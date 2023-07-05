Correction
In the June 30 edition of the Riverland News, the names of Dale Chastek and Eagle Scouts Max and Luke Chastek were misspelled in some photo captions.
Free summer feeding program underway
Meals at school are generally the most nutritious meals students eat. Sometimes, they’re the only meals students eat.
Marion County Public Schools once again offers free breakfast and lunch meals to all students 18 years and younger without any questions asked or paperwork required. Students can simply show up at their closest serving location and enjoy the food provided by the district’s Summer Food Service Program.
Dunnellon Elementary, Middle and High schools are participating as well as Romeo Elementary School and the Dunnellon Boys & Girls Club.
This year, the district anticipates serving 200,000 meals at 47 locations throughout Marion County. Funded through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the program requires the sites to have congregate feeding, meaning the meals served must be consumed onsite. Meals are not prepared for takeout.
This year, the program continues through summer school terms which end July 13.
Visit www.summer breakspot.org/find -location/ to find locations and serving times.
Christmas in July book sale at Dunnellon library
The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library is holding its Christmas in July book sale! On Saturday, July 15, you can purchase a bag of books for $5 or an individual book at half price. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Friends of The Dunnellon Public Library is a not-for-profit organization which raises funds for the library to cover the cost of programming, new books, furniture and other items the County no longer pays for. We’re always looking for new volunteers. Become a member today.
Community garden beds available
The Dunnellon Community Garden has a few beds available for rent beginning Sept. 1. However, you may reserve yours now by contacting us. They’re only $25 per year.
Our garden program includes two or more free, educational events per year. There are opportunities for adults to be assisted one to one. The community garden is designed to be enjoyable for its members and for hands-on learning and sharing.
The community garden also offers an opportunity for gardeners to mentor children who go to the Boys & Girls Club. The mentoring is one to one and is a wonderful experience for the student as well as the adult. Eight or more beds are reserved for the students each year.
For more information or to reserve a bed, call Jon Brainard on his cellphone at 407-491-8158. If you don’t get an answer, leave a message or text.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The next meeting is July 19.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at One RakeataTime.org.
Christmas in July craft show at St. John ths Saturday
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is hosting its annual Christmas in July craft show with over 40 vendors on Saturday, July 8.
Admission is free, and all are welcome. For questions, call Donna Johnson at 352-522-0383.
We hope to see you there!
Peace Community Meal slated July 17
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a Peace Community Meal 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at 7201 U.S. 41, north of Dunnellon.
Burgers and hotdogs, beverages and desserts are available.
This is our community outreach – the meal is free, no charges. Everyone is welcome.
St. John offers Vacation Bible School during July
Get ready for a week of faith and fun! St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is offering Vacation Bible School (VBS) in July. Land of Miracles will lead children on an awesome adventure as they travel with their passports to learn about miracles performed by Jesus.
This interactive VBS series is a faith-based learning experience for children in Kindergarten through fifth-grade. It’s held from 4:45-8:15 p.m. Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, in Classroom No. 3.
Each day the children will journey into a different Bible story focused on the extraordinary wonders Jesus performed in people’s lives while He was here on earth. Children will experience cool crafts, fun games, and hands-on activities. Dinner will also be provided.
The cost to attend is $20 for one child; $35 for two children; or $50 for three or more in a family.
For more information, call MaryAlice at 352-489-3166.
Vacation bible school at First Methodist
Let’s go on a safari at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon. Proclamation Safari Park (with “Jesus is My Rescuer”) is the theme of our Vacation Bible School.
It will be 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 10-14. Registration is at 8:30-9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.
The school is for grades kindergarten through eighth-grade.
The location is 21501 W. State Road 40.
For more information, call 352-489-4026.
Home brewing club meets monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own?
Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
Check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email us at brickcitybrewers 2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. July 9 at Hiatus Brewing Company, 6230 SW State Road 200, Unit 5, Ocala.
Salvation Army running low on needed supplies
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 320 NW First Ave. in Ocala, is running very low on canned goods, to be given to families and individuals coming in asking for help.
The items most needed are canned meat products such as corned beef, chicken and dumplings, spam, and tuna. All items are accepted.
Thank you, Marion County, for taking care of our residents in need.
For additional information, please contact Becky Reynolds, director of The Center of Hope, at 352-732-8326.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meeting
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. July 11 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The speaker will be Claudia Breland, who’ll talk about “Beyond Ancestry.com: Searching for Your Ancestors Online.”
