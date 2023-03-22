Historical Society to host music event today
The Dunnellon Depot will come alive with great music and good food on Friday, March 24.
It’s all part of the Whistle Stop Cafe’s programs that are offered on a somewhat regular basis.
The doors open at 5 p.m. to serve crowd favorites of fried green tomatoes, gourmet grilled cheese, hobo stew, veggie wraps and desserts. Food is served until 8 p.m.
Music is part of the evening from 7-9 p.m. The band in March will be Harry and the Hendersons. The four-piece band will offer a variety of music from rock ’n’ roll to some country favorites.
Admission to the event is $5 to help cover the cost of the band. Food purchases are extra and BYOB is allowed.
Proceeds of the evening will help the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society maintain the depot and continue work on the caboose.
Spring Basket Extravaganza set
The Woman’s Club of Dunnellon presents a Spring Basket Extravaganza on March 25, at the First Baptist Church, at the corner of Powell Road and Cedar Street. The event features raffle baskets and includes lunch and musical entertainment provided by Jazzed.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and tickets are $20.
For tickets and information, call Betty at 352-547-4273 or 352-615-8951, or Elaine at 352-522-0079 or 352-209-6260.
Historic Village Market is Saturday
The Historic Village is hosting the Village Market in conjunction with Grumble Houses’ Makers Market 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 25. Vendors will be displaying their goodies on the corner of Walnut and Cedar Streets in front of Crazy Chicks and Stitch Niche as well as Cedar Street Boutique.
For information or directions, call Viola at 352-465-8000.
Community yard sale is April 1 at Dunnellon Square
Dunnellon Square mobile home park is hosting a community-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1. The park is at Dunnellon Square Mobile Home Village 20451 Powell Road in Dunnellon.
Easter egg hunt at St. John is April 9
Join the fun! St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9, in the back field of the church at 11:45 am.
For information, call MaryAlice Hogan 352-489-3166. Please come and join us!
The church is at 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
First Methodist Church of Dunnellon lists Easter services
First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is hosting Easter services, which include.
A Maundy Thursday service is at 6 p.m. April 6. On Good Friday, April 7, the church is open from noon to 3 p.m. for prayers.
On Easter Sunday, April 9, a Sunrise service is held outdoors, followed by breakfast outdoors with an Easter egg hunt after breakfast. There will be a love offering basket. Please bring chairs and blankets for seating.
Contemporary service is 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a traditional service at 11 a.m.
Please come and join us.
For information, call 352-489-4026. The church is located at 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
Lake Tropicana spring flea market
The Lake Tropicana Civic Association will be hosting their Spring Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24 and March 25, at the Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181 Court, Dunnellon, off Highway 40 north of Dunnellon
Daily table rents are $7 per table inside and $5 per space outside. For more information and to reserve your space, contact Karen at 208-5006, Betty at 214-907-8214, or send email to kcarney5593@gmail.com.
A pancake breakfast will also be served until 11 a.m., then hot dogs and chili dogs are served until closing. Bakery items are also available.
Free community meal at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran will host a community meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.
Meatball, subs, slaw, beverages and dessert offered.
The church is at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon – church on the hill at State Road 40 and U.S. 41.
Phone: 352-489-5881.
This is our community outreach. It’s free to all. Everyone’s invited.
Rummage sale at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a rummage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Everything you never knew you wanted: Christmas, clothing, toys, tools, books and puzzles, dishes, glassware, home decor, electronics and much more.
The church is at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Call for more information: 352-489-5881.
ABC of Dementia workshops at library
The Dunnellon Public Library is hosting an ABC of Dementia workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. The library is located at 2-351 Robinson Road.
Coping with Dementia President and Certified Dementia Practitioner Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia, and all participants will receive a free packet of useful information.”
Due to the popularity of these workshops, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Palm Sunday performance slated
You’re invited to a live representation of the Stations of the Cross performed by members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 3 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 2. We’ll commemorate Jesus’ last hours on earth in a dramatic performance of the 14 different stations, or scenes.
This event will take place at the “Walk of the Lord” pathway on the back end of the church property.
Please join us in this spiritual pilgrimage by following the steps that Jesus took from his arrest and judgment, to his crucifixion, death, and burial. All are welcome.
For more information, call the parish office, 352-489-3166. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is at 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
CF Vintage Farm to host field day
The College of Central Florida invites the community to the Vintage Farm Campus, 4020 SE Third Ave., Ocala, for an Educational Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The 103-acre working farm is the home of CF’s hands-on Equine and Agribusiness programs and will be open for tours and demonstrations by students, faculty and alumni.
Equine topics will include clicker training, genetics of sport horses, writing judging arguments, therapeutic modalities, bandaging, round pen work, handling and horse care.
Agribusiness demonstrations will include ongoing horticulture work plus the integration of technology in agribusiness management.
