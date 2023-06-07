Participants invited to Juneteenth celebration
Union Missionary Baptist Church is seeking participants for its Juneteenth celebration, “Rejoice, Reflect and Remember!” at 6:30 p.m. on June 24.
Potential participants can be any sex and age and offer performances in poetry, skits, dance, singing, storytelling, spoken word, exhibits, and community choir participants. The event will celebrate diversity, unity and community.
Come experience African-American culture, history, love and vibes!
The church is located at 19976 SW 110th Place, Dunnellon.
For more information or to participate, contact Julia or Cathy at 352-489-2677.
Free water day at Rainbow Springs Village Church
Rainbow Springs Village Church is having a Water Day. The first of these is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10. There will be a bounce house and water slide as well as free hot dogs.
This event is free, and we welcome everyone.
Rainbow Springs Village Church is at 20222 SW 102nd St. Road, Dunnellon.
Christmas in July craft show at St. John
Save the date! St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is hosting a huge annual craft show, Christmas in July, on Saturday, July 8.
Admission is free, and all are welcome. For questions, call Donna Johnson at 352-522-0383.
We hope to see you there!
Peace Community Meal
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a Peace Community Meal 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at 7201 U.S. Highway 41, north of Dunnellon.
Burgers and hotdogs, beverages and desserts are available.
This is our community outreach – the meal is free, no charges. Everyone is welcome.
St. John offers Vacation Bible School
Get ready for a week of faith and fun! St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is offering Vacation Bible School (VBS) in July. Land of Miracles will lead children on an awesome adventure as they travel with their passports to learn about miracles performed by Jesus.
This interactive VBS series is a faith-based learning experience for children in Kindergarten through fifth-grade. It’s held from 4:45-8:15 p.m. Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, in Classroom No. 3.
Each day the children will journey into a different Bible story focused on the extraordinary wonders Jesus performed in people’s lives while He was here on earth. Children will experience cool crafts, fun games, and hands-on activities. Dinner will also be provided.
The cost to attend is $20 for one child; $35 for two children; or $50 for three or more in a family.
For more information, call MaryAlice at 352-489-3166.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop seeks volunteers
At the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop the arrival of spring, while welcome in most respects, does mean that several of our volunteers head to their northern homes until next October. Combined with the ordinary attrition that changing family circumstances has on our all volunteer staff, the departure of our snowbirds leaves us a bit short-staffed. It takes four or five people working each day to keep the merchandise flowing through our little store, and we find ourselves sorely in need of some new volunteers.
If you have an interest in getting in closer touch with your community, feeling that you are making a difference in people’s lives and making new friends, join us. You can work a weekly four-hour shift, or simply sign up to be a substitute worker on those days a regular volunteer is absent.
A one-hour training class will familiarize you with our shop and get you ready to be a part of our team.
All the money we earn stays in the greater Dunnellon area. We donate several thousand dollars each month to worthy local causes.
Stop by our shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. six days a week at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. and pick up an application to start a new adventure in your life.
Rainbow Lakes Estates meetings
Rainbow Lakes Estates is holding a fiscal year 2023-24 budget workshop at 2 p.m. June 22. The meeting is hosted in person at the Rainbow Lakes Estates (RLE) Community Center, 4030 SW Deepwater Court, Dunnellon.
Send evidence or comments to judy.smith@marionfl.org, or to 2710 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470.
The next Rainbow Lakes Estates Advisory Board meeting is 6:30 p.m. July 20 at the RLE Community Center. Send evidence to Pamela.Spicuzza@MarionFL.org. The August meeting is canceled.
Citrus County Genealogical Society lists meetings
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. June 13 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present “Myth or Truth.” He’ll talk about the free database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog, and the pros and cons of the familysearch.org Family Tree.
Guests are welcome.
To get a link, email Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Marion County Genealogy Society lists meeting
Our June monthly educational meeting is from 2-4 p.m. June 15. The program is “How to Research Local Records,” presented by Arnold Davis. He focuses on Marion County and Ocala Records, but his approach works well in any community!
Please visit our website and register for events.
Contact the Marion County Genealogy Society at 352-897-0840 and visit www.mcgsocala.org.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Prescribed fires scheduled near Dunnellon
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is conducting prescribed burns June through September on the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is located two miles east of Dunnellon, bounded by County Road 484 on the north, State Road 200 on the southeast and the Withlacoochee River on the southwest. Approximately 250 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4-7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Local talent invited to open mic night
Early Bird Ocala Toastmasters invites locals, future speakers, comedians, storytellers, and seekers of fame to its Open Mic Night on Friday, June 9, for an evening of fun and frolic and the opportunity to meet new members in our community.
