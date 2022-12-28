Library Friends meet in January
The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library will hold its January meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Dunnellon Public Library meeting room. If you have never heard of us, maybe now is the time to come and see what we do.
Most people know this group as those who run the library bookstore, Monday through Friday, where you can buy books and media at a really good price (donations of gently used books, videos, CDs and puzzles can be dropped off at the bookstore). The money raised is used to purchase books, videos, and many other resources for our local library, as well as provide funding for children and adult programs for our community.
We also seek longer hours for our bookstore, but we need more volunteer members for that!
We also appreciate volunteers to help maintain our beautiful library gardens.
We welcome new members with fresh ideas for making our library better! Maybe you would just like to help with the bookstore, or help tend the gardens, or you may have some other talent you would share with our nonprofit group.
Our meetings run an hour or so, and we would really enjoy your visit!
We will also have refreshments for attendees and door prizes for the lucky winners.
See you next week!
For questions, call Linda at 352-465-5039.
Walk and shop the Park
The Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association will host the First Saturday Market on Jan. 7 at Ernie Mills Park.
Vendors offering a variety of wares will be set up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Additional spots are still available for the monthly event.
Ernie Mills Park is located on Bostick Street, one block from East Pennsylvania Avenue.
For more information, call the Chamber office at 352-489-2320.
First Saturday Village Market returns in 2023
The Historic Village has brought back their First Saturday Village Market. Starting on Jan. 7, we will be hosting the market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday from January through June.
We are starting out small. Artists and flea marketers will be located at the Rainbow River Art in Dunnellon, Crazy Chicks and Stitch Niche, to start, with plans to grow as interest grows.
For information or questions, call 352-465-8000.
Rock n’ roll at Depot
Enjoy a fun evening and hear some of your favorite songs at the Depot on Friday, Jan. 13.
On stage will be Kenny and the Heads, a Marion County band playing together for several years. They describe themselves as a bit Americana, Roots and Rock in their music selections.
The doors open at 5 p.m. with food offerings from the Whistle Stop Cafe of Fried Green Tomatoes, Cubans, Gourmet Grilled Cheese, veggie wraps and desserts. Food is served until 8 p.m.
Kenny and the Heads will go onstage at 7 p.m. and play to 9 p.m.
A $5 entrance fee is collected at the door to help offset the cost of the band.
The event is organized and sponsored by the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society and assists with ongoing maintenance of the train station and the refurbishing of the caboose.
Community dinner at Peace Lutheran
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a chili dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m on Monday, Jan. 16. All are welcome.
This is not a fundraiser, and there is no charge. We want you to know we care and that you are important to us.
The “church on the hill” is located at the intersections of State Road 40 and U.S. 41, 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon. Phone: 352-489-5881.
Snow Festival! coming to library
Celebrate the close of the year at the Dunnellon Public Library Snow Festival! at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Bundle up and celebrate the New Year with some chilly, snow-filled fun!
Call 352-438-2520 for more information.
The library is located at 20351 Robinson Road.
Library bookstore holiday hours
Good news, the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31.
Since the kids will be home from school, come in and check out our children’s section and, on Dec. 31, enjoy “Snowfest at the Library.”
Have a happy and healthy New Year!
Free ABC of Dementia Workshop
The Joy Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 7045 SW. 83rd Place in Ocala, will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop in Swenson Hall from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
The workshops are free, but reservations are encouraged.
For more information or to reserve seats at any of the workshops, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Citrus Genealogical Society meeting
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will have a webinar at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto. Guests are welcome to attend.
Claudia Breland will talk about “Beyond the United States: Tracing your Ancestry in Other Countries.” Research your ancestors here in the United States, before trying to trace steps back in time to their countries of origin. Familysearch.org has a growing collection of digitized original records from all over the world.
To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Marion County nursing scholarship
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County is now accepting applications for the Angelica G. Muns Nursing Scholarship for January 2023.
This scholarship is part of the Angelica G. Muns Nursing Scholarship Fund, a legacy scholarship established in 2016 to sponsor local nursing students. In January and August of each year, respectively, $2,000 are awarded to each recipient.
Mrs. Muns was a registered nurse and U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel who served in World War II. Her background as a nurse, combined with the healthcare she and her husband received in Marion County, led to her desire to establish a legacy scholarship to ensure nursing students would have the opportunity to pursue their dream in the field of nursing.
Receiving students must adhere to the following criteria:
Letter of reference from nursing clinical instructor
A personal reference
Must be pursuing a BSN or ADN degree
Minimum of 3.0 GPA for the duration of their nursing education
Two-page submitted essay
Commitment to work in a Marion County acute healthcare facility
The deadline to apply is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10..
Visit tinyurl.com/mu789haf for an application.
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@floridadep.gov.
St. John seeks talented performers
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is seeking talented individuals for a musical variety show in January to benefit children.
The not-for-profit show will be 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28. at the church.
