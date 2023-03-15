Rainbow Springs Garden Club meeting Thursday
March’s meeting of the Rainbow Springs Garden Club will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rainbow Springs Community Center. Enter the building from the parking lot through the blue double doors on the lower level. The meeting takes place in the Orange Grove Room on the right side of the hallway.
Our speaker is local Rainbow Springs resident and beekeeper Frank Kogut. Beekeeping is a big industry in Florida, and Frank will share fun facts about bees and what we can do to ensure their survival. Frank’s locally produced honey is available in the Dunnellon area, and he’ll provide us information on where we can buy his honey.
Hopefully, you joined us in February for the session on “Attracting Bees and Butterflies” and will enjoy this follow up program.
Rainbow Springs Garden Club is open to everyone in the surrounding areas. Annual membership (September – May) is $15. Our Visitor fee is $5 per meeting, applicable toward the annual membership. All attendees will sign in for the door prize drawings.
The Rainbow Springs Garden Club will continue to offer our popular “Grow and Share” plant program. This program dates to the early days of the Club and remains a good way to share those extra plants we all have. We welcome any plant donations you may have from your yard. Proceeds from the sale of the plants along with our 50-50 drawing help fund our donation program to area community organizations.
We hope to see you March 23 as we continue celebrating our 40th year of gardening in Rainbow Springs. Email rsgarden club@yahoo.com for more information.
Master Choir concerts Dunnellon, west Ocala
The Central Florida Master Choir is performing a pair of concerts in Dunnellon and Ocala which feature classical works as well as popular rock and jazz numbers. The concerts, titled “Night and Day,” include works by J.S. Bach, Cole Porter, George Harrison, Daniel Elder, Paul McCartney, Ludwig van Beethoven and others.
Dr. Harold W. McSwain is conducting and GayLyn Capitano is the accompanist, joined by the New Moon String Ensemble.
The first show is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, located at 20641 Chestnut St. in Dunnellon.
The second concert is 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, at 7768 SW State Road 200 in Ocala.
Visit cfmasterchoir.com. Call 352-615-7677 for auditions.
Spring Basket Extravaganza set
The Woman’s Club of Dunnellon presents a Spring Basket Extravaganza on March 25, at the First Baptist Church, located at the corner of Powell Road and Cedar Street. The event features raffle baskets and includes lunch and musical entertainment provided by Jazzed.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and tickets are $20.
For ticket’s and information, contact Betty at 352-547-4273 or 352-615-8951, or Elaine at 352-522-0079 or 352-209-6260.
Friends of Library spring book sale
The Friends of Dunnellon Library is holding its Spring Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. Fill a bag of books and media for only $5. Individual items are half price.
Proceeds benefit the Dunnellon Library, 20351 Robinson Road.
Historical Society to host music event
The Dunnellon Depot will come alive with great music and good food on Friday, March 24.
It’s all part of the Whistle Stop Cafe’s programs that are offered on a somewhat regular basis.
The doors open at 5 p.m. to serve crowd favorites of fried green tomatoes, gourmet grilled cheese, hobo stew, veggie wraps and desserts. Food is served until 8 p.m.
Music is part of the evening from 7-9 p.m. The band in March will be Harry and the Hendersons. The four-piece band will offer a variety of music from rock ’n’ roll to some country favorites.
Admission to the event is $5 to help cover the cost of the band. Food purchases are extra and BYOB is allowed.
Proceeds of the evening will help the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society maintain the depot and continue work on the caboose.
Community yard sale at Dunnellon Square
Dunnellon Square mobile home park is hosting a community-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1. The park is located at 20451 Powell Road in Dunnellon.
Community meal at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a community meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20. The meal is a corned beef hash dinner.
All are welcome to attend, there is no cost, this is our outreach to the community.
The church is at 7201 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Easter egg hunt at St. John is April 9
Join the fun! St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9, in the back field of the church at 11:45 am.
For information, call MaryAlice Hogan 352-489-3166. Please come and join us!
The church is at 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Lake Trop spring flea market coming
The Lake Tropicana Civic Association will be hosting their Spring Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24 and March 25, at the Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181 Court, Dunnellon, off State Road 40 north of Dunnellon
Daily table rents are $7 per table inside and $5 per space outside.
For more information and to reserve your space, contact Karen at 208-5006, Betty at 214-907-8214, or send email to kcarney5593@gmail.com.
A pancake breakfast will also be served until 11 a.m., then hot dogs and chili dogs are served until closing. Bakery items are also available.
Free meal at Peace Lutheran Church
Peace Lutheran is hosting a community meal 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.
Meatball, subs, slaw, beverages and dessert offered.
The church is located at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon – church on the hill at State Road 40 and U.S. 41.
Phone: 352-489-5881.
This is our community outreach. It’s free to all. Everyone’s invited.
Rummage sale at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a rummage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Everything you never knew you wanted: Christmas, clothing, toys, tools, books and puzzles, dishes, glassware, home decor, electronics and much more.
The church is at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Call for more information: 352-489-5881.
ABC of Dementia workshops at library
The Dunnellon Public Library is hosting an ABC of Dementria workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30. The library is located at 2-351 Robinson Road.