The event is from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Starbucks at 53 S. Pine Ave. in Ocala.
Locals and future speakers will get a chance to tell micro-stories by participating in Table Topics (impromptu speeches). Come out and participate with your family and friends and take a chance to try something new.
Gina Hanson will be the Table Topics Master.
“Everybody gets 15 minutes of fame,” Hanson said. “We’re here to give it to you in 90-second increments. Grab the mic, pull an idea out of a hat and expound upon that for 1 to 2 minutes.”
Who doesn’t have 1 or 2 minutes of story inside them about their hobby, hometown, favorite car, first job, or the one that got away?
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
State park seeks more volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Brick City Brewers meet June 11
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more information, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email us at brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. June 11 at Infinite Ale Works, 304 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Blood drive at Lecanto church
Our Lady of Grace Parish in Lecanto is hosting its next blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the traditional third Saturday of June, June 17, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and Citrus County Road 486 in Lecanto.
As our winter residents have mostly returned north, it’s more important than ever to plan on supporting this drive.
Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and tokens of appreciation for all donors. We urgently request your participation in this next drive and ask you to ask your family, friends and neighbors to participate also.
For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061. Thanks again for all your efforts of support.
Barbershop quartets live at Ocala Civic Theatre
ACT 4–Ocala Civic Theatre Inc. announces its spring fundraising event at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Join us as we present the Barbergators Chorus and Quartets featuring the Time Of Our Lives Quartet, highlighting a program of classic barbershop with a touch of doo-wop, gospel, pop, and comedy.
The Barbergators Chorus is a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the largest all-male singing organization in the world. They have been entertaining in the Gainesville area for more than forty years and regularly sing as part of the Arts in Medicine program at Shands Children’s Hospital.
This afternoon of entertainment will be held onstage at 2 p.m. June 10 at Ocala Civic Theatre.
Tickets go on sale May 8 at $23 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger.
Buy tickets over the phone at 352-236-2274 or in person at the OCT box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To buy online at any time, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com.
Ocala hosting ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Train shows on track for June, November
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 or 813-203-3216 (cell).
Vendor applications accepted for Light Up Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced the return of Light Up Ocala, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition that kicks off the holidays and attracts thousands of people to downtown Ocala. This year will mark the 39th anniversary of the event.
Light Up Ocala displays thousands of lights throughout the downtown area and features over 100 vendors, including arts, crafts, interactive displays, live music and plenty of food options. Vendor applications are currently open, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, July 28. Digital and hard copy applications are available at: tinyurl.com/34p3b4ph. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information about upcoming holiday programming, visit www.ocalafl.org/holidays or call 352-368-5517.
Tropical Florida landscape artist featured at new exhibit
The exhibit “Tony A. Blue, American Painter” by Tony Blue, opens Wednesday, June 21, at the Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Suite 600, Ocala. Tony A. Blue, American Painter explores Blue’s expressionist, abstract paintings inspired by Florida’s tropical natural landscape. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Blue is a successful Florida photographer and painter. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a military photographer during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge from the military, he received his associate degree in photography from Los Angeles City College. After a successful career as a professional photographer in California, Blue moved back to Florida in the 1980s where he focused on painting alongside his photography. He’s an internationally acclaimed artist who has won many art competitions both locally and internationally. He was featured in Petersen’s Photographic Magazine, Tampa Bay Magazine, Tampa Bay Illustrated Magazine and Art Buzz.
To learn more about the artist and to view his complete portfolio, visit www.artoftonyblue.com.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.
Road closures in Rainbow Lakes Estates ongoing
Rainbow Lakes Estates will experience several temporary road closures through June as Duke Energy orders the replacement of aged wood structures with light duty steel poles. Equipment and personnel will be in the County right-of-way.
The closures will take place on Southwest 59th Lane, Southwest Azalea Court and Southwest Ivy Place now through June.
The specific closures include:
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 202nd Court to Addison Road.
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 207th Court to Southwest 206th Avenue.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest 59th Lane to Southwest Audubon Avenue.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Great Lakes Boulevard to Southwest Beach Boulevard.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Cardinal Avenue to Southwest Beach Boulevard.
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Marine Boulevard to Southwest Anchor Boulevard.
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Neptune Boulevard to Southwest Mango Lane.
Crews will place barricades and signs to detour traffic around the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. The road will be passable for local traffic only. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.
