Rainbow Spring Art pop-up joins in First Saturday
Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery joins with historic Dunnellon downtown merchants Saturday to celebrate the first Saturday of the month.
Gallery artists will display their works at tents outside the gallery, as well as inside, in this “pop-up” art event. Downtown shops also will mark the first Saturday with special sales and special welcomes to visitors.
About 35 area artists run the gallery as a nonprofit co-op. All kinds of art, from paintings to photography, jewelry to woodworking and glassworks, is for sale.
The gallery is at 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone is 352-445-8547; website is rainbowspringsart.com.
Veterans event at St. John the Baptist on Nov. 12
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is hosting their annual Veterans Dinner & Music event at the parish hall at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. It will feature a special tribute to our veterans and live music to add to a fun, lively, Saturday night! Come and bring some friends and neighbors and meet new friends!
If you are a veteran, you are more than welcome to wear your uniform.
Dinner includes pork tenderloin or chicken cordon bleu, salad, rice and beans, three-cheese macaroni, desserts and a cash bar. Be sure to denote your dinner choice when you purchase your tickets.
Tickets are available after each weekend Mass and at the church office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
St. John the Baptist Catholic church is located at 7525 U.S. 41, near Route 40. The office is at the same address with signs directing you to the office. The office phone number is 352-489-3166.
First Friday Art Walk returns to Ocala
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. First Friday Art Walk occurs the first Friday of each month, September through May.
The following activities will be included in November’s event:
Hands-on art activities and demonstrations for all ages provided by local nonprofit arts and cultural organizations.
Local artists selling their works throughout Downtown.
Participating businesses with extended hours.
Buskers stationed throughout the downtown area, including My Uncle’s Friend, The Allens and Sean T. Music.
Live musical performance will return to the Downtown Square, featuring The Mudds Jazz and Blues Band.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts and Sciences Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
Library Friends meet this month, seek volunteers
The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library will hold its November meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Dunnellon Public Library meeting room. If you have never heard of us, maybe now is the time to come and see what we do.
Most people know this group as those who run the library bookstore Monday through Friday, where you can buy books and media at a really good price (donations of gently used books, videos, CDs and puzzles can be dropped off at the bookstore). The money raised is used to purchase books, videos, and many other resources for our local library, as well as provide funding for children’s and adult’s programs for our community.
We also desire that our bookstore remain open longer hours, but we need more volunteer members for that! We also appreciate volunteers to help maintain our beautiful library gardens.
We welcome new members with fresh ideas for making our library better! Maybe you would just like to help with the bookstore, or help tend the gardens, or you may have some other talent you would share with our non-profit group.
Our meetings run an hour or so, and we would really enjoy your visit!
We will also have refreshments for attendees and door prizes for the lucky winners.
See you next week!
For questions, call Linda at 352-465-5039.
Library to teach journal making
Write with elegance and create your own custom journal with super-crafter Cate in the two-part series FabriCATEing: journal-making. The Dunnellon Public Library hosts the sessions at 2 p.m. Saturdays:
Nov. 12 – Perfect Paper & Creative Covers
Nov. 19 – Tingling Spines & Finishing Touches
Call 352-438-2520 for more information.
Novels at Night at library set Nov. 15
The Dunnellon Public Library is hosting Novels at Night at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. The book is “Disappearance at Devil’s Rock,” by Paul Tremblay.
Call 352-438-2520, for more information.
WOTM craft and vendor fair Nov. 6
Get ready for the holidays with one-of-a-kind gifts and quality products at Dunnellon Women of the Moose Chapter 1662’s craft and vendor fair Sunday, Nov. 6.
The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dunnellon Moose Lodge 2308, at 11890 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon. It offers a variety of fall, Christmas, gift, home décor, repurposed art and home items, Tupperware, Pampered Chef, soy candles, jewelry, wreaths, hair bows, and more, making this event the perfect jumpstart to your holiday gift giving.
The Lodge will be open for breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m., with the fair starting at 10 a.m.
Lunch will also be available for purchase.
Included in the event will be a number of special raffles. Winners do not need to be present to win.
For more information, call Selina Moore at 352-454-0757 or Kimberly Kelly at 352-422-3966.
Woman’s Club of Dunnellon yard sale
The Woman’s Club of Dunnellon plans a yard sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the clubhouse, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon.
