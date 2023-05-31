Music and food June 2 at Depot
Volunteers with the Dunnellon Historical Society will offer their “Whistle Stop Cafe” on Friday, June 2.
Food is served from 5-8 p.m. and includes fried green tomatoes, cubans, hobo stew, nachos and cheese, gluten-free wraps and desserts.
Music is from 7-9 p.m. Jake White returns to the stage at the Depot playing and singing classic rock songs.
A $5 donation is requested at the door to help defray the cost of the event. Funds raised will help benefit the Dunnellon Depot, its museum and the renovation of the caboose.
Free water day at Rainbow Springs Village Church
Rainbow Springs Village Church is having a Water Day. The first of these is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10. There will be a bounce house and water slide as well as free hot dogs.
This event is free, and we welcome everyone.
Rainbow Springs Village Church is at 20222 SW 102nd St. Road, Dunnellon.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop seeks volunteers
At the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop the arrival of spring, while welcome in most respects, does mean that several of our volunteers head to their northern homes until next October. Combined with the ordinary attrition that changing family circumstances has on our all volunteer staff, the departure of our snowbirds leaves us a bit short-staffed. It takes four or five people working each day to keep the merchandise flowing through our little store, and we find ourselves sorely in need of some new volunteers.
If you have an interest in getting in closer touch with your community, feeling that you are making a difference in people’s lives and making new friends, join us. You can work a weekly four-hour shift, or simply sign up to be a substitute worker on those days a regular volunteer is absent.
A one-hour training class will familiarize you with our shop and get you ready to be a part of our team.
All the money we earn stays in the greater Dunnellon area. We donate several thousand dollars each month to worthy local causes.
Stop by our shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. six days a week at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. and pick up an application to start a new adventure in your life.
Rainbow Lakes Estates meetings
Rainbow Lakes Estates is holding a fiscal year 2023-24 budget workshop at 2 p.m. June 22. The meeting is hosted in person at the Rainbow Lakes Estates (RLE) Community Center, 4030 SW Deepwater Court, Dunnellon.
Send evidence or comments to judy.smith@marionfl.org, or to 2710 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470.
The next Rainbow Lakes Estates Advisory Board meeting is 6:30 p.m. July 20 at the RLE Community Center. Send evidence to Pamela.Spicuzza@MarionFL.org. The August meeting is canceled.
Temporary lane closures in Juliette Falls
Motorists can expect temporary lane closures on the subdivision roads of Juliette Falls from now through June 7.
Herbert Counts Paving Inc. is paving the subdivision roads. Workers and equipment are located in the county right-of-way.
Barricades and signs are placed to direct traffic through the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.
Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.
Citrus County Genealogical Society lists meetings
The Citrus County Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. June 13 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present “Myth or Truth.” He’ll talk about the free database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog, and the pros and cons of the familysearch.org Family Tree.
Guests are welcome.
To get a link, email Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Marion County Genealogy Society lists meeting
Our June monthly educational meeting is from 2-4 p.m. June 15. The program is “How to Research Local Records,” presented by Arnold Davis. He focuses on Marion County and Ocala Records, but his approach works well in any community!
Please visit our website and register for events.
Contact the Marion County Genealogy Society at 352-897-0840 and visit www.mcgsocala.org.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Local talent invited to open mic night
The Early Bird Ocala Toastmasters Club invites locals, future speakers, comedians, storytellers, and seekers of fame to its open mic night Friday, June 9, for an evening of fun and the opportunity to meet new members in our community.
The event is held 6-7:30 p.m. at the Starbucks at 53 S. Pine Ave. in Ocala.
Locals and future speakers will get a chance to tell micro-stories by participating in impromptu speeches known as Table Topics.
Gina Hanson will be the Table Topics Master.
“Everybody gets 15 minutes of fame,” Hanson said. “We’re here to give it to you in 90-second increments. Grab the mic, pull an idea out of a hat and expound upon that for 1 to 2 minutes. Who doesn’t have 1 or 2 minutes of story inside them about their favorite car, first job, or the one that got away?
“Table Topics are my favorite part of a Toastmasters meeting. It helps you think quickly and speak clearly.
“We look to support our communities, raise up leaders, and help people communicate across diverse backgrounds and ideologies,” Hanson said. “This Friday is our way to raise awareness of Toastmasters and what we do.”
For information, email Sean Walsh at Ginaismyhero @gmail.com
Early Bird Ocala Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills. The group meets at 8:15 a.m. each Saturday at the Marion County Literacy Council at 120 SW Fifth St. in Ocala.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4-7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Road closures in Rainbow Lakes Estates ongoing
Rainbow Lakes Estates will experience several temporary road closures now through June as Duke Energy orders the replacement of aged wood structures with light duty steel poles. Equipment and personnel will be in the County right-of-way.
The closures will take place on Southwest 59th Lane, Southwest Azalea Court and Southwest Ivy Place now through June.
The specific closures include:
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 202nd Court to Addison Road.
Southwest 59th Lane, from Southwest 207th Court to Southwest 206th Avenue.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest 59th Lane to Southwest Audubon Avenue.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Great Lakes Boulevard to Southwest Beach Boulevard.
Southwest Azalea Court, from Southwest Cardinal Avenue to Southwest Beach Boulevard.
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Marine Boulevard to Southwest Anchor Boulevard.
Southwest Ivy Place, from Southwest Neptune Boulevard to Southwest Mango Lane.
Crews will place barricades and signs to detour traffic around the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. The road will be passable for local traffic only. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
State park seeks more volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Brick City Brewers meet June 11
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more information, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email us at brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. June 11 at Infinite Ale Works, 304 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala.
Stamp Club meeting
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Sheriff’s substation located at 9048 SW State Road 200.
All stamp collectors, young and old, and those collectors who wish to rekindle their interest in stamp collecting are invited to join us on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
For information, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Blood drive at Lecanto church
Our Lady of Grace Parish in Lecanto is hosting its next blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the traditional third Saturday of June, June 17, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and Citrus County Road 486 in Lecanto.
As our winter residents have mostly returned north, it’s more important than ever to plan on supporting this drive.
Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and tokens of appreciation for all donors. We urgently request your participation in this next drive and ask you to ask your family, friends and neighbors to participate also.
For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061. Thanks again for all your efforts of support.
Billy Joel tribute concert
WIND-FM 92.5/95.5 will be ‘Rockin’ the Reilly’ on June 3 with Streetlife Serenader, a Billy Joel tribute concert. This concert is a dedication to the music and legacy of Billy Joel. They’ve got hits from the ’70s and ’80s performed by a gifted keyboardist and singer.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.windfm.com/tribute.
Reilly Arts Center is at 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala.
For more information, call Lisa Varner at 352-566-0970 or email lvarner@ncfmgroup.com.
Barbershop quartets live at Ocala Civic Theatre
ACT 4–Ocala Civic Theatre Inc. announces its spring fundraising event at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Join us as we present the Barbergators Chorus and Quartets featuring the Time Of Our Lives Quartet, highlighting a program of classic barbershop with a touch of doo-wop, gospel, pop, and comedy.
The Barbergators Chorus is a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the largest all-male singing organization in the world. They have been entertaining in the Gainesville area for more than forty years and regularly sing as part of the Arts in Medicine program at Shands Children’s Hospital.
This afternoon of entertainment will be held onstage at 2 p.m. June 10 at Ocala Civic Theatre.
Tickets go on sale May 8 at $23 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger.
Buy tickets over the phone at 352-236-2274 or in person at the OCT box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To buy online at any time, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com.
Ocala hosting ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
Train shows on track for June, November
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 or 813-203-3216 (cell).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.