Dunnellon Woman’s Club Soup-A-Thon
It’s time again for the Woman’s Club of Dunnellon’s Soup-A-Thon. This annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11, at the clubhouse, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon.
Many varieties of homemade soup will be offered. Both eat-in and takeout will be available. Eat-in (all you can eat) is $12 and takeout of two 10-ounce cups is $10.
There will also be a bake sale to help finish off your lunch.
Come join us after a morning of shopping in the historic district.
Flea market at Dunnellon Presbyterian
It’s flea market time! If you’re looking for gently used and nearly new items at bargain basement prices, then mark your calendar for the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church flea market!
Back by popular demand is its famous bake sale of gourmet goodies!
All proceeds from the sale are used to fund the local missions of Presbyterian Women.
This event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Plan to come early, because items will sell out fast!
Chinese auction at St. John Saturday
An exciting Chinese auction at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11. People look forward to this very enjoyable annual event.
Over 140 gift items will be available for bids.
“We also have some extra special pieces this year,” said Janice Kelley, president of the Altar and Rosary Society, which sponsors this wonderful Chinese auction.
You will be greeted by ladies in Asian attire. For $5, you will receive an envelope with 20 tickets for you to use to bid on the pieces you want to win. Additional envelopes of 20 tickets are only $3 each.
Chicken chow mein and jumbo hot dogs will be available for purchase at reasonable prices.
Doors open at 11 a.m., and bidding closes at 12:30 p.m., at which point the winning ticket for each item will be drawn and the winner announced.
The St. John address is 7525 U.S. 41, Dunnellon, at the corner of State Road 40 in northern Dunnellon.
All are welcome. Please plan to come.
St. John’s Men’s Club dinner dance
It’s back after three years, the Men’s Club Valentine’s BBQ Dinner Dance, on Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts immediately following. Takeouts will be available between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Traditionally a sell out, the dinner features Larry’s & Gill’s smoked pulled pork sandwich, beans and slaw, and desserts, compliments of Altar Rosary. Music is by Matt Veselsky, DJ, sax and tenor.
Tickets are $15 each. Reserved tables available for parties of 8 or 10.
Come for the food, takeouts available, stay for the dance.
Get your tickets while they are still available. Tickets are available in the office, after Mass on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, or by calling Fred at 352-484-0974 or Jim at 330-365-0874.
RS Village Church yard sale is Feb. 17
Rainbow Springs Village Church, at 20222 SW 102nd St. Road in Dunnellon, will host their annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18.
Everyone is welcome!
Potato Pancake Dinner comes to Peace Lutheran
The 32nd Potato Pancake Dinner comes to Peace Lutheran Church from 4 to 7 p.m. on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21. The cost is $9 for adults, $4 for ages 5 thru 12, and free for children 4 and under.
Carry out is available.
Peace Lutheran Church is located on the hill at the intersection of Highways 40 and 41. Call 352-489-5881, for more details.
Friends of Library spring book sale
The Friends of Dunnellon Library is holding its Spring Book Sale each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13, through Saturday, March 18. Fill a bag of books and media for only $5. Individual items are half price.
Proceeds benefit the Dunnellon Library, at 20351 Robinson Road.
Lake Trop hosting Valentine’s dance
Lake Tropicana Civic Association (LTCA) invites the public to a Valentine’s Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the LTCA Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181st Court, Dunnellon, north of Dunnellon off of Highway 40.
Music will be provided by DJ Neon Leon.
At $5 per person, it will be worth the fun.
Bring your best singing voice and your dancing shoes! We will also have games and a 50/50 drawing.
Any beverages you must bring yourself. Members will be providing finger foods.
There are no membership or residency requirements. However, we ask not to have children younger than 18 at this event.
See you there!
Stick your fork in some pork!
Lake Tropicana Civic Association is hosting a “Stick Your Fork in Some Pork” pig and chicken roast on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lake Tropicana Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181st Court, Dunnellon, north of town, off State Road 40. This event is open to the public.
The meal will be served from 4 to 6 p.m., and includes pork and chicken, bread, and two sides.
Advanced tickets are $10 for adults, and $6 for children under 12.
Meals can be “to go” or eaten at the clubhouse.
Tickets can be purchased from LTCA members directly or at the clubhouse from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings, or from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoons. You may also call Karen at 208-5006, or email kcarney5593@gmail.com.
Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival
The Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival returns in March to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.
The area’s largest all-in-one plant sale and garden expo, sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension, includes a kid zone, garden decor, mobile plant clinic, seed board, food trucks, trees and natives, Florida-Friendly vendors, educational seminars and demonstrations, and flowers and herbs.
Bring your own wagon.
Admission is $3, tax included; children 12 and younger are free. Parking is free.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 11 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 12.
No pets allowed – service animals only.
The Pavilion is at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road.
Restaurant hosts classic car shows
The Front Porch Restaurant & Pie Shop in South Dunnellon hosts a “cruise in” classic car show from 4 to 7 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month. The next show is Feb. 22.
Bring your classic car and get a free slice of pie!
The restaurant is at 12039 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
Parade of Senior Services Information Fair in March
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the Parade of Senior Services Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3003 SW College Road.