In addition to many treasures (no clothing) for sale, there will also be a bake sale and hot dogs available to purchase.
Men’s Club fish fry scheduled Nov. 4
The St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Men’s Club is hosting a fish fry at the church, at 7525 U.S. 41, Dunnellon, at the pavilion in back off U.S. 41. The fish fry is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Choices are fish or shrimp with a $12 donation and include fries, hush puppies, baked beans, coleslaw, desert, iced tea, coffee and pop. Beer and wine are available for additional costs.
Hope to see you there.
Historical Society Murder-Mystery tickets for sale
Tickets are still available for the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society’s murder-mystery dinner, “Murder Most Green,” which will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12.
Tickets are $40 and include a night of entertainment, full dinner and dessert. Cash or check only, please.
To purchase tickets, call the Depot at 352-465-5005 and leave a message. A member of the society will reach out to you.
Proceeds benefit the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society and support projects such as the caboose restoration.
To learn more about the Historical Society, visit www.DunnellonDepot.com.
State park seeks more volunteers
Labor day has passed, our schools are open and cooler weather is on its way! Fall is the nicest time of year.
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@florida dep.gov.
Catholic church seeks talented performers
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is seeking talented individuals for a musical variety show in January to benefit children.
The not-for-profit show will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28. at the church.
All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon and the Children of Haiti.
If you would like to share your talent, make a difference in children’s lives, and have fun, please send an email to: maureen@stjohncc.com, attention: Sally Wilson.
If you are not able to attend on the date above and would like to send a donation. Please send donations to: St. John the Baptist Church, 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Please notate “Variety Show” on your check.
Tickets are $10 each; children younger than 5 are free.
A $5 dinner combo includes one hot dog, soda and chips.
We thank you, and the children thank you in advance for your sponsorships, participation, and donations.
One Rake at a Time meet monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
Starting in November, the volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time will be held 6 to 7 p.m. on every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, you can call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Citrus Watercolor Society sets dates
Citrus Watercolor Society (CWS) invites you to see a demo by Sue Primeau at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and a full day workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
A well-known Florida watercolorist, Primeau will be our presenter for the demo and workshop entitled “How to Resuscitate A Painting.” Both events will be held at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, at 2018 Colonade St., Inverness.
The demo is free for CWS members, and a $5 donation is requested for guests. The workshop fee includes a significant discount for our members.
For more on fees, a supply list and to register, email Susan Strawbridge at susand319@aol.com or visit our CWS website at citruswatercolorsociety.org.
CWS hosts monthly meetings on the second Friday of the month and offers watercolor artists from Marion and Citrus counties many opportunities to learn new techniques as well as gain exposure for their artwork. Annual membership is $35. All are welcome.
City seeks code enforcement officer
The city of Dunnellon is seeking to fill the position of a part-time code enforcement officer. Some of the duties include inspecting homes and businesses for compliance of city codes and regulations, checking business tax receipts, producing reports and providing testimony for public hearings.
The officer is expected to work 24 hours per week. The pay ranges from $14.27 to $20.73 per hour.
The city is looking for a candidate with considerable experience in code enforcement and Florida Association of Code Enforcement (FACE) certification; an equivalent combination of education, training and experience may be considered.
The officer reports directly to the Community Development Manager.
If interested, visit www.dunnellon.org/Jobs.aspx for an application package and submit to: City Clerk, 20750 River Drive, Dunnellon. The position will remain open until filled.
Lake Tropicana flea market Nov. 18-19
The Lake Tropicana Civic Association will be hosting its fall flea market 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181 Court, Dunnellon, off State Road 40 north of Dunnellon.
Daily table rents are $7 per table inside and $5 per space outside. For more information and to reserve your space, call Karen at 208-5006 or email kcarney 5593@gmail.com.
A pancake breakfast will also be served until 11 a.m. followed by lunch items until 2 p.m. for $5 per adult and $3 per child younger than 6.
Tea with Santa set in Dunnellon
Sweeties’ Café and Tea House is hosting “Tea with Santa” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 4.
Enjoy tea and pastries with Santa himself.
Admission is $20 per person and includes tea and pastries, time with Santa and a photo with Santa by Julie Mancini Photography.
Proceeds benefit the Believe in Santa Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to service all children in need.
