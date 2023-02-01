Prayer vigil set Feb. 4 for missing mother, son
A candlelight prayer vigil is being held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Union Missionary Baptist Church for the safe return of Ericka and Kamarcus Brooks. The church is located at 19976 SW 110th Place, Dunnellon.
Ericka, 44, and her son, Kamarcus, 20, were reported missing in December from their home in Dunnellon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said this week it’s continuing to follow all leads but has no updates on their whereabouts. You can call 911 if you have any information.
First Saturday Village Market
The Historic Village will be hosting its First Saturday Village Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4. There will be a variety of arts, crafts, vintage, antique and flea market items.
Check us out at Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon, Crazy Chicks and Viola’s Emporium.
Each shop is having a unique sale for Valentine’s Day.
Fish fry today at St. John’s church
The St. John’s Men’s Club is hosting a fish fry from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at St. John the Baptist, located at 7525 U.S. 41, Dunnellon. The fish fry takes place at the pavilion in back of the church property.
Choose fish or shrimp $12 (donation), including fries, hush puppies, baked beans, cole slaw, desert, iced tea and coffee. Pop, beer and wine are available for additional cost.
Hope to see you there.
First Saturday Market in the Park
Join the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association for the First Saturday Market in the Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Ernie Mills Park, 11899 Bostick St. Dunnellon.
Come out and shop at local vendors’ shops in a safe, family-friendly environment where kids can play on the playground while you enjoy shopping. Then pick up a map of other local businesses having Saturday Specials.
Woman’s Club slates Soup-A-Thon
It’s time again for the Woman’s Club of Dunnellon’s Soup-A-Thon.
This annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11, at the clubhouse, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon.
Many varieties of homemade soup will be offered. Both eat-in and takeout will be available. Eat-in (all you can eat) is $12 and takeout of two 10-ounce cups is $10. There will also be a bake sale to help finish off your lunch.
Flea market at Dunnellon chuch
It’s flea market time! If you’re looking for gently used and nearly new items at bargain basement prices, then mark your calendar for the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church flea market!
Back by popular demand is its famous bake sale of gourmet goodies!
All proceeds from the sale are used to fund the local missions of Presbyterian Women.
This event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Plan to come early, because items will sell out fast!
Chinese auction at St. John
An exciting Chinese auction at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11. People look forward to this very enjoyable annual event.
Over 140 gift items will be available for bids.
“We also have some extra special pieces this year,” said Janice Kelley, president of the Altar and Rosary Society, which sponsors this wonderful Chinese auction.
You will be greeted by ladies in Asian attire. For $5, you will receive an envelope with 20 tickets for you to use to bid on the pieces you want to win. Additional envelopes of 20 tickets are only $3 each.
Chicken chow mein and jumbo hot dogs will be available for purchase at reasonable prices.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and bidding closes at 12:30 p.m., at which point the winning ticket for each item will be drawn and the winner announced.
The St. John address is 7525 U.S. 41, Dunnellon, at the corner of State Road 40 in northern Dunnellon.
All are welcome. Please plan to come. A day of fun awaits you.
Beautify Dunnellon group 2023 kickoff
We are extending an invitation to all area residents to attend the 2023 kick-off meeting for the “Beautify Dunnellon” volunteer group. The meeting will be held at the office of Public Works at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at 11924 Bostick St.
The group’s collective mission is to enhance the natural beauty of our city and also encourage city leaders to address blight. The meeting in February is to complete plans for a native plant garden at Ernie Mills Park. The planting will take place during the first two weeks of March.
Please consider joining our group. If you can’t attend the meeting, call City Hall anytime at 352-465-8500 for information.
All members will receive a T-shirt with the city logo that signifies your patriotism and commitment to your community.
St. John’s Men’s Club dinner dance
It’s back after three years, the Men’s Club Valentine’s BBQ Dinner Dance, on Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts immediately following. Takeouts will be available between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Traditionally a sell out, the dinner features Larry’s & Gill’s smoked pulled pork sandwich, beans and slaw, and desserts, compliments of Altar Rosary. Music is by Matt Veselsky, DJ, sax and Tenor.
Tickets are $15 each. Reserved tables available for parties of 8 or 10.
Come for the food, takeouts available, stay for the dance.
Tickets are available in the office, after Mass on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, at the fish fry on Feb. 3, or by calling Fred at 352-484-0974 or Jim at 330-365-0874.