Coping with Dementia President and Certified Dementia Practitioner Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia, and all participants will receive a free packet of useful information.”
Due to the popularity of these workshops, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Palm Sunday performance at St. John Catholic
You’re invited to a live representation of the Stations of the Cross performed by members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 3 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 2. We’ll commemorate Jesus’ last hours on earth in a dramatic performance of the 14 different stations, or scenes.
This event will take place at the “Walk of the Lord” pathway, which is located on the back end of the church property.
Please join us in this spiritual pilgrimage by following the steps that Jesus took from his arrest and judgment, to his crucifixion, death, and burial. All are welcome.
For more information, call the parish office, 352-489-3166.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is at 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
CF Vintage Farm hosts educational field day
The College of Central Florida invites the community to the Vintage Farm Campus, 4020 SE Third Ave., Ocala, for an Educational Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The 103-acre working farm is the home of CF’s hands-on Equine and Agribusiness programs and will be open for tours and demonstrations by students, faculty and alumni.
Equine topics will include clicker training, genetics of sport horses, writing judging arguments, therapeutic modalities, bandaging, round pen work, handling and horse care.
Agribusiness demonstrations will include ongoing horticulture work plus the integration of technology in agribusiness management.
For more information, visit CF.edu/BusTechEvents.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library.
We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Project Greenlight offers reduced rates for court dues
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host its annual Operation Green Light event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 through March 24. Extended hours will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, and Thursday, March 23.
This event is an opportunity for Marion County residents with suspended driver’s licenses to get their license back by paying overdue court obligations in full, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 20 percent in additional fees. This year’s event will be available to customers in person, by phone, and virtually.
Pay in Person at the Criminal Division – 110 NW First Ave., Room 303 or the Traffic Division – 110 NW First Ave., Room 101.
Pay by phone: Criminal Division – 352-671-5674. Traffic Division – 352-671-5599
Apply for a payment plan online or in person at: the Court Compliance / Payment Plans Division, located at 110 NW First Ave., Room 105; Criminal Payment Application online at www.marioncountyclerk.org/criminall; Traffic Payment Application online at www.marioncountyclerk.org/traffic.
For more information, call 352-671-5604 or visit www.marioncountyclerk.org.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Ocala home brewing club meets monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more info, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcity brewers or email us at brick citybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 2 at Hiatus Brewing Company, 6230 SW State Road 200.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses meeting
The March meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at Mimi’s Café. The address is 4414 SW College Road, Route 200, Ocala. We’ll order lunch off the menu.
Following lunch, we’ll have a speaker from Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection give a talk on helping children heal from the trauma of abuse.
We’ll collect donations for the Center.
For information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email jlherron2@aol.com
CF hosts career, internship fair
The College of Central Florida invites anyone looking for a job to a Career and Internship Fair from 3:30-6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
More than 25 local employers will be on-site, hiring for full-time and part-time positions as well as internships. Participants include industry leaders in accounting, government, health care, hospitality, logistics and more.
For a full list of participating companies, please visit www.CF.edu/BusTech Events.
‘Excellent Adventures’ expo for seniors Wednesday
Have you ever wanted to fly a plane or jump out of one? Learn all about it at “Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors” presented by the Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala.
The event is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
Goody bags and door prizes are just part of the fun. Zip lining, fishing, boating, golf and scuba diving are a few of the exciting opportunities for enjoyment.
All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County.
Get ready to get active!
Dunnellon Methodist offers respite/caregiver relief services weekly
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Marion County Genealogy Society meeting
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-4 p.m. April 20.
We will be back, live and in person, at the Marion County Library at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Room C!
This month’s program will be a special round table discussion led by Patti Hunt. So if you need help with something, or have something you would like to share with the group, or just want to visit and listen, this is the place to be.
Please visit our website and register for this event: www.mcgsocala.org.
Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet monthly
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For further information, contact Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon,11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, please call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop open Mondays
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop Inc. is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to the decrease in COVID cases and the addition of new volunteers, we are delighted to announce the return to our regular six-days-a-week schedule.
We continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during our working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
We would like to thank our local newspapers for informing their readers of this change and for recent articles stressing our need for additional volunteers.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Plantastic, is open to the public through Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For more information, call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
Ocala hosting “After Dark in the Park” movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Marion Stamp Club resumes meetings
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club has resumed its regular meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Please join us at 1 p.m. at the Sheriff’s substation, 9048 SW State Road 200. The public is invited to join us and share your collecting interests.
For further information, contact Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
Train shows
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 pr 813-203-3216 (cell).
CF talk features ‘Skeptoid’ science podcast host
College of Central Florida will host science writer Brian Dunning for two sessions of his talk titled “We Are All Conspiracy Theorists” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the CF Webber Center and at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, in Building 8, Room 110. Both locations are on the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road.
Dunning promotes science literacy and critical thinking and is the host and producer of the “Skeptoid” podcast, one of the longest running and most popular independent science podcasts. He is the writer and producer of the documentary films “Here Be Dragons,” “Principles of Curiosity” and “Science Friction.” The former computer scientist hosts the science video series “inFact with Brian Dunning” and has authored seven books including “Conspiracies Declassified.”
Both sessions are free and open to the public, and Dunning will sign books following each presentation.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian, speaks on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