She will talk about many other resources that can supplement the information you have on your family and fill in the missing pieces.
Guests are welcome to attend.
For the link, email Mary Ann Machonkin at himary @tampabay.rr.com.
Prescribed fires scheduled near Dunnellon
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is conducting prescribed burns June through September on the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is located two miles east of Dunnellon, bounded by County Road 484 on the north, State Road 200 on the southeast and the Withlacoochee River on the southwest.
Approximately 250 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Watch the weather, wait to water
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is encouraging residents who irrigate their lawns to take advantage of the upcoming summer rainy season and “watch the weather, wait to water.”
During the summer months of June, July, August and September, yards need no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch of water every 2-3 days.
If your lawn has received enough water from rainfall, turn off the irrigation system and turn it back on when needed.
The simplest way to determine if your yard needs water is to look for these visual clues:
Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
Grass blades appear blue-gray.
Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Follow these tips when you “watch the weather, wait to water”:
If your yard is showing signs that it needs water, check your local forecast to see if rain is on the way.
Use a rain gauge to determine how much rain your yard has received.
If you have a rain sensor, make sure that it is working properly.
Take full advantage of the rain. Make sure gutter downspouts are directed into landscaped areas or lawn.
Install a rain barrel to capture excess rainwater.
For additional information, visit WaterMatters.org/WatchTheWeather.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to rock Reilly on Saturday
WIND-FM 92.5/95.5 will be “Rockin’ the Reilly” on July 8 with Fleetwood Max, a Fleetwood Mac tribute concert. This concert covers the best hits of the ’70s and ’80s, like “Rhiannon,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”
The band goes all-out matching the look, vocal harmonies and music of the original band.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.windfm.com/tribute.
For more information, contact Lisa Varner at 352-566-0970 or email lvarner @ncfmgroup.com.
Library survey
The Marion County Public Library System is reviewing its current public service hours and seeking public input to help guide future decisions.
Throughout the month of June, a short survey is available to the public in a variety of formats, including the library’s website, in print at all library locations, on library public computers, through Facebook, and by email to library patrons.
The survey asks for public input on whether public libraries in Marion County should stay open an hour longer and/or open an hour earlier.
It also asks if Marion County public libraries should offer hours from 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Survey results will help the Marion County Public Library System to better serve the public.
For more information and for survey access, visit the library’s website at library.marionfl.org or follow face book.com/MCPLibrary.
Thrift Shop seeks more volunteers
At the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop the arrival of spring, while welcome in most respects, does mean that several of our volunteers head to their northern homes until next October. Combined with the ordinary attrition that changing family circumstances has on our all volunteer staff, the departure of our snowbirds leaves us a bit short-staffed. It takes four or five people working each day to keep the merchandise flowing through our little store, and we find ourselves sorely in need of some new volunteers.
If you have an interest in getting in closer touch with your community, feeling that you are making a difference in people’s lives and making new friends, join us. You can work a weekly four-hour shift, or simply sign up to be a substitute worker on those days a regular volunteer is absent.
A one-hour training class will familiarize you with our shop and get you ready to be a part of our team.
All the money we earn stays in the greater Dunnellon area. We donate several thousand dollars each month to worthy local causes.
Stop by our shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. six days a week at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. and pick up an application to start a new adventure in your life.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4-7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center.
For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032.
This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalablue starmothers.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Learn about starting a cottage food business
Thinking about opening a home-based food business? Do you want to sell your homemade baked goods, candies, preserves, and more to the public? If so, you do not want to miss the “Introduction to Starting a Cottage Food Business” workshop hosted by UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County.
Florida’s cottage food bill allows individuals to manufacture, sell and store certain types of “cottage food” products in an unlicensed home kitchen. This workshop will provide you with the opportunity to connect with experts in the community, get answers to business questions and challenges, and obtain information on starting or building your business. Learn about new ideas and get proven advice to start or grow your business.
Topics will include Florida Cottage Food Law, Is Your Kitchen Safe for Cottage Food Operation, and Cottage Food at Farmers’ Markets.
This hybrid (in-person and virtual options) workshop will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 3650 W. Sovereign Path in Lecanto. Pre-registration is required, and payment is due by Aug. 2. Registration is $15, payable by check, cash, or online. To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v. If attending virtually, the link will be sent via email.
