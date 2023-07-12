Buddy Shaw hits Depot stage tonight
A Dunnellon favorite, Buddy Shaw, will return to the musical world with an acoustic guitar show 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Dunnellon Depot. Admission is $5.
Prior to the entertainment, volunteers with the Dunnellon Historical Society will open their Whistle Stop Café. Menu items include fried green tomatoes, Cubans, gourmet grilled cheese, nachos, gluten free wraps and desserts. Food is served from 5-8 p.m.
Volunteers also open the doors of the Depot each Tuesday so visitors may tour the museum. Doors are open 9 a.m. to noon.
Christmas In July at Dunnellon thrift shop
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop will host a Christmas in July event beginning Monday, July 17, through Saturday, July 22. They have been accumulating unique Christmas items for several months, which will be marked and displayed throughout the shop. Come join them as they celebrate a little early, find some bargains and take your mind off the heat!
All profits will be donated back to the Dunnellon area, and they have already given $39,500 this year. They are located across from Go for Donuts at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave.
Back to School Bash at St. John
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is planning a fun Back to School Bash and pre-registration event for their Children’s Faith Formation Program from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. There will be a water slide, games, food and drinks.
The event is located at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church pavilion and backfield, 7525 S. U.S. Highway 41, Dunnellon.
For more information, call 352-489-3166.
CF hosts open house July 19
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at the CF Ocala Campus Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
Future students are encouraged to tour the campus and learn about more than 150 academic pathways, including 70 job-training programs.
Attendees can get help with admission and financial aid for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 14.
Everyone who completes an admissions application at the event will have the $30 fee waived.
A virtual open house will also be offered 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, on Zoom.
Attendees are encouraged to register at www.CF.edu/OpenHouse.
For more information, call 352-873-5800, ext. 1379.
School district hosting career fair July 19
Hundreds of positions are open for the new school year, and Marion County Public Schools wants to hire hometown employees to fill those positions during its second annual Hometown Hiring Career Fair.
Set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, the event takes place at three school locations:
Marion Oaks Elementary (280 Marion Oaks Trail, Ocala)
Fort King Middle (545 NE 17 Ave., Ocala)
Lake Weir Middle (10220 SE Sunset Harbor Rd., Summerfield)
As of today, 26 schools and departments plan to hire teachers, support staff, Marion Afterschool Program workers, and new team members for Custodial, Food Service, and Transportation departments.
Last year, over 300 people attended the inaugural Hometown Hiring Fair at all three locations, including 112 who were hired on-the-spot.
School administrators, district leaders, and others will conduct interviews at all three locations. Anyone interested in applying can visitwww.marionschools.net/careers for the latest vacancies listing and jump start their employment process.
For more information, contact the MCPS Employment Services Office at 352-671-7787 or scan the QR code included at the top of this release.
Dunnellon Community Singers prepping for fall shows
The Dunnellon area has an outstanding new singing group: the DC Singers. DC is short for
Dunnellon Community, but members come from all the surrounding villages and beyond. And although DC Singers was founded less than a year ago in September 2022, the ensemble has already begun to make a real name for itself.
There seem to be three main reasons why this new group is getting rave reviews from people attending their concerts: 1) They have a very talented director, Lori Graves, 2) She has chosen a wide range of fascinating and beautiful music for her singers, and 3) The singers have pretty voices and faithfully come to the weekly rehearsals.
Currently, the group is preparing for their fall concerts and looking to add additional members and venues. For more information, please call 352-606-8656 or email them at dcsingers@outlook.com.
Watch for details to be published about this group and their upcoming performances. Fine new endeavors like this deserve community support. However, it’s not hard to support them, since the wonderful concerts presented by the DC Singers are not to be missed.
Christmas in July book sale at library
The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library is holding its Christmas in July book sale! On Saturday, July 15, you can purchase a bag of books for $5 or an individual book at half price. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Friends of The Dunnellon Public Library is a not-for-profit organization which raises funds for the library to cover the cost of programming, new books, furniture and other items the County no longer pays for. We’re always looking for new volunteers. Become a member today.
Peace Lutheran hosts community meals
Peace Lutheran Church, the “church on the hill” at 7201 U.S. Highway 41, is hosting a community meal 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17. Burgers and hotdogs, beverages and desserts are available.
The church is hosting another community meal, with meatloaf, beverage and dessert, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.