For more information, visit CF.edu/BusTechEvents.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop welcomes all
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, located at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. During those hours, we’re happy to accept gently used clothing and housewares to add to our inventory. This allows us to offer household items and clothing to our customers at a reasonable price, while earning money to fund our monthly donations to local clubs, institutions and individuals who need financial help.
Our all-volunteer organization is run as a cooperative venture and is unaffiliated with any outside organization. New volunteers are always welcome to join us in our endeavor to make the greater Dunnellon area a friendly and supportive place to live. Working a four-hour weekly shift is a way to feel true community spirit while helping those who turn to us for a financial boost.
We would like to express our thanks for the generosity of those who donate their unneeded items and to the customers who shop with us. We need you both in order to fulfill our mission.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore. Thanks!
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Ocala home brewing club meets monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more info, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcity brewers or email us at brick citybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 2 at Hiatus Brewing Company, 6230 SW State Road 200.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses meeting March 27
The March meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at Mimi’s Café. The address is 4414 SW College Road, Route 200, Ocala. We’ll order lunch off the menu.
Following lunch, we’ll have a speaker from Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection give a talk on helping children heal from the trauma of abuse.
We’ll collect donations for the Center.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Marion County Genealogy Society meeting
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-4 p.m. April 20.
We will be back, live and in person, at the Marion County Library at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Room C!
This month’s program will be a special round table discussion led by Patti Hunt. So if you need help with something, or have something you would like to share with the group, or just want to visit and listen, this is the place to be.
Please visit our website and register for this event: www.mcgsocala.org.
Blue Star Mothers group meets monthly
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For further information, contact Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans.
See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org
Arts festival returns to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
Ladies Night Out event in Ocala
North Central Florida Media is hosting the second Ladies Night Out from 4-8 p.m. on Friday April 28, at the College of Central Florida Vintage Farm located at 4020 SE 3rd Ave., Ocala.
For a $10 admission, guests 21 and up may sip on two complimentary drinks, shop with market vendors, indulge in mini spa services, snap a free selfie photo, snack on light hors d’oeuvres and register to win Morgan Wallen and Bryan Adams concert tickets.
A list of vendors can be viewed at www.937kcountry .com or windfm.com.
State park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@florida dep.gov.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, please call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at One RakeataTime.org.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meets April 11
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. April 11 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Gena Philibert-Ortega will present “Researching Your Ancestors in Periodicals.” She will go over what types of periodicals family historians should search, what articles they include, and where to find those articles.
Guests are welcome to attend. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Historic Home & Garden Tour
The Historic Ocala Preservation Society hosts its annual Historic Home & Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Six historic homes will be available for viewing around two of Ocala’s downtown Historic Districts. The starting location is 712 E. Fort King St., Ocala.
Guests will have the opportunity to purchase separate tickets (in limited quantity) for three one-hour workshops on floral arranging, candle-making, and how to create a festive charcuterie board. Workshops are at the Bryant House alongside local vendors who will have floral arrangements and gift items on display and for sale.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at select locations.
Tickets are available for purchase online at SpringHomeandGardenTour.eventbrite.com and in person at Your Hearts Desire located at 915 E. Silver Springs Boulevard.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Plantastic, is open to the public through Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For more information, call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
Ocala hosting “After Dark in the Park” movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Marion Stamp Club meetings
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites all stamp collectors, young and old, and those collectors who wish to rekindle their interest in stamp collecting, to join us for our April 5 meeting. We meet at 1 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month. Join us at the Sheriff’s substation, 9048 SW State Road 200, for trading, sharing and presentations.
Easter gospel revival runs April 2-9
A plain gospel tent meeting is coming to Ocala from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.
Join us along with David Johnson and others, as we fill the air with praise, and worship, teaching and preaching the word of God daily.
Everyone is welcome! No one is left behind on resurrection revival week!
The revival is located under the 200-seat tent located on the grounds of Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing at the intersection of Interstate 75 and County Road 484 in Ocala.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. daily April 2-9.
More information, call or text 720-697-3502 or email: evangm77@aol.com.
Come early and visit the museum!
Bring a friend, bring your bible, bring your own special chair, or use one under the tent.
CF talk features ‘Skeptoid’ science podcast host
College of Central Florida will host science writer Brian Dunning for two sessions of his talk titled “We Are All Conspiracy Theorists” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the CF Webber Center and at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in Building 8, Room 110. Both locations are on the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road.
Dunning promotes science literacy and critical thinking and is the host and producer of the “Skeptoid” podcast, one of the longest running and most popular independent science podcasts. He is the writer and producer of the documentary films “Here Be Dragons,” “Principles of Curiosity” and “Science Friction.” The former computer scientist hosts the science video series “inFact with Brian Dunning” and has authored seven books including “Conspiracies Declassified.”
Both sessions are free and open to the public, and Dunning will sign books following each presentation.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Train shows
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 pr 813-203-3216 (cell).
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Local church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
