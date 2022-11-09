Veterans event Saturday at St. John the Baptist
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is hosting their annual Veterans Dinner & Music event at the parish hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
It will feature a special tribute to our veterans and live music to add to a fun, lively, Saturday night! Come and bring some friends and neighbors and meet new friends.
If you are a veteran, you are more than welcome to wear your uniform.
Dinner includes pork tenderloin or chicken cordon bleu, salad, rice and beans, three-cheese macaroni and desserts. BYOB. Be sure to denote your dinner choice when you purchase your tickets.
Tickets are available after each weekend Mass and at the church office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.
St. John the Baptist Catholic church is at 7525 U.S. 41, near State Road 40. The office is at the same address with signs directing you to the office. The office phone number is 352-489-3166.
Dunnellon Library hosting classes on journal-making
Write with elegance and create your own custom journal with super-crafter Cate in the two-part series FabriCATEing: journal-making.
The Dunnellon Public Library hosts the sessions at 2 p.m. Saturdays:
Nov. 12 – Perfect Paper & Creative Covers
Nov. 19 – Tingling Spines & Finishing Touches
Call 352-438-2520 for more information.
Novels at Night slated at library
The Dunnellon Public Library is hosting Novels at Night at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The book is “Disappearance at Devil’s Rock,” by Paul Tremblay.
Call 352-438-2520, for more information.
Woman’s Club of Dunnellon yard sale
The Woman’s Club of Dunnellon plans a yard sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the clubhouse, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon.
In addition to many treasures (no clothing) for sale, there will also be a bake sale and hot dogs available to purchase.
Historical Society Murder-Mystery tickets for sale
Tickets are still available for the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society’s next murder-mystery dinner, “Murder Most Green,” which continues Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12.
Tickets are $40 and include a night of entertainment, full dinner and dessert. Cash or check only.
To purchase tickets, call the Depot at 352-465-5005 and leave a message. A member of the society will reach out to you.
Proceeds benefit the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society and support projects such as the caboose restoration.
To learn more about the Historical Society, visit www.DunnellonDepot.com.
Master Choir’s winter concert series scheduled
The Central Florida Master Choir’s winter concert series returns to West Ocala and Dunnellon in December.
The program will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in D major, RV 589, which he composed around 1715. The score disappeared after he died in 1741 but was rediscovered in the late 1920s. It has been adored by audiences ever since then.
The concert also will include some classic seasonal songs and an instrumental version of “Sing We Now of Christmas” played by our accompanist, GayLyn Capitano, and the New Moon String Ensemble.
The concert then closes with “Worthy Is The Lamb and Amen,” the final two choruses of Handel’s unparalleled “Messiah,” one of the greatest musical scores of all time.
The first concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, at 7768 State Road 200, Ocala. The second is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, 20641 Chestnut St.
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks volunteers
Labor day has passed, our schools are open and cooler weather is on its way! Fall is the nicest time of year.
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
St. John seeks talented performers
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is seeking talented individuals for a musical variety show in January to benefit children.
The not-for-profit show will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28. at the church.
All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon and the Children of Haiti.
If you would like to share your talent, make a difference in children’s lives, and have fun, please send an email to: maureen@stjohncc.com, attention: Sally Wilson.
If you are not able to attend on the date above and would like to send a donation. Please send donations to: St. John the Baptist Church, 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Please notate “Variety Show” on your check.
Tickets are $10 each; children under 5 are free. A $5 dinner combo includes one hot dog, soda and chips.
We thank you, and the children thank you in advance for your sponsorships, participation, and donations.
RSVP Thanksgiving dinner at St. John
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is hosting a free Thanksgiving Day dinner. We only ask that you RSVP by Nov. 18 by calling 352-489-3166 or emailing mail@stjohncc.com.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit that aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time will be 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday monthly at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For further information, you can call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeata Time.org.
Citrus Watercolor Society meets today
Citrus Watercolor Society (CWS) invites you to see a demo by Sue Primeau at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and a full day workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
A well-known Florida watercolorist, Primeau will be our presenter for the demo and workshop entitled “How to Resuscitate A Painting.” Both events will be held at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, at 2018 Colonade St., Inverness.
The demo is free for CWS members, and a $5 donation is requested for guests. The workshop fee includes a significant discount for our members.
For more on fees, a supply list and to register, email Susan Strawbridge at susand319@aol.com or visit our CWS website at citruswatercolorsociety.org.
CWS hosts monthly meetings on the second Friday of the month and offers watercolor artists from Marion and Citrus counties many opportunities to learn new techniques as well as gain exposure for their artwork. Annual membership is $35. All are welcome.
