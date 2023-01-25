First Saturday Village Market
The Historic Village will host its First Saturday Village Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4. There will be a variety of arts, crafts, vintage, antique and flea market items.
Check us out at Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon, Crazy Chicks and Viola’s Emporium. Each shop plans a unique sale for Valentine’s Day.
First Saturday Market in the Park
Join the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association for the First Saturday Market in the Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Ernie Mills Park, 11899 Bostick St., Dunnellon.
Come out and shop at local vendors’ shops in a safe, family-friendly environment where kids can play on the playground while you enjoy shopping. Then pick up a map of other local businesses having Saturday Specials.
Woman’s Club sets Soup-A-Thon
It’s time again for the Woman’s Club of Dunnellon’s Soup-A-Thon. This annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11, at the clubhouse, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon.
Many varieties of homemade soup will be offered. Both eat-in and takeout will be available. Eat-in (all you can eat) is $12 and takeout of two 10-ounce cups is $10.
There will also be a bake sale to help finish off your lunch.
Come join us after a morning of shopping in the historic district.
Movie in the Park today in Rainbow Lakes Estates
Rainbow Lakes Estates, MSD, is hosting a free “movie in the park” – “Jurassic World: Dominion” – at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27, at Sea Cliff Community Park, 23050 SW Sea Cliff Ave.
Bring your blankets or chairs. Concession items are on sale.
For information, call 352-465-0630, or email rainbow.lakes@marionfl.org.
Flea market at church on Feb. 18
It’s flea market time! If you’re looking for gently used and nearly new items at bargain basement prices, then mark your calendar for the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church flea market!
Back by popular demand is its famous bake sale of gourmet goodies!
All proceeds from the sale are used to fund the local missions of Presbyterian Women.
This event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Plan to come early, because items will sell out fast!
Chinese auction Feb. 11 at St. John
An exciting Chinese auction at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11. People look forward to this very enjoyable annual event.
Over 140 gift items will be available for bids.
“We also have some extra special pieces this year,” said Janice Kelley, president of the Altar and Rosary Society, which sponsors this wonderful Chinese auction.
You will be greeted by ladies in Asian attire. For $5, you will receive an envelope with 20 tickets for you to use to bid on the pieces you want to win. Additional envelopes of 20 tickets are only $3 each.
Chicken chow mein and jumbo hot dogs will be available for purchase at reasonable prices.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and bidding closes at 12:30 p.m., at which point the winning ticket for each item will be drawn and the winner announced.
The St. John address is 7525 U.S. 41, Dunnellon, at the corner of State Road 40 in northern Dunnellon.
All are welcome. Please plan to come. A day of fun awaits you.
Beautify Dunnellon slates 2023 kickoff
We are extending an invitation to all area residents to attend the 2023 kick-off meeting for the “Beautify Dunnellon” volunteer group. The meeting will be held at the office of Public Works at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at 11924 Bostick St.
The group’s collective mission is to enhance the natural beauty of our city and also encourage city leaders to address blight. The meeting in February is to complete plans for a native plant garden at Ernie Mills Park. The planting will take place during the first two weeks of March.
Please consider joining our group. If you can’t attend the meeting, call City Hall anytime at 352-465-8500 for information.
All members will receive a T-shirt with the city logo that signifies your patriotism and commitment to your community.
Rainbow Springs Village Church yard sale set Feb. 17-18
Rainbow Springs Village Church, located at 20222 SW 102nd St. Road in Dunnellon, will be having their annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Everyone is welcome!
Lake Trop. hosting Valentine’s dance
Lake Tropicana Civic Association (LTCA) invites the public to a Valentine’s Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the LTCA Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181st Court, Dunnellon, north of Dunnellon off of Highway 40.
Music will be provided by DJ Neon Leon.
At $5 per person, it will be worth the fun.
Bring your best singing voice and your dancing shoes! We will also have games and a 50/50 drawing.
Any beverages you must bring yourself. Members will be providing finger foods.
There are no membership or residency requirements. However, we ask not to have children younger than 18 at this event.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4 to 7 p.m. on the last Wednesdays of the month. The next show is Feb. 22.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is located at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Dunnellon Methodist offers services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone that needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meeting
On Feb. 14, Claudia Breland will present “Beyond the United States: Tracing Your Ancestry in Other Countries.” Ancestry.com has collections relating to census, military, and immigration records for the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, and other countries. FamilySearch.org has a growing collection of digitized original records from all over the world.
