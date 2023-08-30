Music, history, food at the Depot
Enjoy food and music in Dunnellon’s historic train depot on Sept. 8.
Volunteers with the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society open their Whistle Stop Cafe from 5 to 8 p.m.
Menu items include fried green tomatoes, Cuban sandwiches, gluten-free veggie wraps, nachos and hobo stew. A variety of desserts is also offered.
Music for the evening will run from 7 to 9 p.m.
On stage will be Joe Galioto, as The Joes, playing your favorite songs. An accomplished musician, Joe himself records himself playing a variety of instruments for a full band sound. On stage he will sing the vocals and play the guitar live to his backup music.
Admission is $5 to help offset the cost of entertainment.
Proceeds from the evening will help pay for the necessary repairs to the south wall of the depot.
City Workshop moved to Tuesday due to holiday
The City of Dunnellon holds its monthly workshop at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at City Hall on River Drive. The council will discuss, among other items, the Nine Island Cove property, Blue Run of Dunnellon restroom, employee insurance and salary plans and the City Council vacancy in the wake of Jan Cubbage’s resignation. City meetings take place on Wednesdays during the week following the workshops.
Rep. Massullo to speak at Rainbow Springs Conservative Club
Dr. Ralph Massullo will be speaking at the Sept. 11 meeting of the Rainbow Springs Conservative Club. He’s a physician and a member of the Florida House of Representatives.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church of Dunnellon, 20831 Powell Road, Dunnellon.
All are invited and welcome to attend this special event.
Massullo has been a physician and business owner for more than 30 years. He was elected into the Florida House of Representatives in 2016, representing Citrus County and a small portion of Marion County. His legislative priorities include: education reform, healthcare reform and environmental conservation. Dr. Massullo currently serves on the Appropriations Committee, Health and Human Services Committee, and is Chair of the Education and Employment Committee. Massullo, who was born and raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, founded Suncoast Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in 1989 where he still practices today.
Children’s book sale at library
The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library will hold a children’s book sale in the big meeting room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.. In addition, the bookstore will hold a sale on all hardcover books from 2007 and older for an amazing FIFTY CENTS! This doesn’t include the classics.
All proceeds go for the betterment of the Dunnellon Library.
Christians United in Christ service at Citrus Springs church
The next worship service of Christians United in Christ is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 974 W. G. Martinelli Blvd. in Citrus Springs.
This meeting will be coming off the heels of Labor Day and we look forward to another opportunity to corporately honor the perfect work of Jesus Christ. Our speaker will be Brother Scott Moyer.
Scott is the Ministry Coordinator for Marion Child Evangelism Fellowship and Good News Clubs. Scott also serves as the Children’s Pastor at First Baptist Church of Dunnellon.
Come out to join us as we unite in dynamic worship and fellowship. It’s our earnest prayer and desire that we’ll continue to unite in worship and community in Jesus’ Name.
Please bring a friend or neighbor for a great evening that will satisfy your body and soul!
Food and refreshments will be served immediately after the worship service.
Children’s Faith Formation classes begin Sept. 10
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is holding registration for their 2023-2024 Children’s Faith Formation Program. All children in grades kindergarten through eighth are invited and welcome to join.
Parents may register their children at the parish office or online at http://www.stjohncc.com/cff.pdf.
Children’s Faith Formation classes begin Sunday, Sept. 10, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 S. Highway 41, Dunnellon.
The cost is $35 for the first child and $30 for an additional child.
For more information, call the parish office at 352-489-3166.
St. John concert to help fund new organ
Concert pianist Faith O’Brien will be giving a free solo performance from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, in Stegman Hall at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon. All are welcome.
This concert is the kick-off event for St. John’s new “Organ Replacement Fund.” The current church organ is old, so when it stops working, they hope to be ready to buy a replacement. Therefore, although admission is free, it’s their hope that contributions will be given to the fund.
Faith will play popular, classical and sacred selections. Her previous concerts have been well received, and this one should also prove to be very enjoyable.
St. John’s is on the north side of the city where Highway 41 meets 40. The address is 7525 S. U.S. 41,
For more information, please call the Church office at 352-489-3166. We hope to see YOU there!
Community meal at ‘church on the hill’
Peace Lutheran Church is offering a free community meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, on the hill at the intersection of Highways 40 and 41 north of Dunnellon.