The Parade of Senior Services showcases non-profit agencies that provide a variety of services from social, health, education and more to the senior citizens of Ocala, Marion County and surrounding areas. Many attend this yearly show to obtain information on services they are seeking or may need in the future.
Information about services includes various health insurance companies, long term care facilities, services for the blind and social services offered by Marion County, such as the board of elections, electric and veteran services. Cano Health mobile unit will be on-site offering a variety of services including blood pressure checks, glucose checks, oxygen level checks and more. Headlining sponsor Florida Blue will be presenting on Medicare.
This event is free to attend for adults ages 50 and over.
For more information, contact the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks department at 352-368-5517.
Dunnellon Methodist offers respite/caregiver services
The Forget Me Not Ministry, sponsored by Dunnellon Methodist, serves Dunnellon and surrounding communities. Caregivers for frail, elderly or Alzheimer’s and ill patients may find relief for a few hours a week.
Caregivers have the hardest job of all, since their care is needed 24 hours a day, leaving them little time for personal time or relief. This ministry will give them a few hours off to run personal errands, shop or just get away for a much-needed emotional break.
Our church volunteers are a very caring and compassionate group who treat everyone with love.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons in the Friendship Hall at the church.
This is a free ministry and is offered to anyone that needs a little relief.
Those interested in applying for Caregiver Relief may either come on Tuesday to check out our ministry at 21501 W. State Road 40 or call the church office at 352-489-4026 and leave a message for Grace Burks.
Citrus County Genealogical Society meeting
On Feb. 14, Claudia Breland will present “Beyond the United States: Tracing Your Ancestry in Other Countries.” Ancestry.com has collections relating to census, military, and immigration records for the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, and other countries. FamilySearch.org has a growing collection of digitized original records from all over the world.
The genealogy meeting is at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 by Zoom and in the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Guests are welcome, but must contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampa bay.rr.com.
Preview Day at CF
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to attend an upcoming Preview Day event: from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at its Ocala Campus, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at its Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus in Lecanto.
Preview Day is a chance for anyone considering college to find out everything CF has to offer – for high school students to retirees and everyone in between. At CF’s largest event of the year, representatives from admissions, financial aid, student services, clubs and organizations will help attendees plan their successful college experience.
“Preview Day is an opportunity for students and their families to get answers to all their questions about college,” said Dr. Raphel Robinson, director of Admissions and Student Recruitment. “CF is a college for everyone, and we’re committed to providing a supportive, high-quality learning environment where all individuals can excel.”
The $30 application fee is waived for anyone who applies at Preview Day. Attendees who complete a survey will get a CF T-shirt and will be entered to win free tuition for one three-credit undergraduate class at the in-state tuition rate.
For more details, visit CF.edu/preview.
Prescribed burns near Dunnellon
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns in February and March on the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is two miles east of Dunnellon and is bounded by County Road 484 on the north, State Road 200 on the southeast and the Withlacoochee River on the southwest. Approximately 400 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
The district conducts prescribed fires on about 30,000 acres each year.
Job fair in Ocala
North Central Florida Media (NCFM) and CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (CLM) are teaming up for the Mega Job Fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3001 SW College Road.
Job seekers hoping to make a fresh start, find a better job, or embark on a new career path will find myriad opportunities at the event. A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be recruiting to fill immediate openings in a wide range of industries.
Any job seeker may attend the event at no charge. For a list of participating companies, visit windfm.com.
Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource CLM, said, “Over the years, we’ve supported NCFM’s efforts to help businesses find the right candidates and we are pleased to partner with them again.”
For information about the job fair, contact Lisa Varner at 352-566-0970. For information about CareerSource CLM’s candidate services, call 352-800-434-5627.
Skip a week of irrigation this winter
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to “Skip a Week” or more of watering during the cooler months of January and February.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. In fact, if your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
You can determine when your grass needs water when:
Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
Grass blades appear blue-gray.
Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For additional information about water conservation, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SkipAWeek.
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
Marion County Genealogy Society online webinar
The Marion County Genealogy Society would like to invite you to our Feb. 16 general meeting and educational program.
Our program will be a pre-recorded webinar titled, “Colonial Migrations up to 1770,” presented by Ann G Lawthers. This meeting will be via Zoom direct to your home.
It’s quite easy to register for this free meeting, however, it’s necessary to receive the Zoom invitation code. Just go to www.mcgsocala.org and click on events. Choose the Feb. 16 general meeting and register. You will receive a code via email that you simply click on the day of the meeting.
Contact us for any questions: president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) new year
It’s a brand-new year, and it’s time to start shedding those old habits. It takes time to make and or break a habit. We at TOPS have discovered that this can be much more easily accomplished with the help of friends that are attempting to do the same thing. And we have fun doing it together.
We have a group of fewer than 20 people that gather at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon,11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Our meetings start with an individual, private weigh-in session that is held in a separate room from the meeting. The weigh-in time starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., at which time we start our meetings. The meeting generally ends before 4:30 p.m.
One short hour a week can really make a difference before long!
