RRC to resume in-person meetings
Rainbow River Conservation Inc. is holding our first annual meeting again after the COVID epidemic. All members and all interested in our group are invited.
The meeting will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the Rainbow Rivers Club, 12450 San Jose Blvd.
Megan Stolen from the Florida Otter-Spotters will share the story of otters and how we can help protect them. Also, some of our members will be taking you on a photographic journey of the Rainbow River.
Light refreshments will be served.
‘Tea with Santa’ in Dunnellon
Sweeties’ Cafe and Tea House is hosting “Tea with Santa” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 4.
Enjoy tea and pastries with Santa himself.
Admission is $20 per person and includes tea and pastries, time with Santa and a photo with Santa by Julie Mancini Photography.
Proceeds benefit the Believe in Santa Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to service all children in need.
Sweeties is at 20789 Walnut St. in Dunnellon.
Craft show at St. John the Baptist
A huge December craft show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at in the church hall at Dunnellon’s St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Forty vendors will be there with beautiful creations for sale. And selected food items will be available for purchase.
The fair is sponsored by the Altar and Rosary Society of St. John’s, and all proceeds go to help sponsor the many charitable activities the Society undertakes all year.
St. John’s is on the southeast corner of State Road 40 and U.S. 41, north of Dunnellon.
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks more volunteers
Labor day has passed, our schools are open and cooler weather is on its way! Fall is the nicest time of year.
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@florida dep.gov.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church seeks performers
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is seeking talented individuals for a musical variety show in January to benefit children.
The not-for-profit show will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28. at the church.
All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon and the Children of Haiti.
If you would like to share your talent, make a difference in children’s lives, and have fun, send an email to: maureen@stjohncc.com, attention: Sally Wilson.
If you are not able to attend on the date above and would like to send a donation. Please send donations to: St. John the Baptist Church, 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432. Please notate “Variety Show” on your check.
Tickets are $10 each; children younger than 5 are free. A $5 dinner combo includes one hot dog, soda and chips. We thank you, and the children thank you in advance for your sponsorships, participation and donations.
RSVP today for dinner at St. John
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is hosting a free Thanksgiving Day dinner.
We only ask that you RSVP by Nov. 18 by calling 352-489-3166 or emailing mail@stjohncc.com.
Christmas train show returns to Dunnellon
“Trains for Christmas,” a free train show presented by the Meadowbrook Model Railroaders, returns to Dunnellon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.
It includes multiple layouts, no vendors, and a spectacular raffle.
This event is at Holy Faith Episcopal Church, 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive, Dunnellon. Contact Bill Quast at 352-209-5422 or wmquast@gmail.com.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit that aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
Starting in November, the volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time will be held 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at One RakeataTime.org.
Christmas Bazaar Dec. 3 in Morriston
The Morriston Baptist Church Quilters are having a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church in Morriston, 3141 SE U.S. 41.
Items for sale include lap-sized quilts, purses, mug rugs, bowl cozies, table runners, Christmas stockings, stuffed animals, aprons and much more. They will be drawing the winning name for the raffle of the queen-sized quilt they made at that time, also.
All funds raised go to purchase materials for their donated quilts to Williston’s Tri-County Pregnancy Center and the children at Advent Hospital in Ocala.
For information, call Linda at 352-465-5039.
Lake Tropicana flea market Nov. 18-19
The Lake Tropicana Civic Association is hosting its fall flea market on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. It will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181 Court, Dunnellon, off State Road 40, north of Dunnellon.
Items for sale always include antiques, tools, jewelry, crafts, household items along with lots of miscellaneous, of course, depending on the vendors.
The sale will have inside and outside vendors. Baked goods will also be available for sale.
A pancake breakfast will also be served for $5 per adult and $3 per child younger than 6 until 11 a.m.; lunch follows until 2 p.m.
Friends of Library book sale Nov. 19
The Friends of Dunnellon Library is holding its fall book sale during regular business hours through Saturday, Nov. 19. All books and media will be half price.
Books make great Christmas presents.
Proceeds benefit the Dunnellon Public Library, at 20351 Robinson Road.
Thanksgiving feast at Peace Lutheran
Please be our guest(s) for a Thanksgiving feast 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church, “the church on the hill,” at the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 40.
This is not a fundraiser, and there is no charge. We want you to know we care and that you are important to us.
Call 352-489-5881, for more information.
Peace Lutheran to host Christmas dinner on Dec. 19
Our church family invites you to be our guest(s) for a Christmas lasagna dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at Peace Lutheran Church (the “church on the hill”). The church is located at the intersection of Highways 41 and 40, north of Dunnellon.
This is not a fundraiser, and there is no charge. We want you to know we care and that you are important to us. Call 352-489-5881, for more details.
‘Art in the Wildlife Park’ show, sale
Great news! Citrus Watercolor Society is excited to announce that the Art in the Wildlife Park Show and Sale is returning once again to the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park visitor center, 4150 S. Suncoast Blvd. Homosassa Springs. The time and dates are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Admission to the show and sale is free.