Everyone is welcome.
The Oktoberfest-themed meal features bratwurst and fixings, beverage and dessert.
For more information, call 352-489-5881.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meets Sept. 12
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The speaker is Jean Sanner, discussing using focused research questions and organizational skills on the Shared Matches Tools in order to confirm and expand our paper research trees. We’ll use charts and third-party tools to build proofs of relationship.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Crafters, vendors invited to Moose fair
Are you a crafter? Are you a vendor who sells Pampered Chef, Scentsy, or other gift and beauty items?
Dunnellon Women of the Moose Chapter 1662 is holding a Craft and Vendor Fair Saturday, Oct. 7, and is looking for crafters and vendors to showcase and sell their items.
Each space is $10 and includes a table. Electricity is $5 extra.
This event is open to the public and will be advertised in local newspapers where space is available, online and Facebook posts.
Select breakfast and lunch items will be available for purchase.
Each crafter and vendor will be asked to provide one item that will be used in several raffles.
A special food donation drive will also be held of non-perishable food. Donations will benefit Annie W. Johnson Senior and Family Center in Dunnellon on the day of the event.
For details and to reserve your space, contact Kimberly Kelly at 352-422-3966 no later than Monday, Oct. 2.
Lake Trop prepping for fall flea market
The Lake Tropicana Civic Association is hosting its fall flea market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9, at the Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181 Court, Dunnellon, off State Road 40 north of Dunnellon
Daily Table rents are $7 per table inside and $5 per space outside.
For more information and to reserve your space, contact Karen at 352-208-5006 or send an email to kcarney5593@gmail.com.
A pancake breakfast will also be served until 11, when lunch will be available.
Bakery items will also be available.
Two Rivers Festival seeks sponsors
The Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association is seeking sponsors for the Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally. The annual event is slated for 5-10 p.m. Oct. 14 and features live music in four locations, including Ernie Mills Park and multiple businesses on East Pennsylvania Avenue. Craft vendors and food trucks will be at Ernie Mills Park.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yas5ru8d for more information.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses meeting
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses 2023/2024 season begins with our meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at 11:00 AM at Inverness Golf and Country Club in Inverness. The address is 3150 Country Club Drive, Inverness.
The cost for lunch is $18.00 – cash or check.
RJ Fontana from Citrus County Resource Center will speak about their programs and medical clinic.
For more information, call Judy Herron before Sept. 20. Her phone number is 352-860-0232, or email at jlherron2@aol.com
Girls in Aviation Day event
The new Women in Aviation group of Ocala is hosting a Girls in Aviation Day event Sept. 23. The event features static displays of aircraft, a Sheriff’s Department helicopter and some great women speakers on the topic.
The group aims to reach girls who want to consider aviation as a career.
The event is free to attend and takes place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Ocala International Airport.
For more information, email Jaclyn Chmielewski at JMChmiefewski1@gmail.com.
Volunteers needed for living nativity event
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church invites the community to participate in the Stations of Advent, a living nativity in five parts that portrays the events leading up to and including the birth of Jesus. Five tents will depict the annunciation of Jesus’ birth to Mary by the Angel Gabriel, Mary’s visit to Elizabeth, the census degree and journey to Bethlehem, angels announcing Christ’s birth to the shepherds, and the birth of Jesus.
The Stations of Advent is a free event from 6-8 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, on the campus of St. John the Baptist Church (corner of Highways 40 and 41).
Several actors (with no lines) are needed to portray the biblical characters. We also need electrical help and setting up the five tents, animals such as camels, donkeys, sheep, etc., sign makers, bales of hay, and artists to paint the backdrops.
For information, please call 352-489-3166 or email mail@stjohncc.com.
Master Gardeners fall plant sale
Marion County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual fall plant sale Saturday, Oct. 7, at the UF/IFAS Extension Marion County.
Admission is free. Bring your wagon. No pets allowed.
The sale is from 8 a.m. to noon.
Master Gardeners will be available for consultations. A mobile plant clinic is on site. Soil test kits and melaleuca mulch vouchers are available.
The sale includes native plants, herb and perennials, pollinator plants, hummingbird and butterfly plants, shrubs, shade trees, ornamental trees and fruit trees.
The Extension is located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road.
Bells Across America rings in Constitution anniversary
Rainbow River Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are encouraging everyone to participate in Bells Across America, which is an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787.