RS Village Church yard sale is Feb. 17
Rainbow Springs Village Church, at 20222 SW 102nd St. Road in Dunnellon, will have their annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18.
Everyone is welcome!
Friends of Library meet Feb. 7
The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library will hold its February meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 7, in the Dunnellon Public Library meeting room. If you have never heard of us, maybe now is the time to come and see what we do.
Most people know this group as those who run the library bookstore, where you can buy books and media at a really good price (donations of gently used books, videos, CDs and puzzles can be dropped off at the bookstore). The money raised is used to purchase books, videos, and many other resources for our local library, as well as provide funding for children’s and adult programs for our community. We also desire that our bookstore remain open longer hours, but we need more volunteer members for that! We also appreciate volunteers to help maintain our beautiful library gardens.
We welcome new members with fresh ideas for making our library better! Maybe you would just like to help with the bookstore, or help tend the gardens, or you may have some other talent you would share with our nonprofit group.
Our meetings run an hour or so, and we would really enjoy your visit! We will also have refreshments for attendees, and door prizes for the lucky winners.
See you next week!
For questions, call Linda at 352-465-5039.
Potato Pancake Dinner comes to Peace Lutheran
The 32nd Potato Pancake Dinner comes to Peace Lutheran Church from 4 to 7 p.m. on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21. The cost is $9 for adults, $4 for ages 5 thru 12, and free for children 4 and younger.
Carry out is available.
Peace Lutheran Church is located on the hill at the intersection of State Road 40 and U.S. 41.
Call 352-489-5881, for more details.
Lake Trop hosting Valentine’s dance
Lake Tropicana Civic Association (LTCA) invites the public to a Valentine’s Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the LTCA Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181st Court, Dunnellon, north of Dunnellon off of State Road 40.
Music will be provided by DJ Neon Leon.
At $5 per person, it will be worth the fun.
Bring your best singing voice and your dancing shoes! We will also have games and a 50/50 drawing.
Any beverages you must bring yourself. Members will be providing finger foods.
There are no membership or residency requirements. However, we ask not to have children younger than 18 at this event.
See you there!
Stick your fork in some pork Feb. 25!
Lake Tropicana Civic Association is hosting a “Stick Your Fork in Some Pork” pig
and chicken roast on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lake Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181st Court, Dunnellon, north of town, off State Road 40. This event is open to the public.
The meal will be served from 4 to 6 p.m., and includes pork and chicken, bread, and two sides.
Advanced tickets are $10 for adults, and $6 for children younger than 12.
Meals can be “to go” or eaten at the clubhouse.
Tickets can be purchased from LTCA members directly or at the clubhouse from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings, or from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoons. You may also call Karen at 208-5006, or email at kcarney5593@gmail.com.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month. The next show is Feb. 22.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is located at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
First Friday Art Walk in Ocala
First Friday Art Walk will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in downtown Ocala. First Friday Art Walk occurs on the first Friday of each month, September through May. The following activities will be included in February’s event:
Hands-on art activities and demonstrations for all ages provided by local non-profit arts and cultural organizations.
Local artists selling their works throughout downtown.
Extended shopping hours at participating businesses.
Buskers stationed throughout the downtown area, including My Uncle’s Friend, J & J Flute, Prestine Allen, and Sean T Music.
Live musical performance will be on the Downtown Square, featuring Julie Black Duo.
In the event of inclement weather, the First Friday Art Walk will be canceled.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts and Sciences Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
Dunnellon Methodist offers respite/caregiver relief services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone that needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meeting
On Feb. 14, Claudia Breland will present “Beyond the United States: Tracing Your Ancestry in Other Countries.” Ancestry.com has collections relating to census, military, and immigration records for the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, and other countries. Family Search.org has a growing collection of digitized original records from all over the world.
The genealogy meeting is at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 by Zoom and in the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Guests are welcome, but must contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampa bay.rr.com.
Preview Days at CF
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to attend an upcoming Preview Day event: from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at its Ocala Campus, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at its Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus in Lecanto.
Preview Day is a chance for anyone considering college to find out everything CF has to offer – for high school students to retirees and everyone in between. At CF’s largest event of the year, representatives from admissions, financial aid, student services, clubs and organizations will help attendees plan their successful college experience.
