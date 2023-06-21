Dunnellon Community Garden beds available
The Dunnellon Community Garden has a few beds available for rent beginning Sept. 1. However, you may reserve yours now by contacting us. They’re only $25 per year.
Our garden program includes two or more free, educational events per year. There are opportunities for adults to be assisted one to one. The community garden is designed to be enjoyable for its members and for hands-on learning and sharing.
The community garden also offers an opportunity for gardeners to mentor children who go to the Boys and Girls Club. The mentoring is one to one and is a wonderful experience for the student as well as the adult. Eight or more beds are reserved for the students each year.
For more information or to reserve a bed, please call Jon Brainard on his cell phone at 407-491-8158. If you don’t get an answer, please leave a message or text.
Amateur Radio Club hosting emergency preparedness exerciseEvery year since 1933, radio amateurs have participated in the largest single emergency preparedness exercise in the country, with over 30,000 operators participating each year.
Locally, the Friendship Amateur Radio Club of Ocala is participating. The club will set up facilities in the Calvary Baptist Temple located at 21841 SW Marine Blvd., Dunnellon.
The start time is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, ending at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23.
Operations will be during daylight hours only. Amateur Radio Operators provide supplemental communications during times of disaster. Come out and see the “hams.”
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The next meeting is July 19.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Christmas in July craft show at St. John
Save the date! St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is hosting its annual Chrismas in July craft show with over 40 vendors on Saturday, July 8.
Admission is free, and all are welcome. For questions, call Donna Johnson at 352-522-0383.
We hope to see you there!
Peace Community Meal
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a Peace Community Meal 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at 7201 U.S. Highway 41, north of Dunnellon.
Burgers and hotdogs, beverages and desserts are available.
This is our community outreach – the meal is free, no charges. Everyone is welcome.
St. John offers Vacation Bible School
Get ready for a week of faith and fun! St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is offering Vacation Bible School (VBS) in July. Land of Miracles will lead children on an awesome adventure as they travel with their passports to learn about miracles performed by Jesus.
This interactive VBS series is a faith-based learning experience for children in Kindergarten through fifth-grade. It’s held from 4:45-8:15 p.m. Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, in Classroom No. 3.
Each day the children will journey into a different Bible story focused on the extraordinary wonders Jesus performed in people’s lives while He was here on earth. Children will experience cool crafts, fun games, and hands-on activities. Dinner will also be provided.
The cost to attend is $20 for one child; $35 for two children; or $50 for three or more in a family.
For more information, call MaryAlice at 352-489-3166.
Salvation Army running low on supplies
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 320 NW 1st Ave. in Ocala, is running very low on canned goods, to be given to families and individuals coming in asking for help. The items most needed are canned meat products such as corned beef, chicken and dumplings, spam, and tuna. All items are accepted.
Thank you, Marion County, for taking care of our residents in need.
For additional information, please contact Becky Reynolds, director of The Center of Hope, at 352-732-8326.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meeting
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. July 11 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto. The speaker will be Claudia Breland, who’ll talk about “Beyond Ancestry.com: Searching for Your Ancestors Online.” She will talk about many other resources that can supplement the information you have on your family and fill in the missing pieces.
Guests are welcome to attend.
For the link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Prescribed fires scheduled near Dunnellon
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is conducting prescribed burns June through September on the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is located two miles east of Dunnellon, bounded by County Road 484 on the north, State Road 200 on the southeast and the Withlacoochee River on the southwest. Approximately 250 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Watch the weather, wait to water
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is encouraging residents who irrigate their lawns to take advantage of the upcoming summer rainy season and “watch the weather, wait to water.”
During the summer months of June, July, August and September, yards need no more than ½ to ¾ inch of water every 2-3 days. If your lawn has received enough water from rainfall, turn off the irrigation system and turn it back on when needed.
The simplest way to determine if your yard needs water is to look for these visual clues:
Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
Grass blades appear blue-gray.
Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Follow these tips when you “watch the weather, wait to water”:
If your yard is showing signs that it needs water, check your local forecast to see if rain is on the way.
Use a rain gauge to determine how much rain your yard has received.
If you have a rain sensor, make sure that it is working properly.
Take full advantage of the rain. Make sure gutter downspouts are directed into landscaped areas or lawn.
Install a rain barrel to capture excess rainwater.
For additional information, visit WaterMatters.org/WatchTheWeather.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to rock Reilly
WIND-FM 92.5 / 95.5 will be “Rockin’ the Reilly” on July 8 with Fleetwood Max, a Fleetwood Mac tribute concert. This concert covers the best hits of the 70s and 80s, like “Rhiannon,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” The band goes all out matching the look, vocal harmonies and music of the original band.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.windfm.com/tribute.