City seeks code enforcement officer
The city of Dunnellon is seeking to fill the position of a part-time code enforcement officer. Some of the duties include inspecting homes and businesses for compliance of city codes and regulations, checking business tax receipts, producing reports and providing testimony for public hearings.
The officer is expected to work 24 hours per week. The pay ranges from $14.27 to $20.73 per hour.
The city is looking for a candidate with considerable experience in code enforcement and Florida Association of Code Enforcement (FACE) certification; an equivalent combination of education, training and experience may be considered.
The officer reports directly to the Community Development Manager.
If interested, visit www.dunnellon.org/Jobs.aspx for an application package and submit to: City Clerk, 20750 River Drive, Dunnellon. The position will remain open until filled.
Lake Tropicana flea market Nov. 18-19
The Lake Tropicana Civic Association is hosting its fall flea market on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. It will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181 Court, Dunnellon, off State Road 40, north of Dunnellon.
Items for sale always include antiques, tools, jewelry, crafts, household items along with lots of miscellaneous, of course, depending on the vendors.
The sale will have inside and outside vendors. Baked goods will also be available for sale.
A pancake breakfast will also be served for $5 per adult and $3 per child under 6 until 11 a.m.; lunch follows until 2 p.m.
Take ‘Tea with Santa’ in Dunnellon
Sweeties’ Cafe and Tea House is hosting “Tea with Santa” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 4.
Enjoy tea and pastries with Santa himself.
Admission is $20 per person and includes tea and pastries, time with Santa and a photo with Santa by Julie Mancini Photography.
Proceeds benefit the Believe in Santa Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to service all children in need.
Sweeties is at 20789 Walnut St. in Dunnellon.
Friends of Library book sale Nov. 14-19The Friends of Dunnellon Library is holding its fall book sale during regular business hours from Monday, Nov. 14, through Saturday, Nov. 19. All books and media will be half price.
Books make great Christmas presents.
Proceeds benefit the Dunnellon Public Library, at 20351 Robinson Road.
Thanksgiving feast at Peace Lutheran
Please be our guest(s) for a Thanksgiving feast 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church, “the church on the hill, at the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 40.
This is not a fundraiser, and there is no charge. We want you to know we care and that you are important to us.
Call 352-489-5881, for more information.
Retired Nurses lunch, museum trip
Retired RNs, join the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Braised Onion.
The address is 754 NE 25th Ave., Ocala.
Following lunch, we will visit the Appleton Museum in Ocala. Come immerse yourselves in the spirit of the holidays in the annual “A Dickens Christmas.” We will order off the menu for lunch. There is a modest fee for the museum.
For information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2 @aol.com.
Friends of Library seeking used books
The Friends of Dunnellon Public Library are in need of gently used books and paperbacks.
Donations are accepted inside the bookstore during regular business hours. There is also a bin outside the door in the library for after hour donations.
New members are always welcome. Specifically, we need bookstore workers and volunteers to maintain our gardens.
We are hoping to increase the hours that the bookstore is open, but we need your help. Currently the bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and the third Saturday of each month. Extended afternoon hours are 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday and the second and fourth Thursday, and from 1-4 p.m. the first and third Wednesday monthly.
Community Thrift Shop open Tuesdays
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop is pleased to announce we are now opening on Tuesdays. Our hours remain 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., now Tuesday through Saturday, and we accept donations during that time.
If you have a few hours once in a while to volunteer, please come join us as a volunteer or a substitute filling in when other volunteers have surgeries, doctor’s appointments and vacations.
Our goal is to help our town in as many ways as possible. Join us.
Stop by our shop at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. to fill out an application.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Hospice of Marion highlights National Hospice Month
Each year, Hospice of Marion County (HMC), along with many health organizations, provides increased education during November on National Hospice and Palliative Care month. This is a national program designed to educate and empower the public about the benefits of hospice and palliative/supportive care.
This year’s theme is “Meeting you where you are,” and Hospice of Marion County has several remaining activities planned throughout the month in multiple locations as follows:
Nov. 11: Keeping the Holiday’s Light, the Elliott Center, 2-4 p.m.
Nov. 17: Rewiring the Brain’s Responses, On Top of the World, Master the Possibilities, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 17: Heaven’s Bell Luncheon, Golden Ocala, noon
Hospice of Marion County provides advance care planning forms at no charge to Marion County residents which can be downloaded from its website www.hospiceofmarion.com. Call 352-873-7400 to pick up a copy or request assistance completing forms from the Monarch Center for Hope and Healing at 352-873-7456.
