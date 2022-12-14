Rainbow Springs Country Club Estates hosting cart parade
Rainbow Springs Country Club Estates is hosting its second Christmas golf cart parade at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.
The route will go along 196th Avenue Road.
All the participating golf carts should meet at 6 p.m. at the Rainbow Springs Community Center parking lot.
Anyone wishing to participate should contact Tim Kite at 217-509-5207 or at timh20guy@aol.com.
Lake Tropicana hosting Christmas parade
Lake Tropicana residents and friends can enjoy a neighborhood Christmas parade of community members and their appropriate vehicles, be it golf carts to horses. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, from the local fire station on Southwest 36th Loop, just off Southwest 181st Court.
The current plan is that it will proceed on Timber Crest Drive to 181st Court, to Southwest 31st Street, then south on 189th Ave. to Southwest 44th Street, then north again on 181st Court.
For questions, call Dawn at 352-702-1579 or visit: www.facebook.com/LakeTropParade
Parking is available at the fire station and at the Lake Tropicana Civic Association Clubhouse, 3380 SW 181st Court. You may also find parking on the byways as long as you are not on private property or have the property owner’s permission. Please be courteous to your neighbors and do not leave trash behind. Leave your parking spot as you found it!
Take lots of pictures and post on the Lake Tropicana group or the Lake Tropicana Annual Lighted Parade Facebook page.
Christmas dinner at ‘church on the hill’ is Monday
Our church family invites you to be our guest(s) for a Christmas lasagna dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
Peace Lutheran Church, the “church on the hill,” is at the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 40, north of Dunnellon.
This is not a fundraiser, and there is no charge. We want you to know we care and that you are important to us.
Call 352-489-5881 for information.
Snow Festival! coming to library
Celebrate the close of the year at the Dunnellon Public Library Snow Festival! at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Bundle up and celebrate the New Year with some chilly, snow-filled fun!
Call 352-438-2520 for more information.
The library is located at 20351 Robinson Road.
Library bookstore holiday hours
Good news, the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library Bookstore will remain open the week in between Christmas and New Years from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The Library is closed Monday, Dec. 26. It will be open from Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Since the kids will be home from school, come in and check out our children’s section and enjoy “Snowfest at the Library” on Dec. 31.
Have a happy and healthy New Year!
Retired Nurses holiday party
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will have their holiday party at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Inverness Golf and Country Club. The address is 3150 S. Country Club Lane in Inverness.
The cost for lunch is $17. All are welcome to bring a $15 gift to exchange, if you wish.
Entertainment will be by country singer Wes St. Onge.
Our charity will be the Salvation Army of Citrus and Marion County.
For information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email jlherron2@aol.com.
Marion County nursing scholarship
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County is now accepting applications for the Angelica G. Muns Nursing Scholarship for January 2023.
This scholarship is part of the Angelica G. Muns Nursing Scholarship Fund, a legacy scholarship established in 2016 to sponsor local nursing students. In January and August of each year, respectively, $2,000 are awarded to each recipient.
Mrs. Muns was a registered nurse and U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel who served in World War II. Her background as a nurse, combined with the healthcare she and her husband received in Marion County, led to her desire to establish a legacy scholarship to ensure nursing students would have the opportunity to pursue their dream in the field of nursing.
Receiving students must adhere to the following criteria:
Letter of reference from nursing clinical instructor
A personal reference
Must be pursuing a BSN or ADN degree
Minimum of 3.0 GPA for the duration of their nursing education
Two-page submitted essay
Commitment to work in a Marion County acute healthcare facility
The deadline to apply is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Visit tinyurl.com/mu 789haf for an application.
Rainbow Springs State Park seeks volunteers
If you have some extra time in your day, have you thought about volunteering at Rainbow Springs State Park? How about a three-hour patrol on the river? We even supply the kayak, or you can cruise on the pontoon boat.
Are you an indoor person? Spend a few hours in our beautiful gift shop.
Do you like hammers and nails? Join our Wednesday crew and meet new friends.
Do you like meeting and greeting people? Our parking crew would love to have you!
Give us a call and we can get your started, guiding you through the application process and finding the right fit for you.
Call Thea Knott, park services specialist, at the Rainbow Springs State Park office at 352-465-8518, or email thea.m.knott@florida dep.gov.
St. John seeks talented performers
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is seeking talented individuals for a musical variety show in January to benefit children.