Contact UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County at 352-527-5700.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Learn about MCSO dementia program
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office offers the Extra Special Person Memory Impaired Program, designed to help provide family and caregiver support and identify persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia in times of an emergency. This program is designed for persons who may be prone to wandering.
This program depends on referrals received from a citizen, family member or health care provider. Persons assigned to the program receive an ESP ID bracelet.
More information on how to enroll can be obtained from the MCSO Crisis Intervention/Victim Advocate Unit: 352-369-6745.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Ocala hosting ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Vendor applications accepted for Light Up Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced the return of Light Up Ocala, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition that kicks off the holidays and attracts thousands of people to downtown Ocala. This year will mark the 39th anniversary of the event.
Light Up Ocala displays thousands of lights throughout the downtown area and features over 100 vendors, including arts, crafts, interactive displays, live music and plenty of food options. Vendor applications are currently open, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, July 28. Digital and hard copy applications are available at: tinyurl.com/34p3b4ph. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information about upcoming holiday programming, visit www.ocalafl.org/holidays or call 352-368-5517.
Veteran cafés at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County is hosting veteran cafes honoring and remembering Korean War veterans at the Elliott Center in Ocala. The next cafes are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 31.
No tricks, just treats for our veterans.
The Elliott Center is located at 3231 SW 34th Ave. It’s a place for veterans and veteran organizations to socialize, share stories, provide support and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Veterans from all military branches and service eras are welcome.
RSVP or call for questions at: 352-873-7441.
First Friday Art Walk applications now open
The First Friday Art Walk Steering Committee is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 First Friday Art Walk season. Applications are open for participating artists, arts organizations, participating downtown businesses, and business sponsorships.
To participate in the complete season of First Friday Art Walk, applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 1. Applications are reviewed by the First Friday Art Walk Steering Committee and are available on the City of Ocala’s website at www.ocalafl.org/artwalk. Submissions received after Aug. 1 are reviewed on a rolling basis throughout the First Friday Art Walk season.
First Friday Art Walk begins Sept. 1 and concludes May 3, 2024. Each year, there are over 30 participating artists and 15 arts and cultural organizations showcased at the event. Artists are paired with participating downtown businesses along the streets surrounding Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square. The monthly event is filled with original artwork, live art demonstrations, family-friendly free arts activities and performing artists.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit: www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
ABC of Dementia workshops at Marion libraries
The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced free ABC of Dementia workshops at Belleview and Freedom branch libraries, as follows:
Belleview Public Library, located at 13145 SE County Road 484. A workshop is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.
Freedom Public Library, located at 5870 SW 95th St. in Ocala. A workshop is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.
All participants receive a free packet of useful information.
Coping with Dementia president and certified dementia practitioner Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
Reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail deb@coping.today.
ABC of Dementia workshop to continue at Citrus libraries
The Citrus County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that a monthly schedule of free ABC of Dementia workshops will continue at libraries throughout the county for the remainder of 2023.
All workshops are from 10 a.m. to noon, at the following locations:
Monday, July 17; Central Ridge Library; 425 W. Roosevelt Ave., Beverly Hills.
Monday, August 21; Coastal Region Public Library; 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Monday, September 18; Homosassa Public Library; 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
Monday, October 2; Floral City Public Library; 8360 E. Orange Ave., Floral City.
Friday, October 20; Lakes Region Library; 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Monday, November 20; Central Ridge Library; 425 W. Roosevelt Ave., Beverly Hills.
Monday, December 18; Coastal Region Public Library; 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage said, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.
“The workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, but anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
While the workshop is free, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Tropical Florida landscape artist featured at new exhibit
The exhibit “Tony A. Blue, American Painter” by Tony Blue, opened June 21 at the Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Suite 600, Ocala. Tony A. Blue, American Painter explores Blue’s expressionist, abstract paintings inspired by Florida’s tropical natural landscape. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Blue is a successful Florida photographer and painter. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a military photographer during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge from the military, he received his associate degree in photography from Los Angeles City College. After a successful career as a professional photographer in California, Blue moved back to Florida in the 1980s where he focused on painting alongside his photography. He’s an internationally acclaimed artist who has won many art competitions both locally and internationally. He was featured in Petersen’s Photographic Magazine, Tampa Bay Magazine, Tampa Bay Illustrated Magazine and Art Buzz.
To learn more about the artist and to view his complete portfolio, visit www.artoftonyblue.com.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.