Sweeties is at 20789 Walnut St. in Dunnellon.
Friends of Library book sale slated
The Friends of Dunnellon Library is holding its fall book sale during regular business hours from Monday, Nov. 14, through Saturday, Nov. 19. All books and media will be half price.
Books make great Christmas presents.
Proceeds benefit the Dunnellon Public Library, at 20351 Robinson Road.
Thanksgiving feast at Peace Lutheran
Please be our guest(s) for a Thanksgiving feast 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church, “the church on the hill, at the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 40.
This is not a fundraiser, and there is no charge. We want you to know we care and that you are important to us.
Call 352-489-5881, for more information.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Nov. 5
Ocala residents will join the fight Saturday, Nov. 5, at the World Equestrian Center to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.
Walk registration is 8 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
The World Equestrian Center is at 1750 NW 80th Ave., Ocala.
For information and to register, visit alz.org/Ocala.
Genealogical society to meet Nov. 8
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto, and by Zoom.
Peggy Jude will present “All About Your Name.” She looks at surnames, where surnames came from and how to learn more about yours and those you share a name with. Get tips on places you can research your name and groups you can join.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, email Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Retired Nurses set luncheon, trip
Retired RNs, join the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Braised Onion.
The address is 754 NE 25th Ave., Ocala.
Following lunch, we will visit the Appleton Museum in Ocala. Come immerse yourselves in the spirit of the holidays in the annual “A Dickens Christmas.” We will order off the menu for lunch. There is a modest fee for the museum.
For information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.
Friends of Library seeking used books
The Friends of Dunnellon Public Library are in need of gently used books and paperbacks.
Donations are accepted inside the bookstore during regular business hours. There is also a bin outside the door in the library for after hour donations.
New members are always welcome. Specifically, we need bookstore workers and volunteers to maintain our gardens.
We are hoping to increase the hours that the bookstore is open, but we need your help. Currently the bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and the third Saturday of each month. Extended afternoon hours are 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday and the second and fourth Thursday, and from 1-4 p.m. the first and third Wednesday monthly.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Community Thrift Shop open Tuesdays
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop is pleased to announce we are now opening on Tuesdays. Our hours remain 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., now Tuesday through Saturday, and we accept donations during that time.
If you have a few hours once in a while to volunteer, please come join us as a volunteer or a substitute filling in when other volunteers have surgeries, doctor’s appointments and vacations.
Our goal is to help our town in as many ways as possible. Join us.
Stop by our shop at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. to fill out an application.
Hospice highlights National Hospice Month
Each year, Hospice of Marion County (HMC), along with many health organizations, provides increased education during November on National Hospice and Palliative Care month. This is a national program designed to educate and empower the public about the benefits of hospice and palliative/supportive care.
This year’s theme is “Meeting you where you are,” and Hospice of Marion County has several remaining activities planned throughout the month in multiple locations as follows:
Nov. 7: Hospice Overview, United Methodist Church, 11 a.m.
Nov. 11: Keeping the Holiday’s Light, the Elliott Center, 2-4 p.m.
Nov. 17: Rewiring the Brain’s Responses, On Top of the World, Master the Possibilities, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 17: Heaven’s Bell Luncheon, Golden Ocala, noon
Hospice of Marion County provides advance care planning forms at no charge to Marion County residents which can be downloaded from its website www.hospiceofmarion.com. Call 352-873-7400 to pick up a copy or request assistance completing forms from the Monarch Center for Hope and Healing at 352-873-7456.
CF Health Sciences Open House
Anyone interested in training for a career in health care is invited to a Health Sciences Open House at the College of Central Florida. The event is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Attendees can tour the Health Sciences labs, classrooms and the CF Ocala Campus. Prospective students will have the chance to meet with a Health Sciences advisor, apply to the college for free and learn about financial aid.
CF’s Health Sciences programs include Dental Assisting, Emergency Medical Services, Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiography and Surgical Services.
This free event will take place in the Health Sciences Simulation Center, Building 16 on the Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road. Reservations are requested at CF.edu/healthopenhouse.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation program. You’ve got just what it takes to help your neighbors in Citrus County. Membership in AARP.org is not required.
Volunteers assist anyone, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Many taxpayers miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation. With the help of neighbors like you, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax-filing help to those who need it most. You can make a big difference in someone else’s life.
