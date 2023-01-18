Movie in the Park in Rainbow Lakes Estates on Jan. 27
Rainbow Lakes Estates, M.S.D., is hosting a free “movie in the park” – “Jurassic World: Dominion” – at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27, at Sea Cliff Community Park.
Bring your blankets or chairs. Concession items are on sale.
The park is located at 23050 SW Sea Cliff Ave.
For information, call 352-465-0630, or email rainbow.lakes@marionfl.org.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser Jan. 26
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church’s Confirmation Class of 2023 invites you to join them for a homemade spaghetti dinner complete with salad, bread, a beverage, and dessert. This fundraiser will help with the costs of the Confirmation Retreat.
Tickets are on sale after the Masses and in the Church business office. Ticket prices are: $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-12 years; children younger than 4 eat for free.
The dinner is Thursday, Jan. 26. Two seatings for dinner: 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The dinner is held in the Parish Hall at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, at 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon, in the Parish Hall.
For information, call MaryAlice at 352-489-3166.
Popular gospel duo performing at Dunnellon church
Popular Christian recording artists Mayda and Quique Rivera will be appearing at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon. This duo, which has been a blessing to so many, will be providing all the music for all the Masses at St. John’s on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.
They will also have their many CDs available for purchase plus some new ones.
English Masses are at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The Spanish Mass is at 12:15 p.m. Sundays.
The address for St. John’s is 7525 U.S. 41. That’s at the southeast corner of State Road 40 and U.S. 41 in northern Dunnellon.
All are welcome! Please plan to come hear this duo’s fine Christian music.
Flea market at Dunnellon Presbyterian
It’s flea market time! If you’re looking for gently used and nearly new items at bargain basement prices, then mark your calendar for the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church flea market!
Back by popular demand is its famous bake sale of gourmet goodies!
All proceeds from the sale are used to fund the local missions of Presbyterian Women.
This event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Plan to come early, because items will sell out fast!
Chinese auction at St. John on Feb. 11
An exciting Chinese auction at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11. People look forward to this very enjoyable annual event.
Over 140 gift items will be available for bids.
“We also have some extra special pieces this year,” said Janice Kelley, president of the Altar and Rosary Society, which sponsors this wonderful Chinese auction.
You will be greeted by ladies in Asian attire. For $5, you will receive an envelope with 20 tickets for you to use to bid on the pieces you want to win. Additional envelopes of 20 tickets are only $3 each.
Chicken chow mein and jumbo hot dogs will be available for purchase at reasonable prices.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and bidding closes at 12:30 p.m., at which point the winning ticket for each item will be drawn and the winner announced.
The St. John address is 7525 U.S. 41, Dunnellon, at the corner of State Road 40 in northern Dunnellon.
All are welcome. Please plan to come. A day of fun awaits you.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesdays of the month – Jan. 25 and Feb. 22.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
American Legion Riders holding annual poker run
The American Legion Riders Chapter 237 are holding their 12th annual Poker Run on Saturday, Jan. 28. The ride will start and end at American Legion Post 237, 6726 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
A $15 entry fee includes a poker hand, door prize ticket and meal. Proceeds benefit the grief support programs of Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast. In 11 years, this event has contributed almost $73,000 to help individuals and families cope with end-of-life issues, grief and loneliness.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:45 a.m. and last bike in at 4:30 p.m. Festivities include door prizes, a silent auction, 50/50 drawing and best Poker Hand prize. Music will be provided by “Better Than Nothin’.”
All vehicles are welcome to participate.
For additional information, call Ride chairman John Roby at 352-341-5856 or 352-536-7480 or Post 237 at 352-897-4776.
Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast, a charitable organization, meets the growing demand to improve mental well-being and quality of life for more than 5,000 families, children and seniors annually. The “Wings Center’’ is home to workshops and support groups, mental and physical wellness programs, social support activities, movies, children’s grief camps, educational programs and volunteer events.
Heroes wanted for tabletop gaming
Interested in exploring worlds and defeating evil monsters in turn-based tabletop gameplay? Discover the basics of gameplay with the highly skilled Ocalian Knights at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Dunnellon Public Library.
All levels of experience are welcome.
Call 352-438-2520 for information.
Prescribed burns near Dunnellon
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns January through March on the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is two miles east of Dunnellon and is bounded by County Road 484 on the north, State Road 200 on the southeast and the Withlacoochee River on the southwest. Approximately 400 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Retired Nurses meeting Monday
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses are having our January meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mimi’s Café, 4414 SW College Road, Ocala. We will order lunch off the menu.
Following lunch, Debbie Selsavage will speak to us about “Coping With Alzheimer’s Disease.” This will be our charity this month.
For information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email jlherron2@aol.com.
Job fair in Ocala
North Central Florida Media (NCFM) and CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (CLM) are teaming up for the Mega Job Fair from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3001 S.W. College Road.
Job seekers hoping to make a fresh start, find a better job, or embark on a new career path will find myriad opportunities at the event. A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be recruiting to fill immediate openings in a wide range of industries.
Any job seeker may attend the event at no charge. For a list of participating companies, visit windfm.com.
Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource CLM, said, “Over the years, we’ve supported NCFM’s efforts to help businesses find the right candidates and we are pleased to partner with them again.”
For information about the job fair, call Lisa Varner at 352-566-0970. For details about CareerSource CLM’s candidate services, call 352-800-434-JOBS (5627).
Skip a week of irrigation this winter
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to “Skip a Week” or more of watering during the cooler months of January and February.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. In fact, if your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
Your grass needs water when:
Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
Grass blades appear blue-gray.
Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For information about water conservation, visit the District’s website at Water Matters.org/SkipAWeek.
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
St. John seeks talented performers
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is seeking talented individuals for a musical variety show in January to benefit children.
The not-for-profit show will be 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28. at the church.
All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon and the Children of Haiti.
If you would like to share your talent, make a difference in children’s lives, and have fun, please send an email to: maureen@stjohncc.com, attention: Sally Wilson.
If you are not able to attend on the date above and would like to send a donation. Please send donations to: St. John the Baptist Church, 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Please notate “Variety Show” on your check.
Tickets are $10 each; children younger than 5 are free.
A $5 dinner combo includes one hot dog, soda and chips.
We thank you, and the children thank you in advance for your sponsorships, participation and donations.
Marion County Genealogy Society online webinar
The Marion County Genealogy Society would like to invite you to our Feb. 16 general meeting and educational program.
Our program will be a pre-recorded webinar titled, “Colonial Migrations up to 1770,” presented by Ann G Lawthers. This meeting will be via Zoom direct to your home.
It’s quite easy to register for this free meeting, however, it’s necessary to receive the Zoom invitation code. Just go to www.mcgsocala.org and click on events. Choose the Feb. 16 general meeting and register. You will receive a code via email that you simply click on the day of the meeting.
Contact us for any questions: president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop open Mondays in new year
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, inc. is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to the decrease in Covid cases and the addition of new volunteers, we are delighted to announce the return to our regular six-days-a-week schedule.
We continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during our working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
We would like to thank our local newspapers for informing their readers of this change and for recent articles stressing our need for additional volunteers.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Explore exciting new adventures!
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is proud to present Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida – Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
The event is free to the public.
Scuba diving, zip lining, biking, bowling, yoga, archery, and a wine tasting are just a part of the activities to explore! Have fun and learn about new ways to enjoy your leisure time.
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving, enhancing, and enriching the lives of older adults. To that end, we will share valuable information, and pursue fundraising and grant opportunities to improve the life of a senior.
AARP Tax-Aide seeks volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation program. You’ve got just what it takes to help your neighbors in Citrus County. Membership in AARP.org is not required.
Volunteers assist anyone, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Many taxpayers miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation. With the help of neighbors like you, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax-filing help to those who need it most. You can make a big difference in someone else’s life.
We’re looking for compassionate and friendly individuals to join our team of local volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 17. Our volunteers receive training, mileage reimbursement, and continued support in a welcoming environment. And as our current volunteers tell us, you’ll not only learn new skills but also get that great feeling from helping someone else. Join our team today!
For more information on positions available and to submit your application, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide and fill out the form, or email paulabels@aol.com.
Line dancing class part of senior program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes on Mondays at 12 p.m. The center is at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at Senior Program Center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), is now offering a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Forget-Me-Not provides caregiver respite
The First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is starting a free program called “Forget-Me-Not.” We offer three hours of respite care for caregivers of early dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. We also offer a chance for seniors to get out of the house and socialize with other seniors. This program is free.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the friendship hall at Dunnellon Methodist Church. For information, call Grace Burks at 352-361-1024.
Take off pounds sensibly (TOPS)
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is just what it says – a simple, friendly, low-cost national weight loss program that meets every Thursday at the Women’s Club on Cedar Street in Dunnellon.
Our meetings start with a weigh in between 3 and 3:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 3:30 and is completed by 4:30.
You are welcome to visit the meetings for free for two weeks before joining. We laugh, we tell our weight loss goals and successes. And yes, we have weight loss weeks that aren’t so good.
Come and visit a meeting. You are always welcome. Bring a friend, they may be thinking the same thing as you!
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion stamp club has resumed its regular first and third Wednesday meeting. We will continue to meet at 1 p.m. at the Marion County Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
For information, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
The Marion County Museum of History & Archaeology is holding programs at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of odd months in the Green Clover Hall, at 319 SE 26th Terrace in Ocala. Receptions follow the programs in the museum.
Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian,speaking on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaking on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, topic TBD
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
CF resumes film series
The College of Central Florida Ira Holmes International Film Series is hosting a screening Jan. 31 of “Parasite.”
“Parasite” is a 2019 South Korean film, directed by Academy Award-winning director Bon Joon-ho, that’s been called his “pitch-black modern fairytale.” The story of two families – one wealthy and one who provides luxury services to them – explores topics of generational greed and class prejudice.
Screenings begin at 2 p.m. at the Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., and at 7 p.m. at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road, Building 8, Room 110. Films at the Ocala Campus are free and open to the public. Films at the Appleton are free to all museum and film series members; nonmembers pay museum admission. Films may contain mature content.
Further dates for the series are:
Feb. 14 – Scary Movie Date Night: “Get Out.” At 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Dr. Gilbert Rodman will lead a “Get Out” Black History Month film talk at the CF Ocala Campus in Building 8, Room 110. The talk also will be live on Zoom.
Feb. 28 – “Neptune Frost”
March 21 – “La Ciénaga”
For more details, visit CF.edu/filmseries.
Toy Train show, sale
Regal Railways presents a toy train show and sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Hernando Fairgrounds in Brooksville.
The fairgrounds are located at 6436 Broad St. in Brooksville, Hernando County.
Over 60 tables of vendors will be on hand selling various model trains, toys, diecast cars, and much more. There will be a running train layout. Also, there will be a train to be an engineer test track.
So, come and bring your children to the show. Food truck will be there. Admission is $6 for adults; kids 12 and under are free. Credit cards are accepted to get into the show. Prepay at www.regalrailways.com
Lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues on Feb 6, with “Math in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
March 1 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
