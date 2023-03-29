Breakfast to kick off Boomtown
Dunnellon’s annual celebration of its Boomtown Days is set for Saturday, April 15, in Dunnellon’s historic district.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Boomtown.
On Friday, April 14, a kick-off breakfast is planned at the American Legion Post #58. A Boomtown mayor and sheriff will be elected during the breakfast. The one that wins is the person that brings in the most money. Contestants for the Queen of the Rainbow and other pageants will be introduced. Breakfast is from 7 to 9 a.m. and is $7 per person. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Dunnellon Chamber at 352-489-2320 or by visiting dunnellon chamber.com
The breakfast is sponsored by the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association and the proceeds will go towards bringing the Vietnam Traveling Wall to Dunnellon. The legion hall is at 10730 U.S. 41, north of Walmart.
Road closures slated in Rainbow Lakes Estates
Rainbow Lakes Estates will experience several temporary road closures from April to June as Duke Energy orders the replacement of aged wood structures with light duty steel poles. Equipment and personnel will be in the County right-of-way.
The closures will take place on Southwest 59th Lane, Southwest Azalea Court and Southwest Ivy Place through June 30.
The specific closures include:
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 202nd Court to Addison Road
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 207th Court to Southwest 206th Avenue
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest 59th Lane to Southwest Audubon Avenue
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Great Lakes Boulevard to Southwest Beach Boulevard
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Cardinal Avenue to Southwest Beach Boulevard
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Marine Boulevard to Southwest Anchor Boulevard
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Neptune Boulevard to Southwest Mango Lane
Crews will place barricades and signs to detour traffic around the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. The road will be passable for local traffic only. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.
Friends of Dunnellon Library meet April 4
The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library will hold its April meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday April 4, in the Dunnellon Public Library meeting room. If you’ve never heard of us, maybe now is the time to come and see what we do!
Most people know this group as those who run the library bookstore, where you can buy books and media at a really good price. Donations of gently used books, videos, CDs and puzzles can be dropped off at the bookstore. The funds raised are used to purchase books, ebooks, videos, and many other resources for our local library, as well as provide funding for children and adult programs for our community.
We also desire that our bookstore remain open longer hours, but we need more volunteer members for that! We also appreciate volunteers to help maintain our beautiful library gardens.
We welcome new members with fresh ideas for making our library better! Maybe you would just like to help with the bookstore, or help tend the gardens, or you may have some other talent you would share with our nonprofit group.
Our meetings run an hour or so, and we would really enjoy your visit!
We will also have refreshments for attendees and door prizes for the lucky winners. See you next week!
For questions, call Linda at 352-465-5039.
Community yard sale at Dunnellon Square
Dunnellon Square mobile home park is hosting a community-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1. The park is located at Dunnellon Square Mobile Home Village 20451 Powell Road in Dunnellon.
Easter egg hunt at St. John is April 9
Join the fun! St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9, in the back field of the church at 11:45 am.
For information, call MaryAlice Hogan 352-489-3166. Please come and join us!
The church is at 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
First Methodist Church of Dunnellon lists Easter services
First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is hosting Easter services.
A Maundy Thursday service is at 6 p.m. April 6. On Good Friday, April 7, the church is open from noon to 3 p.m. for prayers.
On Easter Sunday, April 9, a Sunrise service is held outdoors, followed by breakfast outdoors with an Easter egg hunt after breakfast. There will be a love offering basket. Please bring chairs and blankets for seating.
Contemporary service is 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a traditional service at 11 a.m.
Please come and join us.
For information, call 352-489-4026. The church is at 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
Community meal at Peace Lutheran
Peach Lutheran Church is hosting a community meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17. The Church is at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
The meal includes meatball Subs, beans and slaw and beverages and desserts.
This community meal is free of charge to all.
Rummage sale set at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a rummage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Everything you never knew you wanted: Christmas, clothing, toys, tools, books and puzzles, dishes, glassware, home decor, electronics and much more.
The church is at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Call for more information: 352-489-5881.
Palm Sunday drama at St. John church
You’re invited to a live representation of the Stations of the Cross performed by members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 3 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 2. We’ll commemorate Jesus’ last hours on earth in a dramatic performance of the 14 different stations, or scenes.
This event will take place at the “Walk of the Lord” pathway, which is located on the back end of the church property.
Please join us in this spiritual pilgrimage by following the steps that Jesus took from his arrest and judgment, to his crucifixion, death, and burial. All are welcome.
For more information, call the parish office, 352-489-3166. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is at 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
International Dinner Night at St. John
For a great dining experience which is sure to be fun, join us at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, for an International Dinner Night.
The dining is held at approximately 5 p.m. on April 16, following our Divine Mercy Sunday service, which begins at 3 p.m.
Our church members will bring their family favorites and ethnic recipes from their heritage background.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 10 years of age.
Tickets are available in our church office at 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon, 352-489-3166. Ticket sales will be limited at the door. We will be raffling off certificates for use at area restaurants.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to support the emergency unexpected repairs and the needs of the parish and community through our Legacy League.
Call Darryl Hamilton for any questions or further details, 352-445-5887.
License-free freshwater fishing days this weekend
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing during the two license-free days this weekend, April 1-2. If you are new to fishing, visit FWC’s Learn to Fish webpage at: https://myfwc.com/fishing/new-angler/. License-free freshwater fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to first purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non-residents. All other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.
The FWC is hosting two free freshwater fishing events this weekend, and the public is invited to attend. Youth anglers will be allowed to access fish in ponds on site. Bring your own fishing gear, bait and chairs and go fishing.