All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon and the Children of Haiti.
If you would like to share your talent, make a difference in children’s lives, and have fun, please send an email to: maureen@stjohncc.com, attention: Sally Wilson.
If you are not able to attend on the date above and would like to send a donation. Please send donations to: St. John the Baptist Church, 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Please notate “Variety Show” on your check.
Tickets are $10 each; children younger than 5 are free.
A $5 dinner combo includes one hot dog, soda and chips.
We thank you, and the children thank you in advance for your sponsorships, participation and donations.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop open Mondays in new year
Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, inc. will begin opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to the decrease in Covid cases and the addition of new volunteers, we are delighted to announce the return to our regular six-days-a-week schedule.
We continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during our working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
We would like to thank our local newspapers for informing their readers of this change and for recent articles stressing our need for additional volunteers.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
Health & Wellness Expo at On Top of the World
Circle Square Cultural Center is hosting the 2023 Health & Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by AdventHealth Ocala.
Chat with Marion, Citrus and Lake County health care providers! Enjoy live demonstrations from the On Top of the World fitness staff, On Top of the World Clubs and the Ranch Fitness Center & Spa team!
Every day is an opportunity to improve yourself; make the most of it by attending this year’s Health & Wellness Expo!
The Circle Square Cultural Center is conveniently located just outside On Top of the World Communities in Circle Square Commons. Visitor parking is free and located just behind the Cultural Center, with overflow located behind The Town Square.
If you or your business are interested in participating, contact the On Top of the World Recreation Center Office at 352-854-8707 ext. 7533 or 7530.
Gold City at College Road Baptist Church Dove award-winning southern gospel quartet Gold City will be appearing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at College Road Baptist Church in Ocala. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, with donations accepted.
This award-winning quartet has been singing the gospel for 24 years. They are a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have charted 10 No. 1 hit songs, won “album of the year” five years, and won the Singing News fan award for seven years.
College Road Baptist Church is located at 5010 SW College Road Ocala.
For more information, contact the church at 352-237-5741 or C. James at 352-361-3756, or visit the events page at collegeroad.org.
AARP Tax-Aide seeks volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation program. You’ve got just what it takes to help your neighbors in Citrus County. Membership in AARP.org is not required.
Volunteers assist anyone, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Many taxpayers miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation. With the help of neighbors like you, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax-filing help to those who need it most. You can make a big difference in someone else’s life.
We’re looking for compassionate and friendly individuals to join our team of local volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 17. Our volunteers receive training, mileage reimbursement, and continued support in a welcoming environment. And as our current volunteers tell us, you’ll not only learn new skills but also get that great feeling from helping someone else. Join our team today!
For more information on positions available and to submit your application, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide and fill out the form, or email paulabels@aol.com.
Line dancing class part of senior program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes on Mondays at 12 p.m. The center is at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at Senior Program Center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), is now offering a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Forget-Me-Not provides caregiver respite
The First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is starting a free program called “Forget-Me-Not.” We offer three hours of respite care for caregivers of early dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. We also offer a chance for seniors to get out of the house and socialize with other seniors. This program is free.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the friendship hall at Dunnellon Methodist Church. For information, call Grace Burks at 352-361-1024.
Take off pounds sensibly (TOPS)
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is just what it says – a simple, friendly, low-cost national weight loss program that meets every Thursday at the Women’s Club on Cedar Street in Dunnellon.
Our meetings start with a weigh in between 3 and 3:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 3:30 and is completed by 4:30.
You are welcome to visit the meetings for free for two weeks before joining. We laugh, we tell our weight loss goals and successes. And yes, we have weight loss weeks that aren’t so good.
Come and visit a meeting. You are always welcome. Bring a friend, they may be thinking the same thing as you!
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion stamp club will resume its regular first and third Wednesday meeting schedule on Jan. 4.
We will continue to meet at 1 p.m. at the Marion County Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
For further information, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues Jan. 11 with a lecture on “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
CF Ireland study abroad program open to community
Community members are invited to join College of Central Florida students and faculty on a study abroad trip to Ireland in summer 2023.
Applications are open now for the educational trip across Ireland from July 16-27, 2023. This expedition will have a special focus on humanities and health sciences.
The deadline to apply for the Ireland trip is March 31. Total cost is approximately $2,745 and includes 10 nights’ accommodations, all ground transportation, three traditional dinners, daily continental breakfast and a full-time guide. Round-trip airfare is not included.
Trip highlights include activities such as: Dublin literary pub tour; Book of Kells and Trinity College tour; Cliffs of Moher and Burren full-day tour; Medieval Galway walking tour; Irish dance and songs show; and visits to health care related facilities.
This trip can be taken for academic credit or for the experience as a noncredit opportunity. Being enrolled as a CF student is not required.
For more information, visit www.CF.edu/StudyAbroad or call Wendy Adams at 352-854-2322, ext. 1546.
