Music and food event at the Depot
The Central Florida band Used 2 B Bad Band plays on various stages around the area, but on Friday, Feb 24, they’re playing at the Dunnellon Depot.
The music begins at 7 p.m. and continues to 9 p.m. A cover charge of $5 is requested.
The doors of the depot will open at 5 p.m., so visitors can take advantage of the Whistle Stop Cafe offerings. Food options include Cubans, hobo stew, gourmet grilled cheese, veggie wraps and the specialty, fried green tomatoes. Desserts are also offered, and BYOB is allowed.
Proceeds from the event will go to the renovation of the caboose owned by the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society.
The depot is located at 12061 S. Williams St., Dunnellon.
Rainbow Springs Garden Club February meeting
February’s meeting of the Rainbow Springs Garden Club will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Rainbow Springs Community Center. Enter the building from the parking lot through the blue double doors on the lower level. The meeting will take place in the Orange Grove Room on the right side of the hallway.
Linda Johnson, Marion County Master Gardener, will join us for a presentation on “Attracting Bees and Butterflies.” This is a subject of interest to all of us – whether we just want to enjoy their presence in our gardens, or because we know of their importance to pollination.
This presentation will be followed at our March meeting by a program by a local beekeeper and Rainbow Springs resident, Frank Kogut.
Rainbow Springs Garden Club is open to everyone in the surrounding areas. Annual membership (September – May) is $15. Our visitor fee is $5 per meeting, applicable toward the annual membership.
All attendees will sign in for the door prize drawings.
We hope to see you on Feb. 23 as we continue celebrating our 40th year of gardening in Rainbow Springs.
More information is available at rsgardenclub@yahoo .com.
Flea market at Dunnellon Presbyterian
It’s flea market time! If you’re looking for gently used and nearly new items at bargain basement prices, then mark your calendar for the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church flea market!
Back by popular demand is its famous bake sale of gourmet goodies!
All proceeds from the sale are used to fund the local missions of Presbyterian Women.
This event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Plan to come early, because items will sell out fast!
St. John’s Men’s Club dinner dance
It’s back after three years, the Men’s Club Valentine’s BBQ Dinner Dance, on Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts immediately following. Takeouts will be available between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Traditionally a sell out, the dinner features Larry’s & Gill’s smoked pulled pork sandwich, beans and slaw, and desserts, compliments of Altar Rosary. Music is by Matt Veselsky, DJ, sax and Tenor.
Tickets are $15 each. Reserved tables available for parties of 8 or 10.
Come for the food, takeouts available, stay for the dance.
Get your tickets while they are still available. Tickets are available in the office, or by calling Fred at 352-484-0974 or Jim at 330-365-0874.
Rainbow Springs Village Church yard sale slated today
Rainbow Springs Village Church, at 20222 SW 102nd St. Road in Dunnellon, will host their annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18.
Everyone is welcome!
Potato Pancake Dinner comes to Peace Lutheran
The 32nd Potato Pancake Dinner comes to Peace Lutheran Church from 4 to 7 p.m. on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21. The cost is $9 for adults, $4 for ages 5 thru 12, and free for children 4 and younger.
Carry out is available.
Peace Lutheran Church is on the hill at the intersection of State Road 40 and U.S. 41. Call 352-489-5881 for details.
Spaghetti dinner at First Methodist Church
First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is having a spaghetti dinner 4:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 – carry out only.
The dinners can be picked up at the Fellowship Hall of the Church located at 21501 W. State Road 40.
Tickets are available in advance for a donation of $10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at the church office. You may also get tickets at the door on March 4. We urge everyone to get their tickets in advance!
This dinner includes our delicious spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, and cake. Gluten-free noodles are available, upon request.
Proceeds from the dinner will be used for the Dunnellon Methodist Women Mission projects.
For more information and advance tickets, call the church office Monday through Friday at 352-489-4026.
Friends of Library spring book sale
The Friends of Dunnellon Library is holding its Spring Book Sale each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 13, through Saturday, March 18. Fill a bag of books and media for only $5. Individual items are half price.
Proceeds benefit the Dunnellon Library, 20351 Robinson Road.
Stick your fork in some pork Feb. 25
Lake Tropicana Civic Association is hosting a “Stick Your Fork in Some Pork” pig and chicken roast on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lake Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181st Court, Dunnellon, north of town, off State Road 40. This event is open to the public.
The meal will be served from 4 to 6 p.m., and includes pork and chicken, bread, and two sides.
Advanced tickets are $10 for adults, and $6 for children younger than 12.
Meals can be “to go” or eaten at the clubhouse.
Tickets can be purchased from LTCA members directly or at the clubhouse from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, or from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays. You may also call Karen at 208-5006, or email kcarney 5593@gmail.com.
Master Gardeners’ Annual Spring Festival in March
The Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival returns in March to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.
The area’s largest all-in-one plant sale and garden expo, sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension, includes a kid zone, garden decor, mobile plant clinic, seed board, food trucks, trees and natives, Florida-Friendly vendors, educational seminars and demonstrations, and flowers and herbs.
Bring your own wagon.
Admission is $3, tax included; children 12 and younger are free. Parking is free.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12.
No pets allowed – service animals only.
The Pavilion is at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month. The next show is Feb. 22.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Parade of Senior Services Information Fair is March
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the Parade of Senior Services Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3003 SW College Road.
The Parade of Senior Services showcases non-profit agencies that provide a variety of services from social, health, education and more to the senior citizens of Ocala, Marion County and surrounding areas. Many attend this yearly show to obtain information on services they are seeking or may need in the future.
Information about services includes various health insurance companies, long term care facilities, services for the blind and social services offered by Marion County, such as the board of elections, electric and veteran services. Cano Health mobile unit will be on-site offering a variety of services including blood pressure checks, glucose checks, oxygen level checks and more. Headlining sponsor Florida Blue will be presenting on Medicare.