Our members’ original watercolor paintings and cards will be on display. Prints will also be offered for sale.
This is a judged show, and CWS members may enter by contacting Susan Strawbridge at susan319@aol.com.
Our artworks include Florida wildlife and scenery as well as art reflecting the unique style of our artists.
We hope you’ll join us to view and purchase our members’ beautiful and amazing art.
A percentage of the artwork sales is donated to the park.
For more information, contact: Helene Lancaster at ME2XS@aol.com or check out the CWS website at citruswatercolorsociety.org.
Friends of Library seeking used books
The Friends of Dunnellon Public Library are in need of gently used books and paperbacks.
Donations are accepted inside the bookstore during regular business hours. There is also a bin outside the door in the library for after hour donations.
New members are always welcome. Specifically, we need bookstore workers and volunteers to maintain our gardens.
We are hoping to increase the hours that the bookstore is open, but we need your help. Currently the bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and the third Saturday of each month. Extended afternoon hours are 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday and the second and fourth Thursday, and from 1-4 p.m. the first and third Wednesday monthly.
Community Thrift Shop open Tuesdays
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop is pleased to announce we are now opening on Tuesdays. Our hours remain 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., now Tuesday through Saturday, and we accept donations during that time.
If you have a few hours once in a while to volunteer, please come join us as a volunteer or a substitute filling in when other volunteers have surgeries, doctor’s appointments and vacations.
Our goal is to help our town in as many ways as possible. Join us.
Stop by our shop at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. to fill out an application.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Dementia care, awareness workshop
VITAS Health Care, located at 3280 W. Audubon Park Path in Lecanto, will present a free dementia care and awareness workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Titled “The ABC of Dementia,” the presentation will feature Debbie Selsavage, a certified dementia practitioner and President of Coping with Dementia LLC. Selsavage reports that the workshop will explain the nature of various forms of dementia, what to expect from this progressive disease, steps for becoming a more proficient and less-stressed care partner, and what resources are available in Citrus County for families living with dementia.
Workshop host VITAS Healthcare will provide light refreshments and a free educational packet to all attendees.
The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. To reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation program. You’ve got just what it takes to help your neighbors in Citrus County. Membership in AARP.org is not required.
Volunteers assist anyone, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Many taxpayers miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation. With the help of neighbors like you, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax-filing help to those who need it most. You can make a big difference in someone else’s life.
We’re looking for compassionate and friendly individuals to join our team of local volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 17. Our volunteers receive training, mileage reimbursement, and continued support in a welcoming environment. And as our current volunteers tell us, you’ll not only learn new skills but also get that great feeling from helping someone else. Join our team today!
For more information on positions available and to submit your application, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide and fill out the form, or email paulabels@aol.com.
Line dancing class comes to senior program Mondays
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes on Mondays at 12 p.m. The center is at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Classes at Senior Program Center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), is now offering a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities. For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Forget-Me-Not provides caregiver respite weekly
The First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is starting a free program called “Forget-Me-Not.” We offer three hours of respite care for caregivers of early dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. We also offer a chance for seniors to get out of the house and socialize with other seniors. This program is free.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the friendship hall at Dunnellon Methodist Church. For information, call Grace Burks at 352-361-1024.
Take off pounds sensibly before holidays
We’re getting to the fall season. We’re seeing all the decorations for Halloween and Thanksgiving. And in the boxes that are hiding in the storeroom it’s Christmas decorations! Great Scott! I wanted to lose some weight for the family and friends’ gatherings this year during the holiday season.
Do you find yourself with these words whirling around your head as you walk through the Five and Dime Store (remember those)? Well we have the ticket for you! It’s the TOPS weight loss program.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is just what it says – a simple, friendly, low-cost national weight loss program that meets every Thursday at the Women’s Club on Cedar Street in Dunnellon.
Our meetings start with a weigh in between 3 and 3:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 3:30 and is completed by 4:30.
You are welcome to visit the meetings for free for two weeks before joining. We laugh, we tell our weight loss goals and successes. And yes, we have weight loss weeks that aren’t so good.
Now is the time to start thinking about the holidays, and not in a “shopping” way. All those nice green and red shirts and blouses that were tight last year, they may be tighter this year. Come and visit a meeting. You are always welcome. Bring a friend, they may be thinking the same thing as you!
Marion Stamp Club welcomes collectors
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites interested collectors to join us at our upcoming meeting on Dec. 21. We meet at 1 p.m. at the main library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., meeting room B.
If you are interested in learning about collections you may have acquired, you are welcome to join us. For more, email Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
Blood Drive in Lecanto
Knights of Columbus Council 6168 – Our Lady of Grace Parish will next hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the council hall, 2389 W Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and Route 486 in Lecanto.
There is no better gift to give for the holidays than the gift of health and life to our community, a gift in thanksgiving for the many gifts we have received throughout our lives. Donors also receive tokens of appreciation in return, such as e-gift cards, a complimentary continental breakfast, and holiday-themed shirts. Please plan on supporting this holiday drive.
For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-306.
Lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues Jan. 11 with a lecture on “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.