“Preview Day is an opportunity for students and their families to get answers to all their questions about college,” said Dr. Raphel Robinson, director of Admissions and Student Recruitment. “CF is a college for everyone, and we’re committed to providing a supportive, high-quality learning environment where all individuals can excel.”
The $30 application fee is waived for anyone who applies at Preview Day. Attendees who complete a survey will get a CF T-shirt and will be entered to win free tuition for one three-credit undergraduate class at the in-state tuition rate.
For more details, visit CF.edu/preview.
Marion County Genealogy Society online webinar
The Marion County Genealogy Society would like to invite you to our Feb. 16 general meeting and educational program.
Our program will be a pre-recorded webinar titled, “Colonial Migrations up to 1770,” presented by Ann G Lawthers. This meeting will be via Zoom direct to your home.
It’s quite easy to register for this free meeting, however, it’s necessary to receive the Zoom invitation code. Just go to www.mcgsocala.org and click on events. Choose the Feb. 16 general meeting and register. You will receive a code via email that you simply click on the day of the meeting.
Contact us for any questions: president@mcgsocala .org or 352-897-0840.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly new year
It’s a brand-new year, and it’s time to start shedding those old habits. It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon,11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members which have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Now that’s a person to get some tips from!
Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, please call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861 or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Community Thrift Shop open Mondays
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop Inc. is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to the decrease in Covid cases and the addition of new volunteers, we are delighted to announce the return to our regular six-days-a-week schedule.
We continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during our working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
We would like to thank our local newspapers for informing their readers of this change and for recent articles stressing our need for additional volunteers.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
‘Excellent Adventures’ expo for seniors
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is proud to present Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida – Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
The event is free to the public.
Scuba diving, zip lining, biking, bowling, yoga, archery, and a wine tasting are just a part of the activities to explore! Have fun and learn about new ways to enjoy your leisure time.
Benefits will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County.
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving, enhancing, and enriching the lives of older adults. To that end, we will share valuable information, and pursue fundraising and grant opportunities to improve the life of a senior.
Retired Nurses meeting
The February meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club. The address is 3150 S. Country Club Lane in Inverness.
The cost of the lunch is $17. We will also be collecting money for the charity of the speaker.
Our speaker will be Katie Lucas, talking about “What Your Loved Ones Need To Know.”
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com
Black History Month program in Ocala
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks will host a new program in honor of Black History Month entitled, “African American Contributions,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave.
Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of African Americans while reflecting on their contributions throughout the United States. This program will focus on recognizing African American women in history and feature music, spoken word, dance performances and a presentation by keynote speaker Mr. Darren Williams from Duval County Public Schools.
This event is free and open to the public, no registration is required. Light refreshments will be served.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Ocala hosting ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Feb. 24 – “Soul” (PG), Webb Field, 1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE 5 St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Purse-a-palooza bling fling
Sip champagne punch and munch on sweet treats while shopping for bargains from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Temple B’nai Darom.
Shop for gently used purses and jewelry – boutique brand bags and costume jewelry – at a fraction of the original price at the purse-a-palooza bling fling. The location is 7465 SW 38th St. (1/3 of a mile east of West Port High School).
Michael Kors, Coach, Brighton, Brontibay Paris, Betsey Johnson and many more brands are available. Purses are priced no higher than $25 and costume jewelry no higher than $5. Lots of bargains start at $1.
Donation admission is $5 (includes refreshments).
Call Shelly at 352-875-8220 for tickets or additional information.
Marion Stamp Club meets twice monthly
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club is now meeting the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Marion County Sheriff’s Substation located at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala. Our meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.
Please join us for presentations, sharing and giveaways.
For any questions, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Knights of Columbus show
The Knights Of Columbus at Queen of Peace Church present lighthearted entertainment for all ages with the New Pretenders Show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The event is located at the church’s Parish Hall, 6455 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
Tickets for $5 per person are available at the door.
Handicapped seating starts at 6 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is located in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
CF Patriot Project presents ‘Science in the Colonial Period’
The College of Central Florida’s innovative educational series, “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life,” continues from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, with “Science in the Colonial Period” at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. Mark Taylor, CF assistant professor of physical sciences, will dig into the history of science in America.
“In colonial times, even the word ‘science’ meant something else,” Taylor said. “The ‘natural philosophers’ of the time include people like Ben Franklin, and we’ll look into his contributions as well as a few other early American scientists.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided.
The location is the Ewers Century Center.
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
