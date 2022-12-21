Correction
In the Dec. 16 edition of the Riverland News, the proclamation gifts issued to outgoing members of the City Council were wrongly identified in photos. Valerie Hanchar and Louise Kenny received keys to the city, and Anita Williams received a plaque.
Rainbow Springs Country Club Estates hosting cart parade
Rainbow Springs Country Club Estates is hosting its second Christmas golf cart parade at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.
The route will go along 196th Avenue Road.
All the participating golf carts should meet at 6 p.m. at the Rainbow Springs Community Center parking lot.
Anyone wishing to participate should contact Tim Kite at 217-509-5207 or at timh20guy@aol.com.
Snow Festival! coming to library
Celebrate the close of the year at the Dunnellon Public Library Snow Festival! at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Bundle up and celebrate the New Year with some chilly, snow-filled fun!
Call 352-438-2520 for more information.
The library is located at 20351 Robinson Road.
Library bookstore holiday hours
Good news, the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library Bookstore will remain open the week in between Christmas and New Years from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The Library is closed Monday, Dec. 26. It will be open from Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Since the kids will be home from school, come in and check out our children’s section and enjoy “Snowfest at the Library” on Dec. 31.
Citrus Genealogical Society meeting
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will have a webinar at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto. Guests are welcome to attend.
Claudia Breland will talk about “Beyond the United States: Tracing your Ancestry in Other Countries.” Research your ancestors here in the United States, before trying to trace steps back in time to their countries of origin.
To get a link, email Mary Ann Machonkin at himary @tampabay.rr.com.
Marion County nursing scholarship
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County is now accepting applications for the Angelica G. Muns Nursing Scholarship for January 2023.
This scholarship is part of the Angelica G. Muns Nursing Scholarship Fund, a legacy scholarship established in 2016 to sponsor local nursing students. In January and August of each year, respectively, $2,000 are awarded to each recipient.
Receiving students must adhere to the following criteria:
Letter of reference from nursing clinical instructor
A personal reference
Must be pursuing a BSN or ADN degree
Minimum of 3.0 GPA for the duration of their nursing education
Two-page submitted essay
Commitment to work in a Marion County acute health care facility
The deadline to apply is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10..
To apply, visit tinyurl.com/ mu789haf.
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@florida dep.gov.
St. John seeks talented performers
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is seeking talented individuals for a musical variety show in January to benefit children.
The not-for-profit show will be 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28. at the church.
All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon and the Children of Haiti.
If you would like to share your talent, make a difference in children’s lives, and have fun, please send an email to: maureen@ stjohncc.com, attention: Sally Wilson.
If you are not able to attend on the date above and would like to send a donation. Please send donations to: St. John the Baptist Church, 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Please note “Variety Show” on your check.
Tickets are $10 each; children younger than 5 are free. A $5 dinner combo includes one hot dog, soda and chips.
We thank you, and the children thank you in advance for your sponsorships, participation and donations.
‘Trains at the Holidays’ at gallery
The Webber Gallery at the College of Central Florida presents the 26th annual “Trains at the Holidays” display from now to Dec. 30. The Webber Gallery is located at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road.
This display will feature model train layouts built and maintained by the Ocala Model Railroaders’ Historic Preservation Society. Every year, CF is honored to partner with the society to bring their beautiful model train collection to the community.
Viewing the trains is a holiday tradition for many local families, and thousands of patrons, young and old, visit each year. The display features modular train layouts and railroad memorabilia. Many of the layouts are inspired by historic Ocala landmarks, such as the Six Gun Territory theme park that operated in Marion County until 1984.
“Trains at the Holidays” will be on view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 17, through Dec. 30. The gallery will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is free.
For information, call 352-854-2322, ext. 1664, or visit CF.edu/Webber.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at One RakeataTime.org.
Community Thrift Shop open Mondays in new year
Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, inc. will begin opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to the decrease in Covid cases and the addition of new volunteers, we are delighted to announce the return to our regular six-days-a-week schedule.
We continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during our working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
We would like to thank our local newspapers for informing their readers of this change and for recent articles stressing our need for additional volunteers.
Try chair yoga
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
CF Ireland study abroad program open to community
Community members are invited to join College of Central Florida students and faculty on a study abroad trip to Ireland in summer 2023.
Applications are open now for the educational trip across Ireland from July 16-27, 2023. This expedition will have a special focus on humanities and health sciences.
The deadline to apply for the Ireland trip is March 31. Total cost is approximately $2,745 and includes 10 nights’ accommodations, all ground transportation, three traditional dinners, daily continental breakfast and a full-time guide. Round-trip airfare is not included.
Trip highlights include activities such as: Dublin literary pub tour; Book of Kells and Trinity College tour; Cliffs of Moher and Burren full-day tour; Medieval Galway walking tour; Irish dance and songs show; and visits to health care related facilities.
This trip can be taken for academic credit or for the experience as a noncredit opportunity. Being enrolled as a CF student is not required.
For information, visit www.CF.edu/StudyAbroad or call Wendy Adams at 352-854-2322, ext. 1546.
AARP Tax-Aide seeks volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation program. You’ve got just what it takes to help your neighbors in Citrus County. Membership in AARP.org is not required.
You can make a big difference in someone else’s life.
Volunteers assist anyone, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Many taxpayers miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation.
We’re looking for compassionate and friendly individuals to join our team of local volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 17. Our volunteers receive training, mileage reimbursement, and continued support in a welcoming environment. And as our current volunteers tell us, you’ll not only learn new skills but also get that great feeling from helping someone else. Join our team today!
For more information on positions available and to submit your application, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide and fill out the form, or email paulabels@aol.com.
Line dancing class part of program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes at 12 p.m. Mondays at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – in the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), is now offering a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Forget-Me-Not provides caregiver respite weekly
The First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is starting a free program called “Forget-Me-Not” from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Dunnellon Methodist Church. We offer three hours of respite care for caregivers of early dementia and Alzheimer’s patients, and a chance for seniors to get out of the house and socialize with other seniors.
For details, call Grace Burks at 352-361-1024.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is just what it says – a simple, friendly, low-cost national weight loss program that meets every Thursday at the Women’s Club on Cedar Street in Dunnellon.
Our meetings start with a weigh in between 3 and 3:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 3:30 and is completed by 4:30.
You are welcome to visit the meetings for free for two weeks before joining. We laugh, we tell our weight loss goals and successes. And yes, we have weight loss weeks that aren’t so good.
Come and visit a meeting. You are always welcome. Bring a friend, they may be thinking the same thing as you!
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion stamp club will resume its regular first and third Wednesday meeting schedule on Jan. 4.
We will continue to meet at 1 p.m. at the Marion County Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
For further information, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Free parking to end of year in Ocala
To celebrate the holidays and support local businesses in downtown Ocala, the City of Ocala is providing free parking in all metered spaces from now through Monday, Jan. 2. The parking meter rates of 50 cents per hour will not be in effect during this time.
However, the time limit of three hours per space, for most spaces, will still be enforced.
The parking meters downtown are normally in effect on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are approximately 160 parking meters located throughout the downtown and midtown areas.
In addition to the metered parking spaces, free parking is available daily at the downtown parking garage located at 296 SE Broadway St.
Lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues Jan. 11 with a lecture on “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
Arts festival set in Cedar Key in 2023
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
Information at www.Cedar KeyArtsFestival.com, Cedar KeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