The not-for-profit show will be 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28. at the church.
All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon and the Children of Haiti.
If you would like to share your talent, make a difference in children’s lives, and have fun, please send an email to: maureen@ stjohncc.com, attention: Sally Wilson.
If you are not able to attend on the date above and would like to send a donation. Please send donations to: St. John the Baptist Church, 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432.
Please notate “Variety Show” on your check.
Tickets are $10 each; children younger than 5 are free.
A $5 dinner combo includes one hot dog, soda and chips.
We thank you, and the children thank you in advance for your sponsorships, participation and donations.
‘Trains at Holidays’ at CF gallery
The Webber Gallery at the College of Central Florida presents the 26th annual “Trains at the Holidays” display from Dec. 17 to Dec. 30. The Webber Gallery is located at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road.
This display will feature model train layouts built and maintained by the Ocala Model Railroaders’ Historic Preservation Society. Every year, CF is honored to partner with the society to bring their beautiful model train collection to the community. As Jim DeLawter, OMRRHPS president, said, “The CF Express has been chugging along for 26 years!”
Viewing the trains is a holiday tradition for many local families, and thousands of patrons, young and old, visit each year. The display features modular train layouts and railroad memorabilia. Many of the layouts are inspired by historic Ocala landmarks, such as the Six Gun Territory theme park that operated in Marion County until 1984.
“Trains at the Holidays” will be on view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 17, through Dec. 30. The gallery will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is free.
For information, call 352-854-2322, ext. 1664, or visit CF.edu/Webber.
Community Thrift Shop open Mondays in new year
Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, inc. will begin opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to the decrease in Covid cases and the addition of new volunteers, we are delighted to announce the return to our regular six-days-a-week schedule.
We continue to accept donations of gently used clothing and household items during our working hours and appreciate the community’s ongoing support.
We would like to thank our local newspapers for informing their readers of this change and for recent articles stressing our need for additional volunteers.
Technical College to host open house
Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC), located at 1201 W. Main St., Inverness, will host an open house event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Interested persons are invited to visit the college, meet the instructors, visit classrooms and shops, ask questions, enroll in classes, and learn more about WTC and the programs it offers.
Most programs at WTC can be completed in one school year or less. Among the 20-plus career and technical education programs offered are: Medical Assisting, Nursing Assistant (Articulated), Cosmetology, Medical Coder/Biller, Industrial Machinery Controls Technician, Automotive Service Technology, Professional Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Technology Support Services, and Massage Therapy.
Additional programs offered include adult education such as GED(r) preparation and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).
Additionally, law enforcement and corrections training are available through our Public Safety Academy.
One Rake at a Time meets monthly
One Rake at a Time, a local nonprofit which aims to restore the Rainbow River by removing invasive hydrilla and Lyngbya algae and replanting native eelgrass, announces new meeting times.
The volunteer meetings for One Rake at a Time are 6 to 7 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the community center of the Church of the Holy Faith 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive in Dunnellon.
The meetings are free and everyone who is interested in helping save the Rainbow River from the invasion of hydrilla and Lyngbya algae is invited to come learn more about the project and how to get involved and help. Refreshments will be served, and networking opportunities will be available.
For information, call Art Jones at 727-642-7659 or visit the website at OneRakeataTime.org.
Try chair yoga at Women’s Club
Experience chair yoga in Dunnellon with Linda on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Women’s Club building at 11756 Cedar St.
This is a fun class, for all shapes and sizes, all for only $1.
CF Ireland study abroad program open to community
Community members are invited to join College of Central Florida students and faculty on a study abroad trip to Ireland in summer 2023.
Applications are open now for the educational trip across Ireland from July 16-27, 2023. This expedition will have a special focus on humanities and health sciences.
The deadline to apply for the Ireland trip is March 31. Total cost is approximately $2,745 and includes 10 nights’ accommodations, all ground transportation, three traditional dinners, daily continental breakfast and a full-time guide. Round-trip airfare is not included.
Trip highlights include activities such as: Dublin literary pub tour; Book of Kells and Trinity College tour; Cliffs of Moher and Burren full-day tour; Medieval Galway walking tour; Irish dance and songs show; and visits to health care related facilities.
This trip can be taken for academic credit or for the experience as a noncredit opportunity. Being enrolled as a CF student is not required.