For more information, contact Lisa Varner at (352) 566-0970 or email lvarner@ncfmgroup.com.
Library survey
The Marion County Public Library System is reviewing its current public service hours and seeking public input to help guide future decisions.
Throughout the month of June, a short survey is available to the public in a variety of formats, including the library’s website, in print at all library locations, on library public computers, through Facebook, and by email to library patrons.
The survey asks for public input on whether public libraries in Marion County should stay open an hour longer and/or open an hour earlier. It also asks if Marion County public libraries should offer hours from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
Survey results will help the Marion County Public Library System to better serve the public.
For more information and for survey access, visit the library’s website at library.marionfl.org or follow facebook.com/MCPLibrary.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop seeks volunteers
At the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop the arrival of spring, while welcome in most respects, does mean that several of our volunteers head to their northern homes until next October. Combined with the ordinary attrition that changing family circumstances has on our all volunteer staff, the departure of our snowbirds leaves us a bit short-staffed. It takes four or five people working each day to keep the merchandise flowing through our little store, and we find ourselves sorely in need of some new volunteers.
If you have an interest in getting in closer touch with your community, feeling that you are making a difference in people’s lives and making new friends, join us. You can work a weekly four-hour shift, or simply sign up to be a substitute worker on those days a regular volunteer is absent.
A one-hour training class will familiarize you with our shop and get you ready to be a part of our team.
All the money we earn stays in the greater Dunnellon area. We donate several thousand dollars each month to worthy local causes.
Stop by our shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. six days a week at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. and pick up an application to start a new adventure in your life.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4-7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
State park seeks more volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
MCSO dementia program
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office offers the Extra Special Person Memory Impaired Program, designed to help provide family and caregiver support and identify persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia in times of an emergency. This program is designed for persons who may be prone to wandering.
This program depends on referrals received from a citizen, family member or health care provider. Persons assigned to the program receive an ESP ID bracelet.
More information on how to enroll can be obtained from the MCSO Crisis Intervention/Victim Advocate Unit: 352-369-6745.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Webinar on remediation of wastewater in basin drainage
Florida DEP is hosting a webinar at 10 a.m. on June 26 focusing on wastewater treatment remediation plans (WWTP) and onsite sewage treatment and disposal system (OSTDS) remediation for local governments in nutrient Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs). This will be a combined webinar for all BMAPs across the state.
Registration is open for the webinar at: https://tinyurl.com/2p92pss4. After registering, you’ll receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.
Blood drive at Lecanto church
Our Lady of Grace Parish in Lecanto is hosting its next blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the traditional third Saturday of June, June 17, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and Citrus County Road 486 in Lecanto.
As our winter residents have mostly returned north, it’s more important than ever to plan on supporting this drive.
Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and tokens of appreciation for all donors. We urgently request your participation in this next drive and ask you to ask your family, friends and neighbors to participate also.
For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061. Thanks again for all your efforts of support.
Ocala hosting ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
Vendor applications accepted for Light Up Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced the return of Light Up Ocala, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition that kicks off the holidays and attracts thousands of people to downtown Ocala. This year will mark the 39th anniversary of the event.
Light Up Ocala displays thousands of lights throughout the downtown area and features over 100 vendors, including arts, crafts, interactive displays, live music and plenty of food options. Vendor applications are currently open, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, July 28. Digital and hard copy applications are available at: tinyurl.com/34p3b4ph. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information about upcoming holiday programming, visit www.ocalafl.org/holidays or call 352-368-5517.
Veteran cafés at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County is hosting veteran cafes honoring and remembering Korean War veterans at the Elliott Center in Ocala. The next cafes are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 31.
No tricks, just treats for our veterans.
The Elliott Center is located at 3231 SW 34th Ave. It’s a place for veterans and veteran organizations to socialize, share stories, provide support and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Veterans from all military branches and service eras are welcome.
RSVP or call for questions at: 352-873-7441.
Tropical Florida landscape artist featured at new exhibit
The exhibit “Tony A. Blue, American Painter” by Tony Blue, opened June 21 at the Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Suite 600, Ocala. Tony A. Blue, American Painter explores Blue’s expressionist, abstract paintings inspired by Florida’s tropical natural landscape. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Blue is a successful Florida photographer and painter. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a military photographer during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge from the military, he received his associate degree in photography from Los Angeles City College. After a successful career as a professional photographer in California, Blue moved back to Florida in the 1980s where he focused on painting alongside his photography. He’s an internationally acclaimed artist who has won many art competitions both locally and internationally. He was featured in Petersen’s Photographic Magazine, Tampa Bay Magazine, Tampa Bay Illustrated Magazine and Art Buzz.
To learn more about the artist and to view his complete portfolio, visit www.artoftonyblue.com.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.
