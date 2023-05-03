Derby Day Village Stroll Saturday through Dunnellon
A Derby Day Village Stroll is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m this Saturday, May 6, in Downtown Dunnellon.
Collect a card at any of the participating Village Shops to have a chance to win a prize.
Outside vendors are at Vintage Veteran, Rainbow Springs Art, Crazy Chicks and Stitch Niche. Everything from handmade crafted items, home decor, and that special treasure you’ve been looking for are available. Plus, all the shops in the village are open to browse through.
Fish fry today at St. John church
St. John the Baptist Men’s Club is hosting a fish fry from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 5. The fish fry is at the church pavilion, at 7525 U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Fish or shrimp for $12 donation, which includes: fries, hush puppies, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert, iced tea and coffee. Soda, beer and wine are available for additional costs.
We hope to see you there.
DHS graduation May 20 at World Equestrian Center
Over 2,500 seniors in Marion County Public Schools anticipate walking across the stage in coming weeks to graduate as members of the Class of 2023.
Dunnellon High School’s seniors will walk at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at World Equestrian Center (WEC). The ceremony will also be viewable on the district’s YouTube channel (MCPSmedia).
West Port High School’s commencement is 8 a.m. also on May 20 at WEC.
Final First Friday Art Walk of the season is today
First Friday Art Walk will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 5, in Downtown Ocala. This will be the final art walk of the season. The event resumes in September. The following activities will be included in May’s event:
Hands-on art activities and demonstrations for all ages provided by local nonprofit arts and cultural organizations.
Local artists selling their works throughout downtown.
Extended shopping hours at participating businesses.
Buskers stationed throughout the downtown area, including My Uncle’s Friend, J & J Flute, Prestine Allen, and Sean T Music.
Live musical performance will be on the Downtown Square, featuring Billy Buchanan.
In the event of inclement weather, First Friday Art Walk will be canceled.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/ artwalk.
Community meal at Peace Lutheran
Peach Lutheran Church is hosting a community meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15. The Church is on the hill at the intersection of State Road 40 and U.S. 41 north of Dunnellon, 7201 U.S. 41.
The meal includes spaghetti dinner, dessert and beverage.
This is our outreach, there’s no charge – everyone is welcome.
Community Thrift Shop seeks helpers
At the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop the arrival of spring, while welcome in most respects, does mean that several of our volunteers head to their northern homes until next October. Combined with the ordinary attrition that changing family circumstances has on our all volunteer staff, the departure of our snowbirds leaves us a bit short-staffed. It takes four or five people working each day to keep the merchandise flowing through our little store, and we find ourselves sorely in need of some new volunteers.
If you have an interest in getting in closer touch with your community, feeling that you are making a difference in people’s lives and making new friends, join us. You can work a weekly four-hour shift, or simply sign up to be a substitute worker on those days a regular volunteer is absent.
A one-hour training class will familiarize you with our shop and get you ready to be a part of our team.
All the money we earn stays in the greater Dunnellon area. We donate several thousand dollars each month to worthy local causes.
Stop by our shop at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. six days a week and pick up an application to start a new adventure in your life.
Master Gardeners spring plant sale
Marion County Master Gardeners present their annual spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at the UF/IFAS Extension Marion County, 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala.
Admission is free. Bring your own wagon.
Payments accepted by cash, check or credit card.
Native plants, herbs and perennials, pollinator plants, hummingbird and butterfly plants are on offer.
Master Gardeners are available for consultations.
A mobile plant clinic, soil test kits and melaleuca mulch vouchers are available.
No pets, please.
For more information, call 352-671-8400.
CF commencement ceremony May 11
The College of Central Florida will hold its spring 2023 commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the World Equestrian Center, Expo Center 1, 1750 NW 80th Ave., Ocala.
For easiest access, graduates and their guests should use the entrance on State Road 40.
Melissa Stires, director of development and new partner engagement at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, will be honored with the CF Foundation’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
Nursing student Makayla Cox, Florida’s 2022 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar, will be the graduation speaker.
CF’s Distinguished Service Award will be posthumously awarded to Ralph “Larry” Roberts.
The in-person ceremony also will be livestreamed on the CF YouTube channel. Visit CF.edu/Graduation for details.
Rainbow Lakes Estates budget workshop June 22
Rainbow Lakes Estates is holding a fiscal year 2023-2024 budget workshop at 2 p.m. June 22. The meeting his hosted in person at the Rainbow Lakes Estates Community Center, 4030 SW Deepwater Court, Dunnellon.
Send evidence or comments to judy.smith@ marionfl.org, or to 2710 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470.
Brick City Brewers meet monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes.
We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year. Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more information, check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. May 7 at Big Hammock Brewery & Bites, 103 SE First Ave., Ocala.