We have guest speakers, we have interesting contests that are entertaining, and we have discussions concerning our own weight loss challenges.
This TOPS chapter has very successful members which have lost their desired weight and kept it off for more than 25 years! Now that’s a person to get some tips from!
Please come and join us at one of our meetings. You can visit for two meetings before deciding if you would like to join TOPS. It’s a place where all sizes, ages and personalities join together to Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
For any information that you might like before attending a meeting, please call Christine Weider, our leader, at 352-465-7861 or MaryJo Smith, secretary, at 585-329-2026.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop open Mondays
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop Inc. is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to the decrease in Covid cases and the addition of new volunteers, we are delighted to announce the return to our regular six-days-a-week schedule.
We continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during our working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
We would like to thank our local newspapers for informing their readers of this change and for recent articles stressing our need for additional volunteers.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
‘Excellent Adventures’ expo for seniors
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is proud to present Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida – Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
The event is free to the public.
Scuba diving, zip lining, biking, bowling, yoga, archery, and a wine tasting are just a part of the activities to explore! Have fun and learn about new ways to enjoy your leisure time.
Benefits will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving, enhancing, and enriching the lives of older adults. To that end, we will share valuable information, and pursue fundraising and grant opportunities to improve the life of a senior.
Retired Nurses meeting
The February meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club. The address is 3150 S. Country Club Lane in Inverness.
The cost of the lunch is $17. We will also be collecting money for the charity of the speaker.
Our speaker will be Katie Lucas, talking about “What Your Loved Ones Need To Know.”
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com
Line dancing class part of senior program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes on Mondays at 12 p.m. The center is at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at Senior Program Center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), is now offering a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Ocala hosting “After Dark in the Park” movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Feb. 24 – “Soul” (PG), Webb Field, 1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE 5 St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Purse-a-palooza bling fling
Sip champagne punch and munch on sweet treats while shopping for bargains from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Temple B’nai Darom.
Shop for gently used purses and jewelry – boutique brand bags and costume jewelry – at a fraction of the original price at the purse-a-palooza bling fling. The location is 7465 SW 38th St. (1/3 of a mile east of West Port High School).
Michael Kors, Coach, Brighton, Brontibay Paris, Betsey Johnson and many more brands are available. Purses are priced no higher than $25 and costume jewelry no higher than $5. Lots of bargains start at $1.
Donation admission is $5 (includes refreshments).
Call Shelly at 352-875-8220 for tickets or additional information.
Marion Stamp Club meets twice monthly
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club is now meeting the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Marion County Sheriff’s Substation located at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala. Our meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.
Please join us for presentations, sharing and giveaways.
For any questions, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian, speaks on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
The Inspirations return to College Road
The Inspirations, once again, will delight gospel music lovers on Friday, Feb. 17 at College Road Baptist Church.
The Inspirations are considered one of the most important groups ever to sing and record southern gospel music. In over 60 years of continual ministry, they’ve sold more than one million copies of more than sixty albums.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, with donations accepted.
For more information, call the church at 352-237-5741 or 352-361-3756, or the events tab at www.collegeroad.org.
College Road Baptist Church is located at 5010 SW College Road in Ocala, 1.7 miles west of Interstate 75 on State Road 200.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints devotional
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a devotional at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at 1831 SE 18th Ave. in Ocala. The devotional will focus on Jesus the Christ, His ministry, His sacrifice, and more joy in life through faith.
There will be an ice cream social afterwards.
CF resumes film series
The College of Central Florida Ira Holmes International Film Series has resumed this winter. Screenings begin at 2 p.m. at the Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., and at 7 p.m. at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road, Building 8, Room 110. Films at the Ocala Campus are free and open to the public. Films at the Appleton are free to all museum and film series members; nonmembers pay museum admission. Films may contain mature content.
Feb. 14 – Scary Movie Date Night: “Get Out,” 12:30 p.m. On Feb. 15, Dr. Gilbert Rodman will lead a “Get Out” Black History Month film talk at the CF Ocala Campus in Building 8, Room 110. The talk also will be live on Zoom.
Feb. 28 – “Neptune Frost”
March 21 – “La Ciénaga”
For more details, visit CF.edu/filmseries.
Knights of Columbus show
The Knights Of Columbus at Queen of Peace Church present lighthearted entertainment for all ages with the New Pretenders Show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The event is located at the church’s Parish Hall, 6455 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
Wednesday evening, February 15, 2023, at the Parish Hall, @ 7:00 pm
Tickets for $5 per person are available at the door.
Handicapped seating starts at 6 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is located in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
CF Patriot Project presents ‘Science in the Colonial Period’
The College of Central Florida’s innovative educational series, “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life,” continues from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, with “Science in the Colonial Period” at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. Mark Taylor, CF assistant professor of physical sciences, will dig into the history of science in America.
“In colonial times, even the word ‘science’ meant something else,” Taylor said. “The ‘natural philosophers’ of the time include people like Ben Franklin, and we’ll look into his contributions as well as a few other early American scientists.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided.
Series Schedule:
March 1 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson and Jennifer Ambrosia
April 5 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
The location is the Ewers Century Center.
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