Dementia care, awareness workshop
VITAS Health Care, located at 3280 W. Audubon Park Path in Lecanto, will present a free dementia care and awareness workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Titled “The ABC of Dementia,” the presentation will feature Debbie Selsavage, a certified dementia practitioner and President of Coping with Dementia LLC.
Workshop host VITAS Health Care will provide light refreshments and a free educational packet to all attendees.
The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. To reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
CF Health Sciences open house
Anyone interested in training for a career in health care is invited to a Health Sciences Open House at the College of Central Florida. The event is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Attendees can tour the Health Sciences labs, classrooms and the CF Ocala Campus. Prospective students will have the chance to meet with a Health Sciences advisor, apply to the college for free and learn about financial aid.
CF’s Health Sciences programs include Dental Assisting, Emergency Medical Services, Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiography and Surgical Services.
This free event will take place in the Health Sciences Simulation Center, Building 16 on the Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road. Reservations are requested at CF.edu/healthopenhouse.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation program. You’ve got just what it takes to help your neighbors in Citrus County. Membership in AARP.org is not required.
Volunteers assist anyone, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Many taxpayers miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation. With the help of neighbors like you, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax-filing help to those who need it most. You can make a big difference in someone else’s life.
We’re looking for compassionate and friendly individuals to join our team of local volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 17. Our volunteers receive training, mileage reimbursement, and continued support in a welcoming environment. And as our current volunteers tell us, you’ll not only learn new skills but also get that great feeling from helping someone else. Join our team today!
For information on positions available and to submit your application, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide and fill out the form, or email paulabels@aol.com.
Line dancing class comes to senior program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes on Mondays at 12 p.m. The center is at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at Senior Program Center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), is now offering a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Forget-Me-Not provides caregiver respite
The First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is starting a free program called “Forget-Me-Not.” We offer three hours of respite care for caregivers of early dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. We also offer a chance for seniors to get out of the house and socialize with other seniors. This program is free.
We meet in the friendship hall at Dunnellon Methodist Church on Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. For information, call Grace Burks at 352-361-1024.
Take off pounds sensibly before holidays
We’re getting to the fall season. We’re seeing all the decorations for Halloween and Thanksgiving. And in the boxes that are hiding in the storeroom it’s Christmas decorations! Great Scott! I wanted to lose some weight for the family and friends’ gatherings this year during the holiday season.
Do you find yourself with these words whirling around your head as you walk through the Five and Dime Store (remember those)? Well we have the ticket for you! It’s the TOPS weight loss program.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is just what it says – a simple, friendly, low-cost national weight loss program that meets every Thursday at the Women’s Club on Cedar Street in Dunnellon.
Our meetings start with a weigh in between 3 and 3:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 3:30 and is completed by 4:30.
You are welcome to visit the meetings for free for two weeks before joining. We laugh, we tell our weight loss goals and successes. And yes, we have weight loss weeks that aren’t so good.
Now is the time to start thinking about the holidays, and not in a “shopping” way. All those nice green and red shirts and blouses that were tight last year, they may be tighter this year. Now is the time with plenty of weeks to go until Dec. 25 rolls around.
Come and visit a meeting. You are always welcome. Bring a friend, they may be thinking the same thing as you!
Marion County Genealogy Society general meeting
The Marion County Genealogical Society will hold its next general meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Marion County Public Library, Meeting Room D, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.
The meeting will include a live webinar with guest speaker Carla S. Cegielski on the topic, “Avoiding Rabbit Holes: Using Research Questions, Plans and Logs.”
Our programs are free to one and all, however, please visit our website to register for this event. Pre-registration allows you to print the handouts to bring with you for note taking.
If you have any questions, contact us at president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840.
Marion Stamp Club welcomes collectors
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites interested collectors to join us at our upcoming meetings on Nov. 16, and Dec. 21. We meet at 1 p.m. at the main library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., meeting room B.
If you are interested in learning about collections you may have acquired, you are welcome to join us. For more, email Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
West Ocala church hosts bible conference
Everyone is cordially invited to join Berean Baptist Church for their 2022 Fall Bible Conference and Independent Baptist Pastors Fellowship on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. Evening services on Monday and Tuesday start at 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday morning’s service begins at 10 a.m.
Featured speakers are Dr. Glenn Riggs, Dr. Johnny Pope and Pastor Mark Reichard.
On Tuesday, breakfast items will be served from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., and lunch will be served immediately after the service.
Music for all services will be provided by the students from Landmark Baptist College.
Berean Baptist Church is at 4800 SW 20th St., Ocala. Phone: 352-237-5611.
Lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues Jan. 11 with a lecture on “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