We’re looking for compassionate and friendly individuals to join our team of local volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 17. Our volunteers receive training, mileage reimbursement, and continued support in a welcoming environment. And as our current volunteers tell us, you’ll not only learn new skills but also get that great feeling from helping someone else. Join our team today!
For more information on positions available and to submit your application, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide and fill out the form, or email paulabels@aol.com.
Line dancing class comes to senior program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes on Mondays at 12 p.m. The center is at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at Senior Program Center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), is now offering a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Inverness Elks open house
The Inverness Elks, Lodge No. 2522, will be open to the public over the weekend of Nov. 4-5.
Music will be provided by D.J. Trae from 6-9 p.m. for dancing and your listening pleasure. Lodge Social Quarters will be open 2-9 p.m. on Friday.
The public is welcome all weekend.
On Saturday while you are supporting the Citrus County Education Foundation at the Dragon Boat Festival, stop in for a break. The lodge will be open to the public with beverages (coffee, tea, beer, soft drinks, full bar) and food offerings. We will be providing outdoor music lakeside by songwriter entertainer Kris Pierce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chair, relax, tour the lodge and find out how you can support charities of Citrus County. Saturday Social Quarter hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Inverness Elks Lodge is next to the Lake Hernando boat ramp. Our address is 3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando. For further information, call the lodge at 352-726-2027.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Forget-Me-Not provides caregiver respite
The First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is starting a free program called “Forget-Me-Not.” We offer three hours of respite care for caregivers of early dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. We also offer a chance for seniors to get out of the house and socialize with other seniors. This program is free.
We meet in the friendship hall at Dunnellon Methodist Church on Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. For information, call Grace Burks at 352-361-1024.
Take off pounds sensibly before holidays
We’re getting to the fall season. We’re seeing all the decorations for Halloween and Thanksgiving. And in the boxes that are hiding in the storeroom it’s Christmas decorations! Great Scott! I wanted to lose some weight for the family and friends’ gatherings this year during the holiday season.
Do you find yourself with these words whirling around your head as you walk through the Five and Dime Store (remember those)? Well we have the ticket for you! It’s the TOPS weight loss program.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is just what it says – a simple, friendly, low-cost national weight loss program that meets every Thursday at the Women’s Club on Cedar Street in Dunnellon.
Our meetings start with a weigh in between 3 and 3:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 3:30 and is completed by 4:30.
You are welcome to visit the meetings for free for two weeks before joining. We laugh, we tell our weight loss goals and successes. And yes, we have weight loss weeks that aren’t so good.
Now is the time to start thinking about the holidays, and not in a “shopping” way. All those nice green and red shirts and blouses that were tight last year, they may be tighter this year. Now is the time with plenty of weeks to go until Dec. 25 rolls around.
Come and visit a meeting. You are always welcome. Bring a friend, they may be thinking the same thing as you!
Marion County Genealogy Society general meeting
The Marion County Genealogical Society will hold its next general meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Marion County Public Library, Meeting Room D, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.
The meeting will include a live webinar with guest speaker Carla S. Cegielski on the topic, “Avoiding Rabbit Holes: Using Research Questions, Plans and Logs.”
Our programs are free to one and all, however, please visit our website to register for this event. Pre-registration allows you to print the handouts to bring with you for note taking.
If you have any questions, contact us at president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840.
Marion Stamp Club welcomes collectors
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites interested collectors to join us at our upcoming meetings on Nov. 16, and Dec. 21. We meet at 1 p.m. at the main library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., meeting room B.
If you are interested in learning about collections you may have acquired, you are welcome to join us. For more, contact Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
CF presents fall concerts
The community is invited to enjoy a concert by the College of Central Florida Visual and Performing Arts Department.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, the CF Wind Symphony and the CF Patriot Singers will present “Water.” This collaboration includes musical selections that celebrate our connection to water – from the Mississippi River to the bottom of Lake Superior to a home aquarium – which connect the audience to Earth’s most precious element.
“Water” will feature performances by guest composer Joshua Mazur. The CF Wind Symphony is directed by Ash and the CF Patriot Singers are directed by Dr. Jason Longtin.
The concert is free and will take place in the Dassance Fine Arts Center at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at CF.edu or call 352-854-2322, ext. 1419.
Lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues Jan. 11 with a lecture on “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.