch, we’ll have a speaker from Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection give a talk on helping children heal from the trauma of abuse.
We’ll collect donations for the Center.
For information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com
CF hosts career, internship fair
The College of Central Florida invites anyone looking for a job to a Career and Internship Fair from 3:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at the Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
More than 25 local employers will be on-site, hiring for full-time and part-time positions as well as internships. Participants include industry leaders in accounting, government, health care, hospitality, logistics and more.
For a full list of participating companies, please visit www.CF.edu/BusTech Events.
Parade of Senior Services Information Fair is March 17
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 40th annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3003 SW College Road.
The Parade of Senior Services showcases non-profit agencies that provide a variety of services from social, health, education and more to the senior citizens of Ocala, Marion County and surrounding areas. Many attend this yearly show to obtain information on services they are seeking or may need in the future.
Information about services includes various health insurance companies, long term care facilities, services for the blind and social services offered by Marion County, such as the board of elections, electric and veteran services. Cano Health mobile unit will be on-site offering a variety of services including blood pressure checks, glucose checks, oxygen level checks and more. Headlining sponsor Florida Blue will be presenting on Medicare.
This event is free to attend for adults ages 50 and older.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks department at 352-368-5517.
March 22: ‘Excellent Adventures’ expo
Have you ever wanted to fly a plane or jump out of one? Learn all about it at “Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors” presented by the Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala.
The event is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
Goody bags and door prizes are just part of the fun. Zip lining, fishing, boating, golf and scuba diving are a few of the exciting opportunities for enjoyment.
All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County.
Get ready to get active!
Ocala 200 Lions Club flea market at new venue
The Ocala 200 Lions Club will be holding a flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Countryside Presbyterian Church parking area, at 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
The Lions will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Interfaith Emergency Services, pop top rings from aluminum cans for Ronald McDonald House, and used glasses, sunglasses, cases and hearing aids. Please consider bringing a couple of food items to donate or aluminum pop tops.
There will be a larger variety of vendors on hand as well as food and drink available for sale.
As always, all proceeds generated by the Ocala 200 Lions Club will be used for community projects throughout the year.
For information, email bartorobert@hotmail.com.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church. This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Citrus County Genealogical Society webinar, meeting
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. March 14 for a webinar by Zoom and a meeting at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Paula Stuart-Warren will present “County and State Archives: What Have You Been Missing.” Many records found in state archives are one-of-a-kind items, including original wills, civil and criminal case files, governors’ pardons, legislative records, vital records, and military records. The websites, research services, online databases, range of holdings, and finding aids show big differences. Guests are welcome to attend.
To get a link contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com
Marion County Genealogy Society meeting
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-4 p.m. April 20.
We will be back, live and in person, at the Marion County Library at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Room C.
This month’s program will be a special round table discussion led by Patti Hunt. So if you need help with something, or have something you would like to share with the group, or just want to visit and listen, this is the place to be.
Please visit our website and register for this event: www.mcgsocala.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon,11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, please call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop open Mondays
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop Inc. is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to the decrease in COVID cases and the addition of new volunteers, we are delighted to announce the return to our regular six-days-a-week schedule.
We continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during our working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
We would like to thank our local newspapers for informing their readers of this change and for recent articles stressing our need for additional volunteers.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Line dancing class part of senior program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center offers line dance classes on Mondays at 12 p.m. The center is at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Plantastic, is open to the public through Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For more information, call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
Ocala hosting “After Dark in the Park” movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Marion Stamp Club resumes meetings
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club has resumed its regular meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Please join us at 1 p.m. at the Sheriff’s substation, 9048 SW State Road 200. The public is invited to join us and share your collecting interests.
For further information, contact Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
Train shows
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on Saturdays March 11, June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 pr 813-203-3216 (cell).
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian, speaks on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Free ABC of Dementia workshop
A free ABC of Dementia workshop comes to Joy Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 7045 SW. 83rd Place in Ocala, in Swenson Hall from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
The workshop is free, but reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats at any of the workshops, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Faith Family Camp nonprofit kick-off event
Faith Family Camp, Inc., a new nonprofit organization in Marion County, is holding a kick-off event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18. The event is a family fun day free to attend.
Concessions and silent auctions will be available throughout the day. Food tickets of 2 for $1 are available throughout the day.
You can learn more at www.faithfamilycamp.org or FB.com/FaithFamilyCamp.
Local church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