For information, visit www.CF.edu/StudyAbroad or call Wendy Adams at 352-854-2322, ext. 1546.
AARP Tax-Aide seeking volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation program. You’ve got just what it takes to help your neighbors in Citrus County. Membership in AARP.org is not required.
Volunteers assist anyone, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Many taxpayers miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation. With the help of neighbors like you, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax-filing help to those who need it most. You can make a big difference in someone else’s life.
We’re looking for compassionate and friendly individuals to join our team of local volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 17.
Our volunteers receive training, mileage reimbursement, and continued support in a welcoming environment. And as our current volunteers tell us, you’ll not only learn new skills but also get that great feeling from helping someone else. Join our team today!
For more information on positions available and to submit your application, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide and fill out the form, or email paulabels@aol.com.
Line dancing class part of senior program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes on Mondays at 12 p.m. The center is at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Sewing and Arts & Craft Classes at senior center
Hernando Area Senior Program Center, at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, (inside the Historic Hernando School house), is now offering a new Sewing and Arts & Craft Class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost for supplies is only $2. Sewing machines are provided for use or you may bring your own.
Please join our members for some fun projects and activities.
For information, call 352-566-2328.
Country Quilters meet weekly
The Dunnellon Country Quilters meet at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon, 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
The group makes patriotic quilts for veterans, pillowcases for Shands Children’s Cancer Center, prayer quilts for the First Methodist Church of Dunnellon and quilts for the Citrus County Resource Center. We also have classes for different projects and go on road trips and quilt shows. Every third Monday of the month we hold our business meeting and share what we have made.
We welcome visitors and would love to have you as members in our organization. If you have questions, send an email to dmtget@gmail.com.
Forget-Me-Not has caregiver respite
The First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is starting a free program called “Forget-Me-Not.”
We offer three hours of respite care for caregivers of early dementia and Alzheimer’s patients.
We also offer a chance for seniors to get out of the house and socialize with other seniors. This program is free.
We meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the friendship hall at Dunnellon Methodist Church. For information, call Grace Burks at 352-361-1024.
Take off pounds sensibly at holidays
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is just what it says – a simple, friendly, low-cost national weight loss program that meets every Thursday at the Women’s Club on Cedar Street in Dunnellon.
Our meetings start with a weigh in between 3 and 3:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 3:30 and is completed by 4:30.
You are welcome to visit the meetings for free for two weeks before joining. We laugh, we tell our weight loss goals and successes. And yes, we have weight loss weeks that aren’t so good.
Come and visit a meeting. You are always welcome. Bring a friend, they may be thinking the same thing as you!
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion stamp club will resume its regular first and third Wednesday meeting schedule on Jan. 4. There is no meeting scheduled for Dec. 21.
We will continue to meet at 1 p.m. at the Marion County Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
For further information, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Blood drive Dec. 17
Knights of Columbus Council 6168 – Our Lady of Grace Parish will next hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and Route 486 in Lecanto.
For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-306.
Lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues Jan. 11 with a lecture on “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Church can help with basic needs
On the fourth Saturday of each month, food and basic home needs will be available at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs at 10 a.m., until supplies run out.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit on to North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. Anyone who has a need is welcome and there is no charge.
More information on the website: northoakbc.org.
Gospel tent revival at Garlits Museum
Join David Johnson under the big gospel tent daily from now through Dec. 17 at the Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum grounds.
Experience gospel music and the message!
The museum is located at Interstate 75 (Exit 341) and County Road 484.
For information, call or text 352-519-1800.
Come two hours early and visit the museum and see the old cars.
Free parking remainder of year in Ocala
To celebrate the holidays and support local businesses in downtown Ocala, the City of Ocala is providing free parking in all metered spaces from now through Monday, Jan. 2. The parking meter rates of 50 cents per hour will not be in effect during this time.
However, the time limit of three hours per space, for most spaces, will still be enforced.
The parking meters downtown are normally in effect on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are approximately 160 parking meters located throughout the downtown and midtown areas.
In addition to the metered parking spaces, free parking is available daily at the downtown parking garage located at 296 SE Broadway St.
“The City of Ocala will continue the tradition of offering free metered parking to our residents and visitors this holiday season,” said Peter Lee, City Manager. “We want to encourage people to enjoy the downtown area, view the festive decorations and support the local businesses and restaurants that make the downtown area special during the holidays and throughout the year.”
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