The genealogy meeting is at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 by Zoom and in the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Guests are welcome but must contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampa bay.rr.com.
American Legion Riders poker run
The American Legion Riders Chapter 237 are holding their 12th annual Poker Run on Saturday, Jan. 28. The ride will start and end at American Legion Post 237, 6726 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
A $15 entry fee includes a poker hand, door prize ticket and meal. Proceeds benefit the grief support programs of Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast. In 11 years, this event has contributed almost $73,000 to help individuals and families cope with end-of-life issues, grief and loneliness.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:45 a.m. and last bike in at 4:30 p.m. Festivities include door prizes, a silent auction, 50/50 drawing and best Poker Hand prize. Music will be provided by “Better Than Nothin’.”
All vehicles are welcome to participate.
For additional information, call Ride chairman John Roby at 352-341-5856 or 352-536-7480 or Post 237 at 352-897-4776.
Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast, a charitable organization, meets the growing demand to improve mental well-being and quality of life for more than 5,000 families, children and seniors annually. The “Wings Center’’ is home to workshops and support groups, mental and physical wellness programs, social support activities, movies, children’s grief camps, educational programs and volunteer events.
Prescribed burns near Dunnellon
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns February and March on the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is located two miles east of Dunnellon and is bounded by County Road 484 on the north, State Road 200 on the southeast and the Withlacoochee River on the southwest. Approximately 400 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Job fair in Ocala
North Central Florida Media (NCFM) and CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (CLM) are teaming up for the Mega Job Fair from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3001 SW College Road.
Job seekers hoping to make a fresh start, find a better job, or embark on a new career path will find myriad opportunities at the event. A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be recruiting to fill immediate openings in a wide range of industries.
Any job seeker may attend the event at no charge. For a list of participating companies, visit windfm.com.
Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource CLM, said, “Over the years, we’ve supported NCFM’s efforts to help businesses find the right candidates and we are pleased to partner with them again.”
For information about the job fair, call Lisa Varner at 352- 566-0970. For information about CareerSource CLM’s candidate services, call 352-800-434-5627.
Skip a week of irrigation this winter
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to “Skip a Week” or more of watering during the cooler months of January and February.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. In fact, if your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
You can determine when your grass needs water when:
Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
Grass blades appear blue-gray.
Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For additional information about water conservation, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SkipAWeek.
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@florida dep.gov.
Marion County Genealogy Society online webinar
The Marion County Genealogy Society would like to invite you to our Feb. 16 general meeting and educational program.
Our program will be a pre-recorded webinar titled, “Colonial Migrations up to 1770,” presented by Ann G Lawthers. This meeting will be via Zoom direct to your home.
It’s quite easy to register for this free meeting, however, it’s necessary to receive the Zoom invitation code. Just go to www.mcgsocala.org and click on events. Choose the Feb. 16 general meeting and register. You will receive a code via email that you simply click on the day of the meeting.
Contact us for any questions: president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
It’s a brand-new year, and it’s time to start shedding those old habits. It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon,11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members who have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years!
Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, please call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861 or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at One RakeataTime.org.
Community Thrift Shop open Mondays
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, inc. is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to the decrease in Covid cases and the addition of new volunteers, we are delighted to announce the return to our regular six-days-a-week schedule.
We continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during our working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
We would like to thank our local newspapers for informing their readers of this change and for recent articles stressing our need for additional volunteers.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Excellent Adventures expo for seniors
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is proud to present Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida – Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
The event is free to the public.
Scuba diving, zip lining, biking, bowling, yoga, archery, and a wine tasting are just a part of the activities to explore! Have fun and learn about new ways to enjoy your leisure time.
Benefits will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County.
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving, enhancing, and enriching the lives of older adults. To that end, we will share valuable information, and pursue fundraising and grant opportunities to improve the life of a senior.
Black History Month program in Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks will host a new program in honor of Black History Month entitled, “African American Contributions,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 N.W. 21st Ave.
Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of African Americans while reflecting on their contributions throughout the United States. This program will focus on recognizing African American women in history and feature music, spoken word, dance performances and a presentation by keynote speaker Mr. Darren Williams from Duval County Public Schools.
This event is free and open to the public, no registration is required. Light refreshments will be served.
AARP Tax-Aide seeks volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation program. You’ve got just what it takes to help your neighbors in Citrus County. Membership in AARP.org is not required.
Volunteers assist anyone, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Many taxpayers miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation. With the help of neighbors like you, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax-filing help to those who need it most. You can make a big difference in someone else’s life.
We’re looking for compassionate and friendly individuals to join our team of local volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 17. Our volunteers receive training, mileage reimbursement, and continued support in a welcoming environment. And as our current volunteers tell us, you’ll not only learn new skills but also get that great feeling from helping someone else. Join our team today!
For more information on positions available and to submit your application, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide and fill out the form, or email paulabels@aol.com.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at Senior Program Center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), is now offering a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Ocala hosting “After Dark in the Park” movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Feb. 24 – “Soul” (PG), Webb Field, 1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 N.E. 5 St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 N.W. 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 S.E. Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 N.E. Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Purse-a-palooza bling fling
Shop for gently used purses and jewelry – boutique brand bags and costume jewelry – at a fraction of the original price at the purse-a-palooza bling fling at Temple B’nai Darom, located at 7465 SW 38th St. (1/3 of a mile east of West Port High School).
Michael Kors, Coach, Brighton, Brontibay Paris, Betsey Johnson and many more brands are available. Purses are priced no higher than $25 and costume jewelry no higher than $5. Lots of bargains start at $1.
Sip champagne punch and munch on sweet treats while shopping for bargains from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Donation: $5.00 (admission includes refreshments).
Call Shelly at 352-875-8220 for tickets or additional information.
Marion Stamp Club meets twice monthly
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club is now meeting the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Marion County Sheriff’s Substation located at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala. Our meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.
Please join us for presentations, sharing and giveaways.
For any questions, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 S.E. 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian, speaks on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Classic movie night at St. Mark the Evangelist in Summerfield
Everyone is welcome to enjoy classic movie night, featuring the movie “Come to the Stable,” at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Mark the Evangelist.
This heartwarming 1949 film was nominated for nine Academy Awards. Loretta Young and Celeste Holm star as two nuns who arrive unannounced in the small New England town of Bethlehem determined to build a children’s hospital and face obstacles in their journey. The movie is appropriate for all ages.
Suggested admission of $4 per adult. Popcorn is free.
The movie will be shown in the Social Hall of St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 Route 42, Summerfield.
CF resumes film series
The College of Central Florida Ira Holmes International Film Series is hosting a screening Jan. 31 of “Parasite.”
“Parasite” is a 2019 South Korean film, directed by Academy Award-winning director Bon Joon-ho, that’s been called his “pitch-black modern fairytale.” The story of two families – one wealthy and one who provides luxury services to them – explores topics of generational greed and class prejudice.
Screenings begin at 2 p.m. at the Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., and at 7 p.m. at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road, Building 8, Room 110. Films at the Ocala Campus are free and open to the public. Films at the Appleton are free to all museum and film series members; nonmembers pay museum admission. Films may contain mature content.
Further dates for the series are:
Feb. 14 – Scary Movie Date Night: “Get Out.” At 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Dr. Gilbert Rodman will lead a “Get Out” Black History Month film talk at the CF Ocala Campus in Building 8, Room 110. The talk also will be live on Zoom.
Feb. 28 – “Neptune Frost”
March 21 – “La Ciénaga”
For more details, visit CF.edu/filmseries.
CF Patriot Project presents ‘Science in the Colonial Period’
The College of Central Florida’s innovative educational series, “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life,” continues from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, with “Science in the Colonial Period” at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. Mark Taylor, CF assistant professor of physical sciences, will dig into the history of science in America.
“In colonial times, even the word ‘science’ meant something else,” Taylor said. “The ‘natural philosophers’ of the time include people like Ben Franklin, and we’ll look into his contributions as well as a few other early American scientists.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided.
Series Schedule:
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson and Jennifer Ambrosia
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
The location is Ewers Century Center.
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