The meals are part of the church’s community outreach – the meals are free, and everyone is welcome.
Call 352-489-5881 for more information.
Dunnellon Community Garden beds available
The Dunnellon Community Garden has a few beds available for rent beginning Sept. 1. However, you may reserve yours now by contacting us. They’re only $25 per year.
Our garden program includes two or more free, educational events per year. There are opportunities for adults to be assisted one to one. The community garden is designed to be enjoyable for its members and for hands-on learning and sharing.
The community garden also offers an opportunity for gardeners to mentor children who go to the Boys & Girls Club. The mentoring is one to one and is a wonderful experience for the student as well as the adult. Eight or more beds are reserved for the students each year.
For more information or to reserve a bed, call Jon Brainard on his cellphone at 407-491-8158. If you don’t get an answer, leave a message or text.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6-7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The next meeting is July 19.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Peace Community Meal
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a Peace Community Meal 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at 7201 U.S. 41, north of Dunnellon.
Burgers and hotdogs, beverages and desserts are available.
This is our community outreach – the meal is free, no charges. Everyone is welcome.
St. John offers Vacation Bible School
Get ready for a week of faith and fun! St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is offering Vacation Bible School (VBS) in July. Land of Miracles will lead children on an awesome adventure as they travel with their passports to learn about miracles performed by Jesus.
This interactive VBS series is a faith-based learning experience for children in Kindergarten through fifth-grade. It’s held from 4:45-8:15 p.m. Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, in Classroom No. 3.
Each day the children will journey into a different Bible story focused on the extraordinary wonders Jesus performed in people’s lives while He was here on earth. Children will experience cool crafts, fun games, and hands-on activities. Dinner will also be provided.
The cost to attend is $20 for one child; $35 for two children; or $50 for three or more in a family.
For more information, call MaryAlice at 352-489-3166.
General Francis Marion Stamp Club meeting
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites all those interested in stamp collecting to join us at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Sheriff’s substation, 9048 SW State Road 200.
We meet at 1p.m the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
For further information, contact Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
Ocala hosting ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
Learn about starting a cottage food business
Thinking about opening a home-based food business? Do you want to sell your homemade baked goods, candies, preserves, and more to the public? If so, you do not want to miss the “Introduction to Starting a Cottage Food Business” workshop hosted by UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County.
Florida’s cottage food bill allows individuals to manufacture, sell and store certain types of “cottage food” products in an unlicensed home kitchen. This workshop will provide you with the opportunity to connect with experts in the community, get answers to business questions and challenges, and obtain information on starting or building your business. Learn about new ideas and get proven advice to start or grow your business.
Topics will include Florida Cottage Food Law, Is Your Kitchen Safe for Cottage Food Operation, and Cottage Food at Farmers’ Markets.
This hybrid (in-person and virtual options) workshop will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 3650 W. Sovereign Path in Lecanto. Pre-registration is required, and payment is due by Aug. 2. Registration is $15, payable by check, cash, or online. To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v. If attending virtually, the link will be sent via email.
Contact UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County at 352-527-5700.
Salvation Army running low on supplies
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 320 NW First Ave. in Ocala, is running very low on canned goods, to be given to families and individuals coming in asking for help. The items most needed are canned meat products such as corned beef, chicken and dumplings, spam, and tuna. All items are accepted.
Thank you, Marion County, for taking care of our residents in need.
For additional information, please contact Becky Reynolds, director of The Center of Hope, at 352-732-8326.
Prescribed fires scheduled near Dunnellon
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is conducting prescribed burns June through September on the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is located two miles east of Dunnellon, bounded by County Road 484 on the north, State Road 200 on the southeast and the Withlacoochee River on the southwest. Approximately 250 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Watch the weather, wait to water
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is encouraging residents who irrigate their lawns to take advantage of the upcoming summer rainy season and “watch the weather, wait to water.”
During the summer months of July, August and September, yards need no more than ½ to ¾ inch of water every 2-3 days. If your lawn has received enough water from rainfall, turn off the irrigation system and turn it back on when needed.
The simplest way to determine if your yard needs water is to look for these visual clues:
Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
Grass blades appear blue-gray.
Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Follow these tips when you “watch the weather, wait to water”:
If your yard is showing signs that it needs water, check your local forecast to see if rain is on the way.
Use a rain gauge to determine how much rain your yard has received.
If you have a rain sensor, make sure that it is working properly.