This event is free to attend for adults ages 50 and over.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks department at 352-368-5517.
‘Excellent Adventures’ expo for seniors is March 22
Have you ever wanted to fly a plane or jump out of one? Learn all about it at “Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors” presented by the Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala.
The event is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
Goody bags and door prizes are just part of the fun. Zip lining, fishing, boating, golf and scuba diving are a few of the exciting opportunities for enjoyment.
All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County.
Get ready to get active!
Dunnellon Methodist offers respite/caregiver relief
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone that needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Marion County Genealogy Society
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-3 p.m. on March 16.
This month’s program will be a webinar titled, “Proving Identity: Not Matching Names,” presented by Robyn N Smith.
This will be a Zoom-only meeting, and you must register on our website to obtain the invitation code to join. Go to www.mcgsocala.org, click on Events and Register. Your invitation code will come to your email address, and a reminder will also arrive the day prior to the meeting.
If you have any questions, please call or email us at 352-897-0840 and www.mcgsocala.org.
Preview Day at CF
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to attend an upcoming Preview Day event: from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at its Ocala Campus, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at its Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus in Lecanto.
Preview Day is a chance for anyone considering college to find out everything CF has to offer – for high school students to retirees and everyone in between. At CF’s largest event of the year, representatives from admissions, financial aid, student services, clubs and organizations will help attendees plan their successful college experience.
“Preview Day is an opportunity for students and their families to get answers to all their questions about college,” said Dr. Raphel Robinson, director of Admissions and Student Recruitment. “CF is a college for everyone, and we’re committed to providing a supportive, high-quality learning environment where all individuals can excel.”
The $30 application fee is waived for anyone who applies at Preview Day. Attendees who complete a survey will get a CF T-shirt and will be entered to win free tuition for one three-credit undergraduate class at the in-state tuition rate.
For more details, visit CF.edu/preview.
Prescribed burns near Dunnellon
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District will conduct prescribed burns in February and March on the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is 2 miles east of Dunnellon and is bounded by County Road 484 on the north, State Road 200 on the southeast and the Withlacoochee River on the southwest. Approximately 400 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
The district conducts prescribed fires on about 30,000 acres each year.
Job fair in Ocala
North Central Florida Media (NCFM) and CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (CLM) are teaming up for the Mega Job Fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3001 SW College Road.
Job seekers hoping to make a fresh start, find a better job, or embark on a new career path will find myriad opportunities at the event. A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be recruiting to fill immediate openings in a wide range of industries.
Any job seeker may attend the event at no charge. For a list of participating companies, visit windfm.com.
Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource CLM, said, “Over the years, we’ve supported NCFM’s efforts to help businesses find the right candidates and we are pleased to partner with them again.”
For information about the job fair, call Lisa Varner at 352-566-0970.
For information about CareerSource CLM’s candidate services, call 352-800-434-JOBS (5627).
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river?
Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop. Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends. Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop open Mondays
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop Inc. is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to the decrease in Covid cases and the addition of new volunteers, we are delighted to announce the return to our regular six-days-a-week schedule.
We continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during our working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
We would like to thank our local newspapers for informing their readers of this change and for recent articles stressing our need for additional volunteers.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Retired Nurses meeting
The February meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club. The address is 3150 S. Country Club Lane in Inverness.
The cost of the lunch is $17. We will also be collecting money for the charity of the speaker.
Our speaker will be Katie Lucas, talking about “What Your Loved Ones Need To Know.”
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com
Line dancing class part of senior program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes on Mondays at 12 p.m. The center is at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at Senior Program Center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), is now offering a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Ocala hosting “After Dark in the Park” movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Feb. 24 – “Soul” (PG), Webb Field, 1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Purse-a-palooza bling fling
Sip champagne punch and munch on sweet treats while shopping for bargains from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Temple B’nai Darom.
Shop for gently used purses and jewelry – boutique brand bags and costume jewelry – at a fraction of the original price at the purse-a-palooza bling fling. The location is 7465 SW 38th St. (1/3 of a mile east of West Port High School).
Michael Kors, Coach, Brighton, Brontibay Paris, Betsey Johnson and many more brands are available. Purses are priced no higher than $25 and costume jewelry no higher than $5. Lots of bargains start at $1.
Donation admission is $5 (includes refreshments).
Call Shelly at 352-875-8220 for tickets or additional information.
Marion Stamp Club meets twice monthly
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club is now meeting the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Marion County Sheriff’s Substation at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala. Our meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.
Please join us for presentations, sharing and giveaways.
For any questions, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian, speaks on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
The Inspirations return to College Road
The Inspirations, once again, will delight gospel music lovers on Friday, Feb. 17 at College Road Baptist Church.
The Inspirations are considered one of the most important groups ever to sing and record southern gospel music. In over 60 years of continual ministry, they’ve sold more than one million copies of more than sixty albums.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, with donations accepted.
For more information, call the church at 352-237-5741 or 352-361-3756, or the events tab at www.collegeroad.org.
College Road Baptist Church is located at 5010 SW College Road in Ocala, 1.7 miles west of Interstate 75 on State Road 200.
CF resumes film series
The College of Central Florida Ira Holmes International Film Series has resumed this winter. Screenings begin at 2 p.m. at the Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., and at 7 p.m. at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road, Building 8, Room 110. Films at the Ocala Campus are free and open to the public. Films at the Appleton are free to all museum and film series members; nonmembers pay museum admission. Films may contain mature content.
Feb. 28 – “Neptune Frost”
March 21 – “La Ciénaga”
For more details, visit CF.edu/filmseries.
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is located in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