Consider organizing a group to ring bells on Sept. 17 for 1 minute at 4 p.m. to herald the beginning of this commemorative week.
Brick City Brewers
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a homebrewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” homebrewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting and try some free samples of home brewed beverages. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome! For more info, check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email us at brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hiatus Brewing Company, 6230 SW State Road 200 Unit 5, Ocala.
VFW Post Auxiliary 4864 changes meeting time
Edward W. Penno Post Auxiliary 4864 in Citrus Springs have changed their monthly membership meetings from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monthly membership meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month. Please note this is a change in time only. All Auxiliary members are invited to attend.
Sponsor a duck for a local nonprofit
The annual Dunnellon Duck Race, hosted by the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association in conjunction with several nonprofit organizations, returns Sept. 16.
Adopt a duck today – there are 500 ducks available – or purchase a “Modified Duck.” Decorate, paint, and enter into the Modified Race.
Please contact the chamber at 352-489-220 with any questions. or visit https://dunnellonchamber.com/dunnellon-duck-race-2023/
The race takes place near Swampy’s.
6th Annual Ocala Recovery Festival Sept. 9
The 6th Annual Ocala Recovery Festival: Celebrate, Remember, Take Action is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Tuscawilla Park, 829 NE Sanchez Ave, Ocala.
The festival is open to the community.
Thanks to our sponsors, everything is free: exhibition booths, recovery resources, lunch, entertainment, kids zone with face painting and petting zoo, swag and giveaways.
And finally, there’s the annual Recovery Champion Award.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Edward W. Penno VFW Post 4864 lists activities
Edward W. Penno VFW Post 4864 is located at 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Sept. 9 – Bunco, 1 p.m.
Sept. 11, 18, 25 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 6-7 – Yard and bake sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 – Bunco 1 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Music bingo 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 28 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 31 – Trunk or Treat 3-5 p.m.
Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Bingo 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 25 – “Show me the money” 3-5 p.m.
Volunteer with Rainbow Springs State Park
It’s been a very busy summer this year at Rainbow Springs State Park, and there are just a couple months left until our snowbirds return.
Our Event Committee is busy getting ready to have events throughout our winter months and will be posting them on the Friends of Rainbow Springs (FORS) website. On this website, you can read about our programs and projects, gift shop and upcoming events. Check it out! Also, see our Facebook Page, Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park.
If you’re interested in volunteering to be on the Event Committee, go to www.floridastateparks.org, check the drop down box for Rainbow Springs State Park, fill out the application and our volunteer liaison will be in contact with you.
Our volunteer program also has a need for kayak patrol. We have two state-issued kayaks and several openings for boat captains. The gift shop, Wednesday maintenance crew and parking for the weekend team could use an extra hand too.
So come join us, make new friends, get active and fill the void you’ve been looking for.
Contact Thea Knott, park service specialist, at thea.m.knott@fliridadep.gov, or call 352-465-8518.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop seeking volunteers
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop is in need of more volunteer workers. New volunteers take a one-hour training course and then can opt to either work a four-hour shift once a week or be placed on a substitute list to be called as needed on an occasional basis.
They work with three or four other volunteers, in a friendly atmosphere, taking in the merchandise provided by our generous community donors, marking prices on the items and arranging things on the showroom floor.
The thrift shop’s mission is to provide the greater Dunnellon area’s citizens with financial help to the charitable groups that benefit our community and to local families who need aid following a catastrophic event. We do this by running a pleasant little shop where there is always a bargain for our customers. Even with our low prices, the dollars add up quickly. Then, once a month, we vote to distribute our profits to deserving local organizations or individuals.
Working with us is a great way to get in touch with your community, make new friends, and add a meaningful purpose to your life, whether you’re a recent arrival to our area or a long-term resident looking for a new interest.
Stop by our shop at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. (across from Go for Donuts) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and ask the cashier for an application form. We’d love to have you join us.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 4 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
First Friday Art Walks resume Friday
First Friday Art Walk begins Sept. 1 and concludes May 3 at the Downtown Square in Ocala. Each year, over 30 participating artists and 15 arts and cultural organizations showcased at the event. Artists are paired with participating downtown businesses along the streets surrounding Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square. The monthly event is filled with original artwork, live art demonstrations, family-friendly free arts activities and performing artists.
For information, contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit: www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.