Marion County Genealogy Society lists meetings
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting from 2-4 p.m. May 18.
Meetings are live and in person in Room C at the Marion County Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.
This month’s program is a presentation by member Margaret Arthur. She’ll share another research route by following the faith system of the family in question.
Our June monthly educational meeting is from 2-4 p.m. June 15. The program is “How to Research Local Records,” presented by Arnold Davis. He focuses on Marion County and Ocala Records, but his approach works well in any community!
Please visit our website and register for events.
Contact the Marion County Genealogy Society at 352-897-0840 and visit www.mcgsocala.org.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Citrus County Genealogical Society lists meetings
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 p.m. May 9 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St, Lecanto.
Debbie Wilson Smyth will present “Probate Records – Looking Beyond the Wall.” This presentation provides an overview of the probate process and the records that may be created after a person’s death.
Guests are welcome to attend. To get a link, email Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
The Society meets at 10 a.m. June 13 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present “Myth or Truth.” He’ll talk about the free database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog, and the pros and cons of the familysearch.org Family Tree.
Guests are welcome.
To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary @tampabay.rr.com.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4-7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Road closures set in Rainbow Lakes Estates thru June
Rainbow Lakes Estates will experience several temporary road closures now through June as Duke Energy orders the replacement of aged wood structures with light duty steel poles. Equipment and personnel will be in the County right-of-way.
The closures will take place on Southwest 59th Lane, Southwest Azalea Court and Southwest Ivy Place now through June 30.
The specific closures include:
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 202nd Court to Addison Road.
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 207th Court to Southwest 206th Avenue.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest 59th Lane to Southwest Audubon Avenue.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Great Lakes Boulevard to Southwest Beach Boulevard.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Cardinal Avenue to Southwest Beach Boulevard.
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Marine Boulevard to Southwest Anchor Boulevard.
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Neptune Boulevard to Southwest Mango Lane.
Crews will place barricades and signs to detour traffic around the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. The road will be passable for local traffic only. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Blue Star Mothers meet monthly at equestrian center
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center.
For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032.
This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https:// ocalabluestarmothers.org.
State park seeks more volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park?
How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@florida dep.gov.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon.
Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years!
Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS.
It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, please call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help.
Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at One RakeataTime.org.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Local chapter of Sewing Sew-Ciety meets monthly
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Sewing and Arts & Craft classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Historic Home & Garden Tour
The Historic Ocala Preservation Society hosts its annual Historic Home & Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Six historic homes will be available for viewing around two of Ocala’s downtown Historic Districts. The starting location is 712 E. Fort King St., Ocala.
Guests will have the opportunity to purchase separate tickets (in limited quantity) for three one-hour workshops on floral arranging, candle-making, and how to create a festive charcuterie board. Workshops are at the Bryant House alongside local vendors who will have floral arrangements and gift items on display and for sale.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at select locations.
Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at SpringHomeandGardenTour.eventbrite.com and in person at Your Hearts Desire, 915 E. Silver Springs Boulevard.
For more information, call 352-843-7540 or email hops-admin@historicocala.org.
Barbershop quartets live at Ocala Civic Theatre
ACT 4–Ocala Civic Theatre, Inc. announces its spring fundraising event at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Join us as we present the Barbergators Chorus and Quartets featuring the Time Of Our Lives Quartet, highlighting a program of classic barbershop with a touch of doo-wop, gospel, pop, and comedy.
The Barbergators Chorus is a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the largest all-male singing organization in the world. They have been entertaining in the Gainesville area for more than forty years and regularly sing as part of the Arts in Medicine program at Shands Children’s Hospital.
This afternoon of entertainment will be held onstage at 2 p.m. June 10 at Ocala Civic Theatre.
Tickets go on sale May 8 at $23 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger.
Buy tickets over the phone at 352-236-2274 or in person at the OCT box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To buy online at any time, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com.
Recruiting, retention free seminars
North Central Florida Media is hosting a series of free seminars to help business owners and managers lower turnover using radio for employee recruitment and retention. The seminars will be held at the following dates and locations:
May 16, 8:30-11 a.m., at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center in Ocala
May 17, 8:30-11 a.m. at the UF Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville
May 18, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Wildwood Community Center in Wildwood
The dynamic Chris Stonick of Stonick Recruitment will explain how to increase the effectiveness of your online recruitment site, increase employee morale, and more. Stonick is a nationally-recognized radio retention, recognition and recruitment thought leader. Attendees can earn two free SHRM PDCs or SPDCs.
Registration is free at www.ncfmgroup.com/recruit. For more information, call 352-622-5600.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s exhibit, Plantastic, is open for its final two days Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For information, call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Train shows on track for June, November
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 pr 813-203-3216 (cell).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.