The more local event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Florida Bass Conservation Center Youth Fishing Derby in Webster, 3583 County Road 788.
CF Vintage Farm to host field day
The College of Central Florida invites the community to the Vintage Farm Campus, 4020 SE Third Ave., Ocala, for an Educational Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The 103-acre working farm is the home of CF’s hands-on Equine and Agribusiness programs and will be open for tours and demonstrations by students, faculty and alumni.
Equine topics will include clicker training, genetics of sport horses, writing judging arguments, therapeutic modalities, bandaging, round pen work, handling and horse care.
Agribusiness demonstrations will include ongoing horticulture work plus the integration of technology in agribusiness management.
For more information, visit CF.edu/BusTechEvents.
Community Thrift Shop lists hours
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, located at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. During those hours, we’re happy to accept gently used clothing and housewares to add to our inventory. This allows us to offer household items and clothing to our customers at a reasonable price, while earning money to fund our monthly donations to local clubs, institutions and individuals who need financial help.
Our all-volunteer organization is run as a cooperative venture and is unaffiliated with any outside organization. New volunteers are always welcome to join us in our endeavor to make the greater Dunnellon area a friendly and supportive place to live. Working a four-hour weekly shift is a way to feel true community spirit while helping those who turn to us for a financial boost.
We would like to express our thanks for the generosity of those who donate their unneeded items and to the customers who shop with us. We need you both in order to fulfill our mission.
Painting ‘Under the Sea’ watercolor workshop April 15
Citrus Watercolor Society (CWS) presents a one-day workshop by artist Polly Boston on Saturday, April 15, at the Whispering Pines Recreation Building in Inverness. The workshop titled “Under the Sea’’ features the ever popular Clownfish and Polly’s wonderful watercolor techniques, so your painting will make a splash!
The cost is $95 for CWS members and $115 for non-members.
Boston will also conduct a brief demonstration following our CWS monthly business meeting Friday, April 14, at the First Christian Church of Inverness, located at 2018 Colonade Street, Inverness. All are welcome to the demo, but a $5 donation is requested from non-members.
For more information and to register for the workshop, email Deb Newman at deb newman57@yahoo.com or check out the CWS website at www.citruswatercolor society.org/workshops. See more of Polly’s paintings at the Rainbow Springs Gallery in Dunnellon.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Ocala home brewing club meets monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year. Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more info, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcity brewers or email us at brick citybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 2 at Hiatus Brewing Company, 6230 SW State Road 200.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Genealogy Society meeting April 20
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-4 p.m. April 20.
We will be back, live and in person, at the Marion County Library at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Room C!
This month’s program will be a special roundtable discussion led by Patti Hunt. So if you need help with something, or have something you would like to share with the group, or just want to visit and listen, this is the place to be.
Please visit our website and register for this event: www.mcgsocala.org.
Ocala Blue Star Mothers meetings
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center.
For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032.
This is an organization for mothers of active-duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalablue starmothers.org
Ladies Night Out event in Ocala
North Central Florida Media is hosting the second Ladies Night Out from 4-8 p.m. Friday April 28, at the College of Central Florida Vintage Farm at 4020 SE Third Ave., Ocala.
For a $10 admission, guests 21 and older may sip on two complimentary drinks, shop with market vendors, indulge in mini spa services, snap a free selfie photo, snack on light hors d’oeuvres and register to win Morgan Wallen and Bryan Adams concert tickets.
A full list of vendors can be viewed at www.937k country.com or windfm.com.
State park seeks more volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat. Many other volunteer positions are available.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get you started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@florida dep.gov.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, please call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meets April 11
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on April 11 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Gena Philibert-Ortega will present “Researching Your Ancestors in Periodicals.” She will go over what types of periodicals family historians should search, what articles they include, and where to find those articles.
Guests are welcome to attend. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com
Historic Home & Garden Tour
The Historic Ocala Preservation Society hosts its annual Historic Home & Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Six historic homes will be available for viewing around two of Ocala’s downtown Historic Districts. The starting location is 712 E. Fort King St., Ocala.
Guests will have the opportunity to purchase separate tickets (in limited quantity) for three one-hour workshops on floral arranging, candle-making, and how to create a festive charcuterie board. Workshops are at the Bryant House alongside local vendors who will have floral arrangements and gift items on display and for sale.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at select locations.
Tickets are available for purchase online at SpringHomeandGardenTour.eventbrite.com and in person at Your Hearts Desire located at 915 E. Silver Springs Boulevard.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Plantastic, is open to the public through Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For more information, call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
Ocala hosting “After Dark in the Park” movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Marion Stamp Club meetings
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites all stamp collectors, young and old, and those collectors who wish to rekindle their interest in stamp collecting, to join us for our April 5 meeting. We meet at 1 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month. Join us at the Sheriff’s substation, 9048 SW State Road 200, for trading, sharing and presentations.
Easter gospel revival runs April 2-9
A plain gospel tent meeting is coming to Ocala from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.
Join us along with David Johnson and others, as we fill the air with praise, and worship, teaching and preaching the word of God daily.
Everyone is welcome! No one is left behind on resurrection revival week!
The revival is located under the 200-seat tent on the grounds of Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing at the intersection of Interstate 75 and County Road 484 in Ocala.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. daily from April 2 to April 9.
More information, call or text 720-697-3502 or email: evangm77@aol.com.
Come early and visit the museum!
Bring a friend, bring your bible, bring your own special chair, or use one under the tent.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Train shows on track for June, November
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 pr 813-203-3216 (cell).
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Local church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.