Take full advantage of the rain. Make sure gutter downspouts are directed into landscaped areas or lawn.
Install a rain barrel to capture excess rainwater.
For additional information, visit WaterMatters.org/WatchTheWeather.
Be a volunteer with Library Friends
Are you looking for something worthwhile to do? Are you bored and would like to meet new friends? We can help.
Become a member and volunteer at the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. We are looking to fill our afternoon shifts from 1-4 p.m. You can do three hours a week or six hours a month.
Do good for Dunnellon and yourself. Be a volunteer today.
See Roberta at the bookstore.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4-7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Dunnellon Methodist offers relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone who needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Blue Star Mothers meet in Ocala
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker: 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org.
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks more volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861; or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects? We’re the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
We meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala (located at the back of the Sheriff’s Substation near the entrance to the Oak Run Community).
If you’d like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
MCSO dementia program
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office offers the Extra Special Person Memory Impaired Program, designed to help provide family and caregiver support and identify persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia in times of an emergency. This program is designed for persons who may be prone to wandering.
This program depends on referrals received from a citizen, family member or health care provider. Persons assigned to the program receive an ESP ID bracelet.
More information on how to enroll can be obtained from the MCSO Crisis Intervention/Victim Advocate Unit: 352-369-6745.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), offers a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Veteran cafés at Hospice of Marion County
Hospice of Marion County is hosting veteran cafes honoring and remembering Korean War veterans at the Elliott Center in Ocala. The next cafes are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 31.
No tricks, just treats for our veterans.
The Elliott Center is located at 3231 SW 34th Ave. It’s a place for veterans and veteran organizations to socialize, share stories, provide support and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Veterans from all military branches and service eras are welcome.
RSVP or call for questions at: 352-873-7441.
First Friday Art Walk applications now open
The First Friday Art Walk Steering Committee is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 First Friday Art Walk season. Applications are open for participating artists, arts organizations, participating downtown businesses, and business sponsorships.
To participate in the complete season of First Friday Art Walk, applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 1. Applications are reviewed by the First Friday Art Walk Steering Committee and are available on the City of Ocala’s website at www.ocalafl.org/artwalk. Submissions received after Aug. 1 are reviewed on a rolling basis throughout the First Friday Art Walk season.
First Friday Art Walk begins Sept. 1 and concludes May 3, 2024. Each year, there are over 30 participating artists and 15 arts and cultural organizations showcased at the event. Artists are paired with participating downtown businesses along the streets surrounding Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square. The monthly event is filled with original artwork, live art demonstrations, family-friendly free arts activities and performing artists.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit: www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
ABC of Dementia workshops at Marion libraries
The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced free ABC of Dementia workshops at Belleview and Freedom branch libraries, as follows:
Belleview Public Library, located at 13145 SE County Road 484. A workshop is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.
Freedom Public Library, located at 5870 SW 95th St. in Ocala. A workshop is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.
All participants receive a free packet of useful information.
Coping with Dementia president and certified dementia practitioner Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
Reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail deb@coping.today.
ABC of Dementia workshop to continue at Citrus libraries
The Citrus County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that a monthly schedule of free ABC of Dementia workshops will continue at libraries throughout the county for the remainder of 2023.
All workshops are from 10 a.m. to noon, at the following locations:
Monday, July 17; Central Ridge Library; 425 W. Roosevelt Ave., Beverly Hills.
Monday, August 21; Coastal Region Public Library; 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Monday, September 18; Homosassa Public Library; 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
Monday, October 2; Floral City Public Library; 8360 E. Orange Ave., Floral City.
Friday, October 20; Lakes Region Library; 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Monday, November 20; Central Ridge Library; 425 W. Roosevelt Ave., Beverly Hills.
Monday, December 18; Coastal Region Public Library; 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage said, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.
“The workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, but anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
While the workshop is free, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Vendor applications accepted for Light Up Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced the return of Light Up Ocala, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition that kicks off the holidays and attracts thousands of people to downtown Ocala. This year will mark the 39th anniversary of the event.
Light Up Ocala displays thousands of lights throughout the downtown area and features over 100 vendors, including arts, crafts, interactive displays, live music and plenty of food options. Vendor applications are currently open, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, July 28. Digital and hard copy applications are available at: tinyurl.com/34p3b4ph. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information about upcoming holiday programming, visit www.ocalafl.org/holidays or call 352-368-5517.
